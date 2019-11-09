WORCESTER – On Sunday morning, the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op/Co-Ed Swim and Dive team had another fantastic day competing at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet held at the WPI Pool.
The girls team captured the Division 2 Championship Meet title for the second year in a row and also finished fourth overall out of ten teams, while, on the boys side, the Red Rangers finished second out of three teams.
Head coach Jason Smith was ecstatic with the overall performances, especially the girls team winning the D2 title again.
"Winning the MVC II meet title for the second year in a row, is pretty special, especially considering the talent gone from last year's team," he said. "Couple that with the league title clinched last week, this group has had a pretty awesome season. And it will continue for several athletes, as many more qualified (this) Sunday for either sectionals, states, or both."
The girls team has five Tewksbury residents and for the first time all season they all swam and certainly contributed to the title. Senior Caitlin Legvold had a busy day – per usual – as she was 11th in the 200-meter freestyle at 2:10.74, dropping her seed time by five seconds at 2:15.74.
She was also 13th in the 500-meter freestyle at 5:54.28 and in addition she was part of two relay teams. The 400-meter freestyle team of Nori Coplin, Jacquelyn Gaigals, Katelyn Montgomery and Legvold finished 11th at 4:23.93 and then in the 200-freestyle relay, it was Kristen LeBlanc, Montgomery, Gaigals and Legvold finishing 13th at 2:03.36.
“Callie Legvold had a tremendous day, dropping time and qualifying for sectionals in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle. She also had a personal best in her relay split on the 400-freestyle relay,” said Smith.
Fellow senior Lauren Countie, who has dealt with some injuries, was back in the pool participating in two events. She placed 25th in the 100-meter freestyle at 1:05.48 and she was also 32nd in the 50-meter freestyle at 29.62.
Junior Marykate Callinan competed in the 50-freestyle and finished 73rd at 34.29 seconds.
“Lauren Countie and Marykate Callinan, despite their injuries, showed a lot of heart and competed at MVCs,” said Smith. “They have been limited in practice, but went out and gave it all they had on Sunday and really swam well considering. Lauren may have finished her career in some pain but she had some excellent times.”
Finally for Tewksbury swimmers, sophomores Ada Nicodemus and Madeline Anderson competed in the same two events, the 100-freestyle and 100-breaststroke. Nicodemus was 74th in the freestyle at 1:21.39 and 30th in the breaststroke at 1:33.6 and Anderson was 75th at 1:21.79 and 32nd at 1:36.74.
“Maddie Anderson and Ada Nicodemus are two nice young swimmers, who showed consistency all year long and continued to be very supportive teammates,” said Smith.
All of the other results were from Methuen swimmers. In the 200-freestyle, Lily Forsyth was 32nd at 2:27.51, followed by Gaigals (33rd at 2:28.18) and Caitlin Nims (38th, 2:36.62). In the 200-IM, it went Galuska (13th at 2:30.40), Ava Facella (16th at 2:32.32), Jenny Nguyen (23rd at 2:49.15), Paulina Encarncion (26th at 3:07.97) and Johnnie Charest (27th at 3:10.85).
In the 50-free, Kyra Donahue was 7th at 26.20 seconds. She was followed by Samantha DeNaro (19th at 28.19), Marissa Connolly (46th at 31.07), Tori Minkovitz (94th at 37.90) and Hannah Sapienza (113th at 42.57).
In the 1-meter diving, Emily Loan had a terrific showing taking second overall with 191.30 points, while teammate Anna Bolduc had a strong day as well finishing seventh at 180.75.
In the 100-meter butterfly, Katie Lefebvre was 21st at 1:11.98 and was followed by Coplin (22nd at 1:13.47), Jenny Nguyen (26th at 1:17.24) and Encarncion (32nd at 1:29.67).
Donaghue was second in the 100-meter freestyle at 58.01 seconds as she had a monster day. Coming in behind her included Marissa Connolly (40th at 1:10.12), Nims (43rd at 1:10.92), Rachael Knipe (57th at 1:15.72), Hana Youssef (66th at 1:19.21), Devosha Pearce (84th at 1:27.29) and Hannah Sapienza (102nd at 1:37.30).
In the 500-meter freestyle, Callie DeLano was 11th at 5:50.09. Also competing included Katie Lefebvre, who was 15th at 5:55.42, DeNaro, who was 21st at 6:14.50, Montgomery, who was 24th at 6:22.20, LeBlanc, who was 30th at 6:53.42 and Charest, who was 32nd at 7:18.16.
In the 100-backstroke, Facella was tops for the local team finishing seventh overall at 1:05.40. Julia Galuska was next as she was 12th overall at 1:07.35, with Montgomery (20th, 1:16.03), Forsyth (31st at 1:17.11), Knipe (39th at 1:22.72) and Gaigals (37th at 1:21.33).
Finally for individual events, the 100-meter breaststroke, DeLano was ninth at 1:17.36, followed by Coplin, who was 23rd at 1:26.03 and Youssef, who was 43rd at 1:45.69.
Rounding out the results were three relay events. In the 200-meter relay, the team of Galuska, DeLano, Lefebvre and DeNaro were eighth at 2:05.93 and the team of Forsyth, Coplin, Encarncion and LeBlanc were 13th at 2:20.15.
In the 200-freestyle relay, the team of Facella, Galuska, DeNaro and Donahue were seventh at 1:51.44. Then in the 400-meter freestyle, it was Lefebvre, Facella, DeLano and Donahue coming in at 4:04.91, good for fifth place.
Andover once again won the meet with 995 points, followed by Central Catholic (675), Chelmsford (547), M/T (312), Haverhill (304), North Andover (261), Lowell (190), Billerica (75), Academy of Notre Dame (61) and Dracut (59).
Turning to the boys, the Red Rangers swept the diving with Lex Flores taking first with 208.85 points, Caleb Canavan was second with 208.55 and Jan Polanco was third at 158.80.
Flores was also a part of the fourth place 200-freestyle relay team along with Brady Lyons, Jan Polanco and Canavan as they finished with a combined time of 2:06.92.
Joey Lehman had a busy day as he was second in the 500-freestyle (6:43.67) and fifth in the 200-freestyle (2:26.10) and was part of two second place relay teams.
The 200-free team of Lehman, Philip Nguyen, Cory Boisselle and Samuel Camacho came in at 1:56.41 and the same four finished at 4:29.71 in the 400-freestyle.
In the 50-free, Camacho was third at 27.50, followed by Lyons, who was fifth at 29.06 and Donahue, who was ninth at 36.78.
Nguyen picked up a third in the 100-meter butterfly at 1:17.82.In the 100-freestyle, Camacho was second at 1:04.43 and then came Boissell (3rd at 1:06.63), Lyons (5th at 1:09.12) and Donahue (9th at 1:25.50) and finally in the 100-breaststroke, Nguyen was second at 1:25.58 and Boissell was third at 1:30.54.
Competing in this weekend’s sectional meet will be: Callie Legvold in the 200 and 500 yard freestyle; Callie DeLano in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Kyra Donahue in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle; Julia Galuska in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke; Ava Facella in the 100 backstroke; Katie Lefebvre in the 500 freestyle; Emily Loan, Caleb Canavan, Lex Flores and Jan Polanco in diving and then Samuel Camacho in the 50 freestyle.
Plus, the girls will compete in the 200 medley, 200 free, and 400 free relays, while the boys will compete in the 200 free relay.
