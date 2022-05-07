TEWKSBURY – It may not go down as a classic, since you had two struggling teams in terms of their record and offense, but Monday's 11-inning baseball game played between Tewksbury and Methuen was certainly entertaining to say the least.
If you are a pitching and defense fan, then you missed a dandy.
On a dark, overcast day, the Tewksbury Redmen entered the game with an 1-8 record and came out with its second win of the season thanks to sophomore Matt Cooke, who connected for a walk-off RBI single, scoring his hockey buddy Ryan Flynn from second base, giving Tewksbury the 2-1 win.
Flynn led off the bottom of the 11th beating out an infield hit. He was sacrificed to second by lead-off hitter Aidan Crogan. The next batter struck out but the third strike was dropped, and Crogan was able to move up to third. Michael Sullivan was then intentionally walked, setting the table for Cooke. With the second baseman pulled over to nearly behind the second base bag, Cooke took an outside fastball and hit what would have been a routine groundball out. Instead the second baseman raced over in deep ground, and the ball skipped off his body, allowing Tewksbury to celebrate the win (hometown scoring gives him the hit).
“They were playing us to pull a lot, and Matty is a guy who can get the bat on the ball. If they throw to him on the outside of the plate, he can connect there, but he can also turn on a pitch,” said Redmen head coach Kirk Monbleau, while he watched the players dump the Gatorade Bucket on Cooke.
“I think I'm most proud of the boys because when us coaches were together breaking things down before the game, I saw the team all huddled up and were trying to build each other up, saying 'let's go get this'. We came into this game with an 1-8 record and we could easily just show up everyday, roll the balls out there and kind of not really give it our best. Instead, we stuck in there for the entire (11 innings) today,” the coach continued.
Besides the teams struggling to hit the ball, this was a game of terrific pitching and defense. On top of that, it was also a game where two catchers and especially home plate umpire Mike Lynch, former TMHS star athlete, took their share of hard foul balls off their shoulders, legs and knees all game.
Anyway, Tewksbury's starting pitcher Kodie LeGrand was terrific once again. He went 6.1 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits, while walking four (three to the same batter) and striking out six.
After giving up a single and triple on back-to-back at-bats in the top of the first, he struck out the final batter to get out of that jam.
In the second, he walked two straight, but got out of that jam with an unassisted double play by Cooke, who was at third. After that, LeGrand really settled down, giving up two hits and two walks the rest of the way, coming out with one on and out in the top of the seventh.
On the season, LeGrand has thrown 22 innings, giving up just two earned runs (0.64 ERA), while giving up 16 hits, 11 walks but has struck out 27.
Drew Nestor got the call from the 'pen to replace the ace, and after Methuen’s Owen Kneeland stole second, Nestor retired the two batters he faced on a strikeout and a fly out. His day was done.
“Absolutely (the pitching was terrific all game). Kodie has been doing a great job all season and again was that way today. We brought in Nestor for the two outs and I would have loved to have brought him back out for the eighth, but I wanted to get Kodie's bat back in the line-up (due to substitution rules),” explained Monbleau. “We went to Cooke and he did a great job (tossing four shut out innings of relief).We have a lot of faith in Matt and he stepped up to the challenge and delivered.”
On the flip side, Tewksbury also scored its first run in the first inning. Crogan singled and then stole second and third, before Sullivan grounded out to first to bring him home.
From there until the 11th inning, the Redmen managed just three singles, and didn't walk a single time until Sully's intentional pass.
While only a few hits showed up in the boxscore, several others should have landed there. The Rangers' made three outstanding catches, two by center fielder Joey Pride and another by pitcher Sam Kalivas.
“It's always frustrating when things aren't falling your way. It's less frustrating when today, we didn't have many hits, but we had a handful of well batted balls, like the ones from Sullivan and others that looked to be shots in the gap, but instead they made great defensive plays and those didn't go our way. When you get the (hits) when you really need them with guys in scoring position, like we have been trying to do all year long, it helps you win the game,” said Monbleau.
While Methuen flashed around its leather, so did Tewksbury, who played error-free ball all eleven innings. First baseman Dylan Paulding made a big diving grab in foul territory in the tenth, and throughout the game, Sullivan at shortstop and the combination of Cooke and LeGrand at third came through with some solid plays.
“Sully had a couple of nice plays at shortstop, we had a couple of nice plays at third base between Cookie and LeGrand, the outfielders did a good job catching the routines but also getting the ball in,” said Monbleau. “Just about everything we asked of the guys today, they did. The sacrifice bunts, the backdoor pick-off play that worked, so all of the things that we practice on to help put us in the best position to be successful, the kids executed today.”
Last Friday, Tewksbury was defeated by Chelmsford, 13-3. Sullivan led the way going 3-for-3 at the plate.
Tewksbury is off until a home game with North Andover on Friday, followed by a night game at Lowell on Monday at Alumni Stadium (6 pm), followed by another home contest on Wednesday with Dracut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.