BOSTON – Prior to Sunday, the last time that the Tewksbury High Boys Hockey team had played in the state championship game at TD Garden, back in 2019, they had faced a Canton team that had jumped on top of them early on their way to a 6-2 victory and a state championship, ending what had been a tremendous run to the finals by the Redmen.
So, on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden, in a rematch of that 2019 game, the Redmen knew it would be critical to get off to a fast start against the Bulldogs. Thanks to sophomore forward Matt Cooke, they got exactly what they needed, as Cooke scored the first goal of the game just 5:05 into the contest, giving the Redmen that all important early lead, on their way to a 3-1 win over Canton in the MIAA Division 2 State Championship game.
It was the third game in a row that Cooke has scored an early goal for the Redmen, having done so on his first shift of the game against Silver Lake in the quarterfinals and then again just 2:19 into their semifinal win over Duxbury. But there was no doubt that this early goal, his 18th of the season, was the biggest of them all.
On the goal, Tewksbury senior defensemen Caden Connors had made a nice rush up ice, charging to the Canton net. A Canton defender managed to poke the puck away at the last moment, but Cooke was not going to be denied, pouncing on the loose puck in front and quickly depositing it past Bulldogs freshman goalie Colin Davis.
Cooke knew how important it was for his team to jump on top of Canton early on.
“I saw Caden coming down the ice like he always does, going to the net, and I was coming in behind him looking for the rebound,” Cooke said. “The puck just popped out and I was able to knock it in with my backhand. It was a great feeling to give us the lead like that.”
Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty has grown accustomed to seeing Cooke score early and often for the Redmen, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive. He also knew how critical it would be for his team to get off to a fast start, and he was not surprised to see Cooke being the one that provided that start.
“It was absolutely huge and that has been big for us this season. Except for our two losses, we really have not been down in a game, so we needed to get that first goal,” Doherty said. “Matt is one of those versatile kids. He is a strong kid and he can score. He has a knack for scoring goals and that was a big one.”
The Redmen would make the score 2-0 later in the period when Connors scored with 2:02 left in the opening frame. As big as his goal was to start the game, Cooke knew that Connors goal to give the Redmen a two goal cushion was equally important. And to do it in front of a TD Garden crowd packed with Tewksbury fans made it even better.
“It was a great feeling, especially with the crowd here, seeing them and listening to them,” Cooke said. “I know if they (Canton) had scored the first goal, I would have been a little scared too, so it was great to pounce on them after that and get another one.”
For a while, it looked like Cooke’s goal would hold up as the game winner, as Tewksbury goalie Ben O’Keefe denied the Bulldogs over and over. But Canton did eventually close within one goal, scoring with 7:13 left in the contest to make the score 2-1. But even then, Cooke and his teammates never panicked.
“I was confident we could lock it down and bring it home,” Cooke said.
Cooke, as it turned out was proven correct, as the Redmen did indeed lock down the Bulldogs until Connors added his second goal of the game, an empty netter with 1:01 left in the game, to clinch the 3-1 victory and the state title.
“It’s the best feeling in the world," Cooke said of being a state champion. "Ever since I was a little kid, it was the one thing I wanted, so after playing for my town for all these years it is just an awesome feeling.”
While Cooke was not on the ice when the Redmen lost to Canton back in 2019, his brother Jason, now a senior with the Redmen, was a part of that team. Seeing his brother, as well as his other senior teammates, lose that championship game three years ago was a source of motivation for the younger Cooke, and to get the redemption against Canton gave the accomplishment a little extra spark.
“It was really heartbreaking Jason's freshman year when they lost. I was here watching in the stands, cheering him on, but they didn’t pull it out," Cooke said. "Ever since then, I have had it in the back of my mind I have really wanted to play Canton again and we finally got to do it, so I am very happy we won.”
While Jason is of course family, the entire Redmen team has become like family for Cooke, particularly his linemates, fellow sophomore Tyler Barnes and senior Sean Lane. The trio has been nearly unstoppable this season, putting up 88 combined points. Cooke says it all started very early in the season when the Redmen headed to Maine to their annual tournament at the University of Southern Maine.
“It was awesome playing with those guys. It really started on the Maine trip where we roomed together and ever since then we have just picked it up," Cooke said. "We call each other the ‘Tom and Jerry Line’. We have matching socks and things like that. It was just our way of bonding and we just really came together and were really able to produce a lot.”
That bonding extends to the entire team, whom Cooke says just got closer as the great season went on.
“We are always together," Cooke said. "We go to practice every after school at 2:00, and then after practice we go to eat together almost every single day and it just really brings us together.”
Doherty, obviously has been more than pleased with what he has seen from his top line all season long.
“They have turned it on, ever since day one. Jason (Cooke) (Cole) Stone and Aaron (Connelly) was our first line at the start of the season and I changed that and kind of flopped them," Doherty said. "And it kind of brought a lot of life to the team, and both lines have done really well. We made the changes after our losses and we haven’t lost since, so it seems like it worked. They have been great for us.”
Cooke is hoping that the Redmen can continue their success next season with a solid returning cast from this year's championship team, as well as some key additions.
“I think we have some good freshmen coming up, and which will help," Cooke said. "And as an assistant captain next season, I am really going to be looking to bring the team together even more.”
