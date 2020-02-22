BOXFORD – Having already clinched a share of the MVC Division 2 championship earlier in the week, the Tewksbury High Wrestling team headed to the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament at Masconomet Regional High School on Saturday looking to continue what has already been a remarkable season.
With some tremendous efforts throughout their lineup the Redmen did just that, earning a second place finish in the 13-team field, scoring 170 points to edge out a talented Whittier squad (160 points) for second, behind a dominant Central Catholic team who won the tournament with 225 points.
Overall, the Redmen had seven wrestlers finish in the top four of their weight class and qualify for the Division 2 State Tournament this weekend, including two champions, while two other wrestlers earned fifth place finishes and will be alternates for the state tournament.
“We felt going in like we had a good chance to do well, but we knew there were a lot of good teams at the tournament,” Tewksbury coach Steve O’Keefe said. “We really didn’t know much about Whittier, but we were battling with them back and forth the entire day, but we had some of our guys step up and earn us some big points.”
Seniors Dylan Chandler (285 pounds) and Pat Fleming (170) led the way for the Redmen, each going 3-0 and winning the championship in their weight class. Tewksbury also got third place finishes from Adam Donovan (106), Danny Lightfoot (132), Connor Charron (138) and Anthony DeSisto (195), a fourth place finish from Jack Callahan (120) and fifth place finishes from Ryan Day (182) and Nick Wilson (220).
“A couple of kids who really stepped up for us were Anthony DeSisto and Ryan Day,” O’Keefe said. “We knew our go to guys like Dylan and Pat and some others would do well, but it was great for them to have big days like they did, because without them we would not have finished second.”
Chandler and Fleming both rolled to their championships, dominating their opponents along the way. Fleming began his day with a pin of Greater Lowell’s Victor Sousa in the quarterfinals in a time of just 46 seconds, before pinning Gerry Callagy of Lynnfield/North Reading in 1:10 in the semifinals. He then outlasted Tyrian Saeturn of Dracut in the finals to win a 6-3 decision.
Chandler meanwhile won his second consecutive sectional title by pinning Miguel DeLaCruz of Greater Lawrence in the quarterfinals in just 52 seconds and Evan Glynos of Danvers in the semifinals in a time of 1:24. He capped his day with a 9-2 decision over Erickson Rivas of Whittier.
Donovan earned his third place finish at 106 pounds the hard way. The junior, who had gone 0-2 at this tournament last season, started his day with a first round loss to Garrett McNeil of Beverly by a score of 6-4. Donovan then moved to the consolation bracket, and he would not lose again, rattling off four straight wins to get himself up on the podium.
He started with a pair of pins in 31 and 30 seconds respectively, before earning a 6-2 win over Sebastian Boisvert of Whittier in the consolation semifinals and then coming back to turn the tables on McNeil with an exciting 8-6 win in the third place match.
“Adam has been working hard in the room, and he always stays positive even after he has had some tough losses this season and that same attitude is what helped him (Saturday),” O’Keefe said. “He lost early, but he was not feeling sorry for himself. He was always attacking and looking for opportunities to win and because of that he was able to bounce back the way he did.”
Lightfoot also went 4-1 on the day at 132 pounds, although his path to his third place finish was a little different than Donovan’s. He actually won his first two matches of the day before losing in the semifinals to Brock DeSmarais of Dracut by a score of 3-1. He bounced back well, however, earning a major decision over Timmy Leggett of Lynnfield/North Reading in the consolation semis by a score of 12-3 and then winning by forfeit over Stephen Donovan of Andover to secure third place.
Charron had finished fourth at the sectionals last season, but he improved on that this time around. After suffering a major decision loss to Liam McAvoy of Masco in the semifinals, he bounced back with two consecutive wins, first outlasting Lucas Rousseau in the consolation semis with an 11-6 victory and then coming out on top in a 7-6 thriller over Dana Isbell of Reading in the third place match.
DeSisto earned the Redmen’s final third place finish at 195 pounds. Like Donovan, DeSisto had gone 0-2 in the sectionals last season, and like Donovan, he lost in his first match of the day this year, with his loss coming in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Alexi Echevarria of Beverly.
But he also bounced back nicely, coming up with three straight pins to earn his third place finish, including taking down Owen Buffagna of Central in a time of 2:45 in the consolation semis and then pinning Chad Abbad of Danvers in a time of 3:38 in the third place match.
“Anthony is another kid who had some tough matches during the season, but never hung his head and always came back the next day with a positive attitude,” O’Keefe said. “Without him and some of these other key matches, we would not have finished second, so it is a credit to him for not hanging his head, and coming back to wrestle really well.”
Jack Callahan will also be heading to the state tournament as a freshman after going 2-2 on the day at 120 pounds, while senior Ryan Day at 182 pounds and junior Nick Wilson at 220 pounds fought their way to fifth place finishes, and may very well end up in the state tournament as well as they are both first alternates.
With seven wrestlers guaranteed to move on to the Division 2 States, which will begin on Friday at Milton High School, O’Keefe is confident that his wrestlers will once again represent Tewksbury High very well.
“We will see who we are matched up against, but I expect everybody to give their best effort,” O’Keefe said. “We wrestle against great competition all season in the MVC, so hopefully we will surprise some people.”
