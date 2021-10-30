TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High volleyball team closed out its Merrimack Valley Small schedule with a 3-1 victory over Lowell, Monday night, at Riddick Field House.
The Redmen improved their overall record to 14-4 and remain the top seed in Division 3 for the upcoming state tournament.
It was Senior Night for Lowell, and the Raiders did not go home empty-handed, getting one set in the 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 final.
The first game saw the Redmen and Raiders battle it out for the first half, with Tewksbury leading by no more than three points. With Carrina Barron serving, the Redmen went on a 6-0 run that helped Tewksbury break it open, 15-8.
It was 16-10 when the Redmen embarked on another run, this second one leaving them ahead, 22-10, before Lowell was able to answer. The Raiders offered some resistance before Tewksbury emerged on top, 25-15.
Lowell trailed much of the second game, as well, but they were always within arm's length and capable of overtaking the Redmen at any time. Tewksbury was leading 23-18 when the Raiders managed to close the gap to one, 24-23, before the Redmen got the winning point.
Tewksbury opened up a 11-5 lead in the third game, and the Redmen appeared poised for a sweep, when Lowell went on a 9-3 run to tie the scåore at 14-14. It was nip and tuck the rest of the set, with the Raiders going ahead for good at 21-20 in the 25-23 final score.
The fourth game was close until Tewksbury went on a 6-2 run to take a 12-8 lead. The Redmen lead grew to seven points before Lowell closed the gap late in a 25-21 final set victory and match win.
While Tewksbury has accomplished a lot to this point in the season, coach Allie Luppi does not want her team to get complacent. For that reason, she rotated everybody into the lineup for Monday's match, not just the usual eight or nine.
While parents of the subs were pleased as punch, Luppi is serious about the situation and wants her players to be hungry come the start of the tournament, next week.
"My goal is to win, and there are certain things I need people to do, and if they aren't doing them in the moment, we'll find someone who will," she said, on the reason for spreading out the playing time. "That was more of my mindset. We have to stay competitive and we have to stay focused and in the zone, and if we lose that and we lose our competitive edge, as you saw in the third set, we'll lose. We can't afford that so we are keeping everybody honest and keeping everybody working hard."
Junior setter Kiley Kennedy paced the Redmen with 26 assists, and junior libero Barron was a force as usual with 15 digs. Maddie Cueva led the offense with 10 kills, followed by twin sister and fellow senior co-captain Katie Cueva with eight kills, Vanessa Green had six kills.
The Redmen went into last week with potential MVC Small title aspirations, but Haverhill spoiled those hopes by completing a series sweep of Tewksbury, 3-1, Wednesday evening at Romano Court.
After getting off to a good start and taking the first set, the Redmen took a tough loss in the second, which led to a steady decline over the remainder of the match, and Haverhill prevailed, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-12.
"The loss, 26-24, was tough; they (Hillies) are a strong team, and so are we," said Luppi. "We just didn't have it enough, and in that fourth set it definitely affected our game, and we just didn't play as well as we normally do."
Kennedy had 16 assists, Barron had 15 digs, Maddie Cueva had nine kills, and middle blocks McKayla Conley and Green had five kills each.
Tewksbury celebrated Senior Night while hosting Dracut in its next match, Friday at Romano Courts. In addition to celebrating senior co-captains, Katie and Maddie Cueva, senior setter Isabel DeSisto, and senior manager Grace Dockery, the Redmen got back on the winning track with a 3-1 triumph. The set scores were, 25-22, 25-10, 31-33, 25-21.
"Similarly to what happened in this set (on Monday), we start off really strong, we win the first two and then we sort of lose our momentum," said Luppi. "Then we came back and were able to win the fourth set."
Kiley had 26 assists, Katie Cueva had 11 kills, Maddie Cueva and Tori Rowe had seven kills. Barron had 12 digs, and both Vanessa Green and McKayla Conley had a block.
"We still have our game (Friday at) Wilmington, and I know other (teams') seasons are finishing up," said Luppi. "Anything is possible and I hope we stay number one, or at least in the top four to insure a home game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.