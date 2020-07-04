In last week's edition, we published the All-Decade TMHS Golf team and thanks to some new information provided by his coaches at the time, Ron Drouin and Jim Sullivan, that we were unaware of at the time, we made a mistake as Ryan Doherty was listed to the 'Reserve Team' and should have been named to the 'First Team'.
During his four years with the team, Doherty was the team's No. 1 golfer, who had a terrific match play record against some of the best golfers in the entire league. He was a four-time sectional qualifier, who in 2009 (as this doesn't count in the decade award), he qualified for the All-State Individual Tournament.
As a senior, for the fourth straight year, he led the Redmen to the sectional tournament, finishing with a 97 despite terrible weather and course conditions. He also shot a hole-in-one in the team's first match of the season.
OBERG FOLLOW-UP
Colorado Rockies pitcher Scott Oberg replied to an email asking him about his thoughts on getting going this season, after the lay-off due to the pandemic.
"I'm definitely excited about getting about out on the field and getting to play again," he said. "The past few months have brought a lot of uncertainty, but the silver lining in all this has been the quality time I've been able to spend with my wife and daughter. It's a time that I will probably never have again while I'm playing and I tried to take advantage of it while getting my workouts in as well."
Oberg is expected to be a late inning relief pitcher for the Rockies again, for now as the set-up man for closer Wade Davis.
NO SUMMER TRACK
Longtime Tewksbury Youth Summer Track Director Chris Stone announced on Monday that due to the pandemic, there will be no meets this summer.
