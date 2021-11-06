TEWKSBURY – It's been a very up and down, inconsistent season for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Cross-Country team so of course on Saturday, that trend continued.
Participating in the annual Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet held on its own Livingston Street Complex course, the Redmen finished in 9th place in the 9-team meet, as Dracut and Lawrence didn't have five runners, therefore those two teams didn't qualify for the team scores.
Lowell won the meet – held in tough conditions with the rain and cold – for the 12th straight time with 50 points, while North Andover was right on its heels with 57. Andover, Methuen, Billerica, Chelmsford, Central Catholic, Haverhill and Tewksbury placed third through ninth, respectively.
“Going into the meet, we knew that there would be a good chance for us to beat a couple of teams that we beat in the regular season and maybe not beat (others who beat us before),” said head coach Peter Fortunato. “One of those teams in particular was Haverhill, who we beat earlier in the season. Ultimately that was the one team who we were trying to focus in on and I think they definitely got the best of that match-up. Today was not a great day for us.”
Tewksbury was led by junior Nick Alvarado, who was 29th overall with a time of 17:22 for 2.8 miles.
“Nick Alvarado ran amazing and it was a real tough race. I think this was his fastest 5K time of his career. I thought he did a great job of leading the way for us and our team like he always has. He's definitely been our MVP, leading the way every meet,” said Fortunato.
Alvarado was followed by Tristan Leslie (47th, 18:27), Alek Cranston (55th, 19:53); Ben Sharpe (57th, 20:01), Kyle Adams (58th, 20:12) and Nick Polimeno (59th, 20:01).
“These were not ideal conditions but everyone was running on them and this is cross-country,” said Fortunato. “You run no matter what kind of weather, and everyone loves this stuff. It didn't affect the times because everyone is crushing it, but unfortunately we didn't and we fell flat.
“We had a lot of downs this season. We had a real good win against Haverhill and we definitely improved over the course of the season, but today wasn't a great day for us. We really expected a lot more. I think we had a lot of fast finishes at the end of the race because we didn't use that energy out on the course. I expected a lot more from us today.”
In the two sub-varsity races, starting with the JV race, Willow Trodden was 61st at 22:12 and King Shakes was 78th at 23:36. Then in the Freshmen race, Tewksbury finished fourth as a team behind Steven Oppedisano, who was fifth at 11:27, followed by Evan Festa (14th at 12:16), Njila Lantum (24th at 12:55), Deven Ricci (29th at 13:34), DJ Bourque (34th at 13:40), Edison Sok and Kyle Ernewein (53rd at 16:54).
“Steven (Oppedisano) had the best finishing place of all of the boys today. I am so proud of how all of these guys competes today and honestly all season. They have all showed great progress and I am really excited about the future of this team because of them,” said Fortunato.
The coach also wanted to publicly thank all of the people who were responsible for helping Tewksbury be such a great host for this event.
“The main focus for us was setting up the course and getting everything done. Coach (Peter) Molloy, Coach (Fran) Cusick, Coach (Fred) Doyle, Coach (Connor) Burgoyne, Coach (Lauren) Polimeno, (Carina) Berglund) and everyone who was involved on our staff did an absolutely incredible job (preparing for the meet),” he said. “The course looks amazing and we couldn't have gone through the day without them or our Booster Club, so we really just want to thank everyone who was involved here today to make this happen.”
Tewksbury now has two weeks off before the newly designed pre-state meet to be held in Gardner. The top seven in each division advance to the true “state championship meet.”
“It's exciting and in my opinion, change is always a good thing. It'll be interesting to see how we do, but ultimately we want to finish better than we did two years ago, so that will be a sign of improvement for us. More than anything, I'm not sure what we're going to accomplish as a team, but our main focus will be guys like Nick running his best race,” said Fortunato.
