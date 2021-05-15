TYNGSBORO – The abbreviated 2021 Girls Tennis season started out on the right foot on Monday for the Tewksbury Memorial High School team. The Redmen edged out the Academy of Notre Dame of Tyngsboro, 3-2.
Winning their matches for Tewksbury included second and third singles, Ronni Trull and Renuka Late, as well as the second doubles team of Cecilia Ho and Ada Nicodemus.
Both Jaime Burns at first singles and the tandem of Ehyvong Phalla and Cindy Lai put forth tremendous efforts, both falling in three back-and-forth sets.
“The players of both doubles matches were in their first varsity match, and I was very pleased with their play,” said head coach Mary MacDonald. “Our second doubles team were more consistent than their opponents which is why they won in two sets. The first doubles match was entertaining to watch. We could have won the match but the NDA players were just a bit more consistent at the end.”
Ho and Nicodemus defeated Gigi Neto and Phay Mah in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-0. Phalla and Lai were defeated 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Trull won her match over Katie Ma in three sets, 3-6, 6-0 and 6-1 and then Late overpowered her opponent Macklyn Pacaro, 6-0 and 6-0.
“Ronni and her opponent had played just five gams when the doubles matches were well into their second set. NDA won the first set 6-3 and then Ronni's consistency and dogged determination began to pay off and she won the next two sets losing just one game. She played hard the entire match and kept her opponent pinned back on the baseline with the depth of her groundstrokes. Then Renuka, playing her first match, was too strong for her opponent.”
Burns was defeated by Sarah Huston in another strong, competitive match. Huston won 6-4, 5-7 and 6-3.
“Jaime played a very good match, which was her first singles match in her high school career. She and her opponent battle from the first game, and it was a very good level match. Both players worked very hard, the sportsmanship was wonderful to see. They played for two-and-a-half hours, with the NDA player winning 6-3 in the third.”
Tewksbury will be busy this week with a home-and-home series with Haverhill on Thursday (away) and Friday (home), and then hosting perennial state power Andover on Monday.
