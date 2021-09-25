WESTFORD – Last Wednesday afternoon was a case of both good news and bad news for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Cross Country team.
The good news for the Rams was that for the second week in a row, they had some tremendous efforts throughout their lineup, with several runners achieving personal bests, including several newcomers to the team showing that they are ready to compete at the varsity level.
The bad news for the Rams was that also for the second week in a row, they suffered a hard fought, close loss, this one coming to CAC rival Lowell Catholic in a road meet held at the Stony Brook Middle School in Westford, falling by a score of 25-31 to the Crusaders.
The loss came on the heels of a 26-29 loss to Whittier in their season opener last week, leaving head coach Pat Kelly both proud of how well his team has been performing, as well as disappointed for his runners who have been working so hard to improve.
“We had some really good efforts and a lot of personal records in this race,” Kelly said. “That is two losses by a total of eight points for these guys. With all of the hard work that so many of them have been putting in, I hope we get some notches in the win column.”
A top heavy Lowell Catholic squad took the top three spots in this one, with Braden Boucher taking first overall in a time of 18:51, followed by Hunter Boucher and William Witkos.
With the Crusaders having taken those top three spots, it became mathematically impossible for the Rams to win the meet, but the runners on the course did not know that, and led by the efforts of sophomore Gordon Noble and senior captain Adam Ippolito of Tewksbury, they battled gamely to get back into the meet.
Noble was the first Rams finisher, taking fourth overall in a personal best time of 20:44, followed closely by Ippolito, who recorded a personal best for the second week in row, in a time 20:59 to take fifth place in the field of 31 runners.
“Gordon has been working really hard. He is someone we have been watching since last year, so we were not really surprised to see him do so well, especially after seeing him in practice,” Kelly said. “And Adam has been performing well all year, getting another top five finish for us. His hard work continues to pay off for him.”
Senior John Zembeck was next for the Rams, finishing sixth in a personal best time of 21:32, while sophomore Will Biscan of Wilmington continued the theme of runners posting their personal bests, finishing right on Zembeck’s heels in a time of 21:33, narrowly edging out a Crusader runner at the finish line to earn his seventh place finish.
“Noble, Ippolito, Zembeck and Biscan have all been running very well,” Kelly said. “Zembeck is running a lot better. The kids are getting it done, and they are seeing the results in their times and getting excited about it. It has been kind of an anomaly this year, with the kids working hard and putting up good times, but just not being able to get the wins yet.”
Which didn’t mean they didn’t do their best to pursue that win, with senior Connor Pyles of Wilmington taking ninth place in a personal best time of 22:39, while freshman Noah Brooks of Tewksbury finished tenth in 22:40, which was not only a personal best, but beat his previous personal best by nearly three minutes.
“Connor ran a great race, and finished very strong,” Kelly said. “And Noah has been looking good. I think back to what Will (Biscan) did last year as a freshman and that is what Noah is doing this year. He knocked almost three minutes off his time from last week and did an excellent job. He and Connor finishing the way they did allowed us to displace their tenth place finisher. Those were some big points and in a lot of meets, that would make the difference for us.”
