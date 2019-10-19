BILLERICA — Through the first nine events, both teams were really neck-and-neck with Billerica ahead by the smallest of margins. But with three events left, the swimmers on the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op/Co-Ed team were able to pull out three place finishes in the backstroke, the breaststroke and the 400-meter relay events, which ultimately proved to be the difference of the Red Rangers coming away with a nailbiting 94-89 victory over the Indians held Friday afternoon at the Shawsheen Tech Pool.
"These meets are exciting and all, but they are taking years off of my life," said head coach Jason Smith with a laugh and also a big sigh of relief. "This is the third one that has been tight. The one last Friday we got some breathing room at the end.
“This one I knew going in that we were going to be in a tight spot once again, and it's hard for me not seeing it on paper right there (as the meet is going on) to try to run the scores off of my head, so I kept checking with the officials (and it came down to the last event)."
The Red Rangers finished first, second and fourth in the backstroke, then second, fifth and sixth in the breaststroke before closing it out with a second, fourth and fifth in the relay to put the team over the top. Before that, the Red Rangers had four first places and four second places putting the team in the spot to eventually win it.
"We had some spots where I was hoping to get better results than we did, then there were some other spots we did better than I thought we would, so those kind of balanced each other out," said Smith. "I thought the turning point, the real swing of the meet, came in the backstroke. We went first, second and fourth and that was absolutely the spots that we needed at the time. We really needed those swims from our backstrokers."
In the backstroke, Ava Facella was first at 1:09.25 and was followed by Julia Galuska, who was second at 1:11.40 and Lily Forsyth, who was fourth at 1:14.41.
In the breaststroke, Callie DeLano was second at 1:16.12, followed by Jenny Nguyen, who was fifth at 1:30.43 and Tewksbury's Ada Nicodemus, who was sixth at 1:33.16.
Then in the 400-meter relay, the team of Katie Lefebvre, Facella, DeLano and Kyra Donahue were second at 4:09.43, while the team of Samantha DeNaro, Montgomery, Tewksbury's Callie Legvold and Julia Galuska were fourth at 4:24.78, and finally the team of Kristen LeBlanc, Paulina Encarncion, Jenny Nguyen and Joe Lehman were fifth at 4:36.46.
"I know this is the first time in over three weeks that we have been away from our home pool at Greater Lawrence Tech and that has a lot to do with things, but the kids really pulled through when they needed to today," said Smith. "We got some really good performances from a lot of people."
Before the final three events, the Red Rangers had the aforementioned other first places come from Kyra Donahue in the 50-freestyle at 20.47, Lexander Flores in the 1-meter diving (209.30 points), Donahue in the 100-freestyle (58.81) as well as the 200-freestyle relay team of Camacho, Facella, DeNaro and Donahue, who finished at 1:53.44.
The other second places were earned by Legvold in the 200-free (2:17.00), Jan Polanco in the diving (177.60 points), DeLano in the 500-free (5:53.57) and the 200-medley relay team of Galuska, DeLano, Paulina Encarncion and Sam Camacho, who had a combined time of 2:03.19.
Taking home third places included Facella in the 200-IM (2:38.22), Camacho in the 50-free (27.53) and 100-free (1:04.21), Emily Loan in the diving (125.10 points), LeFebvre in the 100-butterfly (1:14.16), Legvold in the 500-free (6:17.50) and the 200-freestyle relay team of LeFebvre, Coplin, Lehman and LeBlanc with a time of 1:59.19.
Finishing with fourth places included LeFebvre in the 200-freestyle (2:21.84), Galuska in the 200-IM (2:38.38), Coplin in the 100-butterfly (1:18.66) and DeNaro in the 100-free (1:06.82).
The fifth places were taken by DeNaro in the 50-free (28.79), Jenny Nguyen in the 100-butterfly (1:19.07), Katelyn Montgomery in the 500-free (6:38.23), while the 200-free relay team of Gaigals, Marissa Connolly, Encarncion and Caitlin Nims finished at 2:05.85, while the 200-medley relay team of Gaigals, Nicodemus, Phil Nguyen and Nims also were fifth at 2:23.93.
Finally for the scoring came the sixth places which included LeBlanc in the 200-free (2:30.50) and Coplin in the 200-IM (2:46.28).
"I'm extremely happy with today's win. The kids have put themselves into a position of having a chance to win their second straight MVC Division 2 title. If you wanted to (eventually) win it, you had to win today. It's not done, as we still have to beat Dracut and Lowell.
"The kids performed well. I know some of them are disappointed. It was different today compared to swimming in your own pool, so it was a gutsy performance. I know what Billerica's top swimmers were like, so to win today, I'm just thrilled."
The Red Rangers will return to action with a home meet on Friday against Dracut before traveling to face Stoneham on Monday for a non-league meet.
