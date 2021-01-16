TEWKSBURY – Last year was certainly and up-and-down, productive, yet inconsistent and more often than not frustrating season for the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team.
The Redmen finished 6-14 and had some terrific wins, including the huge upset over Central Catholic. The team also lost a handful of tight ballgames that came down to the wire and were in almost every single game. On the flip side of that, the improvement from the start of the season until the end, especially with the individual players, was drastic.
A year later, four of the five starters from that team return and had it not been for the abbreviated COVID-19 season, the potential of this roster over 20-plus games really would have been something to see.
On Wednesday night, the 2021 season opened with a road trip to North Andover. The first game will be the start of a drastically different season between the protocols and rule changes, to the abbreviated season with no state tournament, as well as the fact that Tom Bradley has announced that this will be his last season. Steve Boudreau, who was added to the staff last year as an assistant, has been bumped up to a co-coach position with Bradley for this season, and the plan as of now is for Boudreau to take over the varsity reigns next season.
Thus far in pre-season, Boudreau likes what he sees from his players and the overall team. He was asked how the coaching staff and the players are handling the current situation with the pandemic, social distancing and the rule changes.
“Obviously it's a real difficult situation dealing with the pandemic but I think our kids have been really upbeat and positive,” he said. “The thing that we are most proud of as a program is the commitment level throughout this winter. We have had to adapt and be flexible. We're hoping that we have a plan in place that's going to allow the players in our program to be successful.”
Like every other team, the Redmen will have to adjust to the new rule changes, which include no jump ball, limited players in the lane and free throw line as well as several others.
“There's a few changes that we're going to have to practice and really be up to date on. There's no baseline out of bounds plays, everything is on the side,” said Boudreau. “The free throws are a little different with just two offensive and two defensive players in the lane. There's some other things and as a staff, we're going to have to figure out the best way to communicate with our players, especially since they will be six feet apart. We're just going to have to adapt and adjust.
“I also think that we are fully capable of doing it and the expectation is that we're going to be able to overcome whatever is thrown at us.”
This year's team is extremely athletic and also versatile. Boudreau said that the players are grouped into three different categories, guard, wing and forward. Of the four returning starters, Brady Eagan is a guard and Kalu Olu, Ryne Rametta and Mike Kelly are wings. Another returning player is senior Dominic Valway, who is a forward.
The rest of the team includes senior Michael Cronin, juniors Brady Lane, Christian Marsden, David Miller and Thomas Crawford, as well as sophomores Um'ari Seney, Michael Sullivan and Ryan Cuvier, and this group is all new to the varsity team.
Seney, Crawford, Lane and Sullivan are guards, Miller, Marsden and Cronin are wings and Cuvier is a forward.
“I think we're going to be a very highly competitive team. We have had a really good first ten practices,” said Boudreau. “We're going to be able to shoot from the outside. We have really good offensive leadership from our seniors. Last year we did a really good job of competing. I thought we practiced really hard and really well, and at a high level. I also thought we were very well prepared to play high level games.
“Looking at this year, I think we can check off those boxes of competing at a high level at practice and hopefully at games, but we have to learn how to finish games and get over that hump.”
One of the big drawbacks to the abbreviated season is not being able to scout other teams.
“We're going to do our best looking back at last year with opponents' tendencies and returning personnel,” said Boudreau. “More than ever, we have to focus on ourselves maybe more than any other year because of the challenges that are ahead of us. I don't think that's a bad thing. We talk about being present everyday, getting one percent better everyday and if we're accomplishing that every single day, then I think we're giving ourselves a chance to be successful.”
Just like the girls' team, the boys have a gruesome schedule facing North Andover, Central Catholic, Dracut and Billerica twice each, as well as Chelmsford and Methuen twice.
“The MVC is one of the top leagues in the entire state, but I think we are extremely excited to be competing against some of the top teams,” said Boudreau. “We're not going to back down. We're preparing and we're expecting to be competitive.”
