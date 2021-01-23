TEWKSBURY – Sixteen times last Wednesday night, Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball coach Mark Bradley emptied his bench, putting five new girls on the floor. It happened four times in the first quarter, including 49 seconds into the game, five more times in the second, twice in the third and five more times in the fourth quarter.
He wasn't mad at his players and benching them or anything like that. Instead, it's a new strategy for this season.
Over the course of the team's first two games, it has worked. In a home-and-home series with North Andover on Wednesday and Friday, the Redmen won both contests 54-50 and 58-50.
Bradley said that he and his coaching staff got the idea from the Westfield State College staff. He said the staff has done a lot of research on it, spoke with the coach several times about it before implementing it for his program.
For several reasons he likes the idea – first and foremost, getting five new bodies out there every minute or two minutes, to press, apply pressure and play aggressive, before five new players replace them to do the same thing. He believes this causes a lot mistakes for opposing teams, while wearing them down making it very difficult to play a press against Tewksbury.
Another reason, coach says, is that with the protocols this year, it's very difficult to play long periods of time while wearing a mask.
In the team's opener, the Redmen led for most of the game, including holding onto a five-point lead after the third quarter. North Andover closed the third quarter on a 5-0 run and carried that over into the fourth quarter extending it eleven more straight points and the 16-0 run gave the Scarlet Knights a 49-43 lead with 5:07 to go.
Tewksbury responded as Kati Polimeno (18 points) drained a three-pointer and that was followed by Katrina MacDonald who converted on a nice drive to the basket and then 33 seconds later two free throws giving Tewksbury a one-point lead. After NA converted one of two free throws to tie it up at 50 with 2:58 to go, Tewksbury iced it with an Erin McIntrye drive and two free throws by Victoria Catanzano, who had a terrific two-way game, with seven defensive steals.
“Part of our new (game plan) is teams are going to go on runs against us. We have been telling them that because (under this plan) we're being so aggressive, so you're going to make some mistakes because you're going to gamble, but you need to withstand it the whole time,” said Bradley. “There were little bits and pieces in that first half when (North Andover) was gassed. Ultimately it wore them down a little bit. Did we look really good at times? No. Did we leave some opportunities out there? A bunch of them.
“We have limited practices as it is and we can only practice against ourselves so it's very tough to do what we're trying to do against ourselves. It's good to see some film so maybe we can make some corrections on it and go from there. I'm happy for the girls. Victoria made some clutch free throws at the end. I thought there were some good performances from a lot of kids. Every kid played, they are working hard and we just have to work on getting better.”
Ten of the 13 players scored at least one point with Lexi Polimeno leading with 18, while she also had four rebounds. Katrina MacDonald had seven points, while, Victoria LaVargna, who seems to have a real nice outside shot, had six, and Kassidy MacDonald had five. Kati Polimeno (also six rebounds), Catanzano and McIntyre had four each, and Christina Wentworth, Madison Stovesand (4 rebounds) and Rachel Picher rounding out the scoring with two points each.
Tewksbury finished the night converting 6-of-27 three-point attempts.
“You're going to have those nights. We want to take about thirty a game,” said Bradley.
Two nights later, now at NAHS, the two teams again played a back-and-forth game with the Redmen coming out on top by eight points.
“It wasn't our best shooting night but we still scored fifty points. Sometimes we play games in the thirties and now we've had back-to-back games in the fifties so that's good,” said Bradley. “I do like that and how (our new plan) is working. You're going to let teams score some points just on mistakes.
“There's areas that we still have to work on. It's just our second game so we really can't play against each other. We're still working at it but so far so good.”
Again Lexi Polimeno led the way with 17 points, while her younger sister Kati had a real nice night, finishing with 12.
“It was good to see Kati get on the board. I thought she played really well on both sides of the ball. She was very aggressive. I didn't totally the stats yet but I would bet that she had about eight (defensive) steals and probably close to eight rebounds. She had a good night, coming off a cold shooting night on Wednesday. Playing this style, that's going to happen, players are going to have cold shooting nights.”
Tewksbury faced Chelmsford at home on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime as part of the next home-and-home series, which concludes the Redmen going to their place on Friday. Three days later, Tewksbury will host Central Catholic on Monday and Thursday of next week. The three home games begin at 7:00 and the one away game will begin at 5:30.
“We have Chelmsford and then Central so we have a grind of a schedule coming up,” said Bradley. “I do think playing this style alleviates some of the pressure, but at the same time we could lose by twenty points some nights. It's just the nature of the beast. The research that we have done on this and we've had the Westfield State coach talk to us multiple times on it, so it's a learning process.
“We're 2-0, beating a good North Andover team twice and the (Hannah) Martin girl (15 points in the opener) is probably the best player on the court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.