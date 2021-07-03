HAVERHILL – Whenever you are in a playoff game, on the road, against an undefeated team, that challenge is never easy.
But heading into last Wednesday's game against No. 2 seed Whittier Tech (15-0), Tewksbury Memorial High School softball coach Brittney Kannan-Souza knew that her team was battled tested, playing the likes of the teams from the Merrimack Valley Conference, while enjoying a number of dramatic, comeback victories.
After cruising to a first round win over Essex Tech two days earlier, the No. 7 seed Redmen (12-4) found themselves on the road facing another Vocational School, with the Wildcats.
Trailing by a run late in the game, the Redmen rallied to tie it up in the top of the sixth before putting together a two-out, bases empty rally in the top of the eight that saw senior Paige Talbot drive in pinch-runner Tia Smith with the game winning run as the Redmen prevailed 4-3 in a wild contest.
“The MVC is a tough, tough conference, but it's scary whenever you face a team that's 15-0 (regardless of what league they play in) because they have the confidence,” said Kannan-Souza. “I think our conference, being as difficult as it is, you see these types of games all of the time.
“I told the kids that we have played from behind, we have come back many times, so don't give up until the final pitch of the final inning is over and they really didn't.”
Whittier Tech struck first. In the bottom of the first, lead-off hitter Alicia Habib, who will be playing next year at Assumption, sent a hard shot to left field, which skipped away from the outfielder and Habib was able to make it all the way home for the 1-0 lead. The next two batters reached on hits, but freshman pitcher Whitney Gigante got out of the jam with a strikeout, a pop up and another strikeout.
Tewksbury then took the lead in the top of the second. With runners at first and second and two outs. No. 9 hitter Maddie Stovesand tripled to the opposite field. She did try to score, hoping for an inside the park home run, and although she appeared to be safe, sliding under the tag, she was called out at the plate.
Whittier then scored two runs of its own in the bottom of the third to re-take the lead. Habib led things off with a double and two batters later, Alyssa Michel tripled down the right field line, and then scored on a RBI groundout.
Tewksbury left a runner at third with one out in the third, and then its next ten batters were retired. Still trailing 3-2 in the sixth, senior Ashley Giordano got things going with a one out single. Freshman Avery Della Piana reached on an infield error, moving Giordano to second. Becca Harris followed with a single to center field, driving in Giordano to tie the game up at 3-3.
Whittier stranded a runner on base in sixth inning, while Tewksbury went down in order in the top of the seventh. And then things got interesting.
With two outs and the bases empty, Whittier's top of the order came up with Habib, who was already 2-for-3, with a single, a double and two runs scored. Tewksbury wanted to intentionally walk her. After several lengthy discussions on whether or not the four pitches had to be thrown, the umpires ruled that the pitches did indeed have to be thrown, although the tournament director told Athletic Director Ron Drouin that they didn't. The umpires made their ruling and Tewksbury elected to protest the game (which was thrown out because they won). After the game, Drouin was informed by the same tournament director that she was wrong and the pitches had to be thrown.
Anyway, Habib eventually worked a walk, as Gigante was able to get two strikes on her. Laney Santomassino followed with her own walk, before Alyssa Michel singled to left field, but the runner at second for a late break and had to be held at third. With the bases loaded, Jaclyn Bioren hit a squibber in front of the plate and Gigante was able to flip the ball to catcher Samantha Perkins for the force out to end the inning and the threat.
“They have two phenomenal players and they were definitely the ones I came into this game knowing about,” said Kannan-Souza. “We didn't really have a game plan until the game was on the line, which it was. They weren't going to be the ones who beat us. We called a timeout and chatted and we said pitch to her but don't give her anything great and is she swings, she swings as we want her to swing at your pitch. Whitney did a nice job, she didn't fear anyone in this line-up.”
In the top of the eighth, the bases were empty with two outs before Della Pian singled to right field. Smith came in to run for her. Harris got hit by the pitch, which set the tables for Talbot, who delivered the game winning hit.
“I knew the (outside pitch) was coming, especially if I had two strikes on me,” said Talbot. “I was trying to prepare myself a little bit if it came. It was just a matter of not letting the umpire take the game away from you as some of his calls (were tough to take).”
Tewksbury finished the game with seven hits as Gianna Pendola and Harris had two each, while, Stovesand drove in two, and Harris and Talbot one each. Tewksbury made just on error in the field, and on the hill Gigante went the distance, giving up two earned runs on seven hits, while walking two and striking out seven. Hitters 4-through-9 went a combined 2-for-23 against her.
“This was an awesome high school softball game,” said Kannan-Souza. “It was probably one of the best games that we have been a part of all season. It was clean both ways, it went extra innings and with really no mistakes.”
