METHUEN — In their final meet of the season at the MVC Division 2 Championship this past Sunday, the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op/Co-Ed Swim team finished their season just they way they had started in, namely dominating their MVC competition.
After finishing the regular season with a 9-2 record to capture their third straight MVC Division 2 regular season championship, the Red Rangers carried that domination into the post season, routing the competition at the virtual MVC Division 2 Championship Meet.
The Boys team put up 280 points to easily outdistance second place North Andover’s 229 points, while the Girls were even more dominant, piling up 457 points to more than double runner up Academy of Notre Dame’s 209 points.
The Girls were led by several outstanding performances throughout their lineup, with many first place finishes, starting with the 200-medley relay team of Julia Galuska, Callie DeLano, Rebecca MacLeod and Katie Lefebvre, which won their event in a time of 2:06. The Red Rangers also took first place in another relay event, the 200-freestyle, with the foursome of Galuska, MacLeod, Marissa Connelly and Caitlyn Nims winning in a time of 1:57.16.
The other 200-freestyle relay team, featuring freshman Lana Dang of Tewksbury, along with Jackie Gaigals, Rachael Knipe and Kristen LeBlanc, earned a sixth place finish in a time of 2:13.84.
The 400-freestyle relay team of Lefebvre, Nims, DeLano and Jenny Nguyen also topped the competition, finishing in 4:23.19.
Many of the relay participants also did very well individually, with Lefebvre taking first in the 200-freestyle in 2:14.09, Galuska taking first in the 200-individual medley in 2:34.01 as well as the 100-butterfly in 1:10.73 and the 100- backstroke in 1:09.91, MacLeod taking first in the 50-freestyle in 27:09, and DeLano taking first in the 500-freestyle in 6:01.22 as well as the 100-breaststroke in 1:19.25.
In addition to her sixth place finish in the 200-freestyle relay, Tewksbury’s Dang also took eighth in the 100-freestyle in 1:36.38 and sixth in the 100-butterfly in a time of 1:32.70.
Red Rangers coach Jason Smith was pleased with the way Dang performed in her first MVC Meet.
“Lana worked hard each and every day to improve and to be a good teammate,” Smith said. “That work paid off in two personal best times and scoring points for the team at the league meet. We look forward to three more seasons of her dedication and great attitude.”
The boys were not quite as dominant as the girls in capturing their championship, but they still got several key first place finishes on their way to their comfortable victory. Like the girls, they were led to victory by their dominant relay teams, starting in the 200-medley relay, where Phillip Nguyen, Carter Delano, Jonathan Phan and Cory Boisselle in a time of 1:58.97, as well as the 200-freestyle relay team of Caleb Canavan, Jan Polanco, Lex Flores and Brady Lyons in a time of 1:58.38.
Phan carried his relay success into the 200-individual medley, winning in a time of 2:22.38, as well as the 100-butterfly which he won in a time of 1:02.25. Canavan meanwhile showed his versatility by also winning the diving event with 284.85 points.
Overall, Smith could not have been happier with the way both the boys and girls performed, living up to their high expectations heading into the league meet. But his pride in his team was not limited to just their performance in the league meet, but rather for the entire season.
“Our team did such an amazing job in such a crazy season. We had numerous individual meet champions, but it truly was a team effort,” Smith said. “I look forward to the fall, where hopefully things will be somewhat back to normal.”
Prior to the league meet, the Red Rangers had closed out their regular season by sweeping a tri-meet against Lowell and Greater Lawrence Tech, downing Lowell by a score of 155-31 and Greater Lawrence 136-26 to capture their third consecutive MVC Division 2 regular season title.
Winners for the Red Rangers on the day included Philip Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Jonathan Phan and Cory Boisselle in the 200-medley relay in a time of 2:00.41. The 200-freestyle relay team of Rebecca MacLeod, Callie DeLano, Julia Galuska and Katie Lefebvre won their event in 1:58.94, while the 400-freestyle relay team of Carter DeLano, Marissa Connolly, Caitlyn Nims and Phan took first in 4:18.95.
Also, Carter DeLano in the 200-freestyle in 2:06.76 and the 500 freestyle in 5:33.36, Callie DeLano in the 200-individual medley in 2:31.53 and the 100-breaststroke in 1:18.61, Phan in the 50-freestyle in 25.78 and the 100-freestyle in 56.87, Lex Flores in diving with 26.25 points, Katie Lefebvre in the 100-butterfly in 1:09.98, Philip Nguyen in the 100-backstroke in 1:11.65.
Lana Dang, meanwhile, took third place in the 100-breaststroke against Lowell in a time of 1:37.85, while taking fourth in the same event against Greater Lawrence.
