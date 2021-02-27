TEWKSBURY – With everything going on in the country over the past year, and things being so difficult for children with school and sports these days, a complete breathe of fresh air was taken by both the Methuen and Tewksbury High School Gymnastics teams in their back-to-back meets first held last Tuesday on the 16th at MHS and then Saturday, held at the home confines of Wilkey's Gymnastics.
“When we went to Methuen for that meet, it was their senior night,” said head coach Jessica Wilkey. “They have nine seniors on their team and the vibe from that night was so contagious (to our team). That was the first time that the MVC allowed parents to come in and watch their kids compete. The emotions were just electric and the whole night was just awesome. We were just so honored to be part of the culmination of everything on their senior night.
“Then we faced them the second time at our place and both meets we were without Amanda Ogden, but Saturday night was our Senior Night. The captain for our team next year is Bella Schille and she did a phenomenal job, especially without Amanda being there. Bella really took the reins and she did this amazing spread to honor our two senior captains Maddie Wheeler and Emma Cole and also the nine seniors from Methuen.
“Both Athletic Directors (Tewksbury's Ron Drouin and Methuen's Matt Curran) were at the meet and our senior night, just like theirs, was off the charts. It was one to remember.”
Methuen won the first meet 137.65-134.00 and then Tewksbury returned the favor by winning on Saturday by a score of 133.55-131.15. The Redmen scored 134 and 133 points without Ogden, who has been the team's top gymnast over the last few years.
“The reason why we won without Amanda – we scored a 133.55 and we still made a lot of mistakes and it was still one of our higher team scores for the year – was because the kids were truly, truly enjoying the moment,” said Wilkey. “It was about leaving it all out there and it was just a really, really good vibe. Everyone knew that this was it for the season.
“And for our two seniors Emma and Maddie, with their parents there, it was just an amazing night. I was shocked that we did win to be honest and we won by two points. I think it was pretty cool that Methuen won on its Senior Night and we won on our Senior Night – what a great way for both teams to close out their seasons.”
The 1-1 week ended the team's regular season with a record of 3-4. Tewksbury defeated a strong Central Catholic team, an extremely talented Billerica/Chelmsford team and split with Methuen, while losing to a powerful Dracut team twice, a very strong North Andover team and then Methuen.
In the first meet against Methuen, the loss, both Schille and freshman Jaden Kasule competed in all four events. Schille recorded scores of 9.2 on the vault, 7.9 on the bars, 8.8 on the beam and 9.45 on the floor exercise. The beam and floor scores were tops out of both teams. Kasule finished with respective scores of 9.05, 8.0, 8.5 and 8.75.
Ninth grader Alexis Devlin had a terrific night as she earned a 8.4 on the beam, an 8.0 on the vault and a 7.6 on the bars. Senior co-captain Maddie Wheeler also had a fine night with scores of 8.4 on the bars and 7.8 on both the vault and floor. Seventh grader Julianna Cappiello continues to impress with a tremendous 8.45 on the vault, an 8.0 on the floor and a 6.7 on the bars. Seventh grader Keira Gaffney finished with a 7.5 on the beam and a 6.0 on the bars.
Four other gymnasts competed in one event each including eighth grader Jocelyn Delorey with a 7.9 on the vault, seventh grader Abby McCarthy with a 7.7 on the beam, senior Emma Cole with a 7.4 on the beam and ninth grader Julia Carlson with a 6.8 on the floor.
In the win on Saturday, Schille again had the top scores of the night on the floor exercise (9.3) and beam (8.9) and also grabbed an 8.95 on the vault and a 7.7 on the bars. Kasule, who won the all-around competition with a 35.40, recorded a 9.15 on the floor, a 9.05 on the bars, an 8.9 on the vault and an 8.3 on the beam.
Wheeler in her final meet, capped off her terrific career with an 8.2 on the bars, a 7.9 on the floor and a 7.75 on the vault, while fellow senior co-captain Cole finished with a 6.7 on the beam. Cappiello and Devlin also competed in three events each. The former earned a solid 8.25 on the vault and then a 7.2 on the floor and 6.0 on the bars, while the latter took home an 8.2 on the floor, an 8.0 on the beam and a 7.25 on the bars.
Gaffney finished with a 7.5 on the beam and 5.6 on the bars, while eighth grader Jocelyn Delorey took home an 8.0 on the vault, McCarthy had a 7.5 on the beam and Carlson scored a 7.2 on the floor.
Next year's team will return the entire roster with the exception of Wheeler and Cole. Of the returners, Ogden, Schille and Kasule have all been able to score around 35 points in the all-around competition, while the rest of the team are all current seventh, eighth and ninth graders.
“Our potential for next year is limitless,” said Wilkey. “The kids genuinely appreciate coming into the gym for their practices, to represent their school and are still able to do what they love. This year was obviously one for the books. I just feel that the girls have a new appreciation for life and for everything that is going on, so they are just all so excited for next season. We are really excited and it should be, or it will be phenomenal.”
One big reason for such optimism for next year is having Schille, the lone senior, to lead the way.
“Bella is going to make an amazing captain. I'm telling you there is something about this kid,” said Wilkey. “I know her (older) sister (Tori) is also phenomenal, but this kid is just so genuine and just one of the most genuine human beings I have ever met. She's just such a great kid and I can't say enough good things about her specifically and nevermind that her gymnastics is awesome.
“Her as a human, as a teammate as a leader and all of those things, she truly embodies everything good that you would want to have in general as a captain and as a teammate. I am just really excited to see what she's going to bring to the table.”
