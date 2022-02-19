SALEM, NH – It's been said by this newspaper for several years now, that the best kept secret in terms of athletic programs at Tewksbury Memorial High School is the gymnastics program.
Last Thursday night, the Redmen finished third overall, and first in the Division 2 standings, at the 9-team Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet held at A-2 Gymnastics.
Central Catholic won the meet with 139.950 points, followed by Andover (138.1) and then Tewksbury (136.4).
Two years ago – no meet last year with COVID – Tewksbury finished in ninth place.
“Finishing third out of nine strong teams, we're just all shocked,” said head coach Jessica Wilkey, easily one of the top coaches in the entire TMHS Athletic program. “The kids on this team are used to coming here and finishing in last place.
“This was just everyone's best performance of the entire season. They are so excited and they should be because they worked hard and they deserve it. I am so, so proud of each and every one of them.”
During the regular season, Tewksbury battled many injuries, illnesses and lost three meets by a point or less. Coming into this meet, collectively they were fatigued, but put that aside and put forth a memorable and historic performance.
“This was their best meet of the season, by far. Because of COVID, this meet got extended out a week and they're exhausted,” said Wilkey. “A lot of these kids are doing club and now they have nine high school meets and it's a lot but today by far was their overall best performance as a team, on every event.
“On the beam, honestly in every meet, we've had between six to ten falls and that's a lot of deduction points off of our scores. Today, we only had two total falls out of the six girls we had on the beam. Everyone put their best effort forward for the team.
“Even on the bars, we didn't have many falls. We had a couple of mistakes but today the first girl hit, then the next girl would feed off of that and she would hit, and it kept going. We were on such a roll and tonight this meet was such a great team atmosphere and camaraderie. To have their best meet at this point of the season is what you want as a coach. Everything came together tonight.”
Tewksbury was once again led by junior Amanda Ogden, who has had the best career out of any gymnast in program history. She again was one of the top all-around performers in the entire league taking third with a score of 36.4. That included taking first on the bars with a truly magnificent 9.3 score, as well as finishing fifth on the floor exercise (9.10), sixth on the beam (8.650) and she was tied for eighth on the vault (9.1).
Senior captain Bella Schille also had an amazing night, which included finishing third on the beam with a score of 9.2.
“Bella rocked today. This was it for her today in terms of competing with the team. She was emotional before the meet started. She went out there and rocked it. She does not like doing the bars and she crushed it,” said Wilkey. “Then she nailed her beam routine and then rocked out her floor routine. What a great way for her senior year and career to end (in her final MVC competition meet) with the team.”
Added Schille, “I nailed it and was so happy. That was the goal tonight, to nail the beam routine.”
Schille also earned an 8.8 on the floor exercise and a 7.9 on the bars.
Kayla Saunders competed in three events and “was amazing. She had her highest scores of the season.”Those scores included an 8.8 on the floor, an 8.6 on the vault and 8.3 on the bars.
Abby McCarthy competed only on the beam and she was solid with a 7.6 score.
“She's had a rough go of it but she nailed it today. I was so proud of her because it would have been so easy for her just to give up, but she fought and she set the tone for us. She was the first girl and she stuck (her routine) and then the next girl went and she followed,” said Wilkey of the birthday girl.
Julianna Cappiello also competed in three events, finishing with an 8.4 on the vault, an 8.2 on the floor and then a 5.5 on the bars.
“Julianna is just so consistent. She's a nice girl, a team gymnast and her routines are very clean. She competes within her capabilities and she's always a strong contributor for us,” said Wilkey. “She had a rough go of it on the bars today, her lowest score of the season, her hand slipped when she did her kip which is uncharacteristic, but she was very nervous. She came back and was real solid on floor and vault. She's had strong scores all season long that have really helped the team, today included.”
Rounding out the performers included on the vault, Alexis Devlin (8.0), Jocelyn Delorey and Alexis Rooney (7.1), on the bars, Jaden Kasule (8.5) and Keira Gaffney (5.5), on the beam, Devlin (7.7), Gaffney (6.95) and Maddie Carroll (6.8) and finally on the floor, Carroll with an 8.0 and Julia Carlson with a 7.5.
All of those performances led the Redmen to their third place finish, while the team was given the MVC Team Sportsmanship Award.
“Oh my God, we can't believe it. Every single person on the team all hit their routines, we all had amazing, amazing routines and I'm just so proud of everyone,” said Schille.
On Tuesday it was announced that both Ogden and Schille have qualified for the individual state championship meet to be held at TMHS.
