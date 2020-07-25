On Sunday, Colorado Rockies Manager Bud Black spoke to reporters about Scott Oberg's health. The Tewksbury native has been dealing with a back strain and there's a lot of question on whether or not he will start the season with the Rockies in Texas on Friday, or on the 10-day disabled list.
"It's getting better, getting better. We are going to closely watch him (on Sunday) as well as Tuesday, his next outing and see where we are," said Black.
Later that night, Oberg pitched in a simulation game and retired the side in order.
“I felt all right, overall, out there today,” Oberg said to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. “Better than it has been the last week or so. My arm felt good. And there is a chance I can be ready Friday. I’m still going to take things a day at a time.”
Black said before that outing took place, that the decision for Oberg to start the season with the team will probably be decided right up until the 24th hour.
"This will truly go right down to the wire when we make the call on Scott," said Black in that same press conference. "I have spoken to him and he's feeling much better. He's confident where he is with his back. The arm is fine – obviously he just hasn't gotten a lot of reps so we will come to a decision here probably after Tuesday's game in order to set our roster (for the season opener on Friday) in terms of Scott."
Last year, Oberg finished a shortened season due to an arm injury with a 6-1 record and a 2.25 ERA. In 49 games, he threw 56 innings and struck out 58 batters. He became the first Rockies relief pitcher in history to have back-to-back seasons of posting an ERA of under 2.50.
He has a career mark of 18-8 with a 3.85 ERA, appearing in 259 games, all as a reliever and all with the Rockies.
(1) comment
kontraktor kolam renang bandung
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.