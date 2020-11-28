WILMINGTON & TEWKSBURY – Since 1993, I have covered the Thanksgiving Day Football game played between Wilmington and Tewksbury. I haven't missed one and remember leaving the fields and almost every year getting to a family member's house with a plate of food on the kitchen table that I had to heat up, while others were napping or had already left. Not complaining because truthfully I wouldn't want my Thanksgiving any other way, it's just what I've been accustomed too.
Covering this game is one of, if not the best assignment I have each and every year. I get to see so many faces that I don't normally get to see, while every other year when the game is at Wilmington, I get to sit in a warm press box. The years that I’m not warm, I spend in the Tewksbury Press Box with friends Joel McKenna and Tom Conlon, and before Joel came on former TMHS player Bob Lambert.
No matter where the game is, it’s loads of fun and I get to enjoy a couple of hours of good old high school football.
In 1993, as an 18-year-old pup working for then Sports Editor Rick Cooke, I covered the game as a reporter.
The following year, after he left the paper, I had to follow his footsteps which included putting together the Thanksgiving Day Football section that he did for a number of years. Back then, that was a near impossible task. Cookie had been doing spectacular sections dating back to 1976.
The first handful of years, I had absolutely no idea what I was doing as a sports reporter, nevermind trying to make an 8-or-10-page football section look presentable.
Over the years, I think those sections improved. Now I can say, for the most part, barring drastic mistakes that I may have made or mistakes made that were out of my control, I'm very proud of it, knowing that we try to give our readers everything they need to know for the upcoming game, while hopefully it remains a souvenir for players, coaches, fans and parents for years.
Since 1994, I have worked with a number of photographers, who take on the tough assignment, mostly in the cold weather and away from their families. From the early days of Phil Fenton, Erik Neilson, Steve Picano and Jeff Nazzaro to the late Joe Hakey, and to the last decade-plus of Jessica Stygles, Joe Brown, Melissa Watkins and recently Bob DeChiara, I can't possibly thank all of them enough for their time, dedication and putting up with all of my requests for either the actual section or from the actual game.
I've also had a few fellow reporters help me out on that day with stories, mostly from the crowd or from the sidelines, including Lou Cimaglia. His column from his last game in a Wildcat uniform is one of my favorite columns that he did during his time here (Lou, the offer still stands to come back).
For me, there's games and memories from this rivalry that will forever be remembered. By far, the greatest game and memory I have will always be from 1999. In my opinion, that was the best game I have covered but it also meant more to me personally. I remember it so vividly to this day. I stood on the edge of the visitor's side press box on purpose so I would be with my great friend Ronnie Barber. Ronnie stood to my left and my great pal Jeff Nazzaro, who was there assisting as a reporter and a photographer, sat to my right. I'll never forget that.
Ronnie went to every Turkey Day game for as long as I can remember. His son CJ was a captain of the WHS team during the 1987 season.
I remember being a kid, in particular during the '86 season when my brother Tommy was a captain of the Wildcats team, watching Ronnie in the stands, cheering on his son and the team even though the Wildcats didn't win too often during those years.
From my high school days and beyond, Ronnie and I became real good friends. Not even a full year from that game in '99, Ronnie passed in the summer of 2000 and certainly the hole in my heart from his loss has never been fixed. The last 19 games haven't been the same without him. Ronnie's knowledge of the game and his support of the Wilmington kids were all second to none. Most of all, his smile, laugh, being a father-type figure to me and his friendship, will always stay dear to my heart.
Speaking of father-type, I remember the years of picking up my own father to go to the game. I forget what year it was, but one game in particular, the two of us got to Alumni Field real early. The field was a complete mess. It was covered with ice. It was a cold day with the wind blowing. We got to the field early and had a great conversation with Bob Aylward, as he was sipping his coffee from a small cup.
After the game, my dad patiently waited for me for probably close to an hour so I could do all of my post-game interviews. I then drove him home and we talked about the game. Moments like that I always cherish. I really wish we could have more of them.
While my dad, Ronnie, Joe Hakey and many other friends are no longer with us to attend the games, the tradition has also introduced me to many new friends as well.
This Thursday would have marked my 28th game as a reporter, which is crazy to me. I still remember my very first one walking up the stairs to the press box and having a conversation with Tewksbury quarterback Chris Snow's father, who I had known previously. Chris was a strong-armed, talented athlete and football player, who led the Redmen to a 23-14 victory that season.
Counting that game, Tewksbury has won 20-of-the-27 meetings, including the last ten. Yes, the rivalry has lost some zip. Part of that is timing of the Redmen being among the top teams in the state almost every year of this decade and Wilmington going through some tough years. Another part is the new playoff format taking away some of the thunder of the holiday games across the state.
That being said, to me, this tradition is still strong. It dates back to when the team's played against one another for the first time in 1935. That year they met twice, Tewksbury won 12-0 the first meeting before the teams tied 6-6 in round two.
This Thursday would have marked the 85th year that the teams lined up against one another either on Armistice/Veteran's Day or Thanksgiving Day.
Even though Tewksbury has had the upper hand over the last decade, in my humble opinion, this rivalry is still terrific. You can bet that Wilmington will have its cycle of having the upper hand.
Due to the pandemic, we won't get the chance to see the two teams battle it out again on Thursday. None of you will be able to cheer from the bleachers, and the winning team won't be able to go home and eat from the 'good side' of the turkey.
Hopefully we will see the two teams play one another come March or April in a non-league game of what probably will be a shortened season with some kind of modifications or rule changes. Certainly that game will never match up with what we have here on Thanksgiving.
This Thursday indeed will be different. It'll be weird for me not trying to rush out of my house located in Hudson, Mass in time to get a decent parking spot that's not miles away from the field, all the while trying to hustle to get to the press box in time before another reporter, TV person or coach from the other team, steals my spot.
It'll be weird not seeing some old classmates and friends who I haven't seen in years. It'll be weird not dressing like the kid from a Christmas Story and not having my pockets filled with gloves, a hat, pens, a recorder and if I'm running late, some kind of unhealthy food item from Dunkin Donuts.
Thursday will be different for sure. It certainly will be different, but I'm excited knowing that I get to spend the entire day with my family, especially my wife and twin daughters, I get a hot Turkey Dinner with lots of gravy, and hopefully at some point watch some NFL Football and snooze on the couch for a bit.
I count my blessings everyday that I'm fortunate enough to have my wonderful family, who are safe and healthy.
I truly hope the same can be said for all of you. I hope you all get to spend some extra time with your loved ones. I hope you and your family members are all healthy, and you all have a great day together, with or without football.
Happy Thanksgiving to all of you!
