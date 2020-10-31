TEWKSBURY — With five of the top six place finishes, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' cross-country team made quick and easy work over Central Catholic coming away with an 18-37 victory held at the Livingston Street course last Wednesday.
The win pushes the Redmen to a 3-1 record thus far.
"This was our best meet of the season by quite a bit. Not entirely sure why, to be honest, but we were just firing on all cylinders today,” said head coach Fran Cusick.
Tewksbury was led by Makayla Paige, who was first overall with a time of 17:16.0 for the 2.8 mile course. She was followed by Maci Chapman (2nd, 18:42.2), Isabelle Carleton (4th, 18:46.7), Molly Cremin (5th, 18:57.8) and Olivia Millspaugh (6th, 20:27.1).
“Our top four, Makayla Paige, Maci Chapman, Izzie Carleton, and Molly Cremin, were all under 19:00 on the 2.8 mile course, which is fantastic,” said Cusick. “The best performance of the day belonged to Molly Cremin, as she had a personal record by 27 seconds on this course. Another standout performance came from our fifth runner, Olivia Millspaugh, has been battling a hip injury and hasn’t quite been 100 percent over the last couple weeks, but came out in this meet and gave a gutsy effort. Izzie Carleton continued her streak of personal records by running 17 seconds faster than last week. All in all, this was just a complete team effort across the board against a good program like Central Catholic.”
Also running for Tewksbury included freshman Cassidy Paige (11th, 21:51.1), Tierney Trant (14th, 24:39.5) and Maisan Nguyen (15th, 25:59.5).
“Both Tierney and Maisan ran the 2.8 mile race for the first time this season after running the 1.2 mile JV race for the first three races. We were down a couple varsity runners today so I bumped them up and they handled themselves well. Tierney has been a great addition to our team; she has done winter track before so she’s not an entirely unfamiliar presence, but I was so happy to see her show up on the first day as she’s definitely given our team a lift.”
In the JV race, Erica Hinkle was second overall with a time of 9:58.30 for the 1.2 mile course and was followed by Hailie Gonzalez (4th, 10:47.20) and Victoria Allen (6th, 11:00.07).
“Erica had the best race of her cross-country career, running 9:58 for 1.2 miles and finishing second overall. Erica is a fantastic person who imbues our team with a great spirit, so it was awesome to see her run well.”
Tewksbury looked to make it four victories with a meet held on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime.
“It will be our first away meet of the season. Livingston is, in my opinion, the best cross country course in the MVC but it will be nice to get onto some different terrain for a week,” said Cusick.
BOYS CC
The Redmen boys were defeated by Central 18-42, to fall to 1-3 on the season.
“We lost to a deeper team. There is no defense in running, and their front back was just too much for us to handle. I give Central a lot of credit. Their program is strong in numbers, as they have 40-plus guys and they have a strong lead pack. Our lack of depth showed today. We are down multiple guys due to injury, on what is already a small team. With no freshmen signing up this year, we are down to a 16 guy roster and only nine healthy runners. So it is always difficult to beat a team like Central but especially when you are without some of your top guys.”
Tewksbury had three of the top ten overall finishers including Zach Connolly (3rd, 15:36.2), Nick Alvarado (7th, 16:12.6) and Tristan Leslie (9th, 16:46.2).
Also competing included Alek Cranston (11th, 17:19.1), Josh Linnehan (13th, 17:30.8), Kyle Adams (17th, 18:18.0), Tyler Feingold (25th, 19:18.7), Alex Naghibi (27th, 19:42.0) and Cian Dawson (43rd, 23:12.5).
“On the positive side, we did have a few guys run their best times of the season. Tristan Leslie, Nick Alvarado, Alek Cranston, Alex Naghibi and Cian Dawson all ran a season best. Four of those guys are sophomores and the one junior, Alek, is new this season to cross-country. These guys are the present and future of our team. If we are going to continue to improve and grow as a program, we are going to need them, as well as the rest of the team, to continue to put their work in. We will also need these guys to try to get a few more guys out for the team next year. We will be graduating five seniors who are all part of our front pack. If we do not get more guys out, we will be down to an eleven man roster next year.”
Like the girls team, the boys faced Dracut with results not known as of presstime.
“We will look to bounce back next week against Dracut. Our main goal right now is to get our team back to full health. If we can get all sixteen guys racing by the end of the season, it will be a success,” said Fortunato.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.