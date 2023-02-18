SALEM, NH – There's nothing like cleaning up.
That's exactly what the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Gymnastics team did during Thursday night's Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet.
Senior Amanda Ogden finished second in the All-Around competition and was named the MVC Gymnast of the Year. On top of that, Tewksbury was given the league's Sportsmanship Award.
All in all, the team took home some hardware, despite finishing 7th overall in the 9-team competition.
A year ago, the Redmen had a historical performance at this meet. Led by two of the best athletes in the league, the Redmen finished third overall, the best in program history. This year's 12-member team consists of seven athletes who fall between being in eighth and tenth grade, thus there's a learning curve.
That learning curve sported the team to a 4-4 regular season record, and then a real solid 133.50 score coming before a jammed packed crowd at the A-2 Facility. Head Coach Jess Wilkey was ecstatic with her team's performances, but went on to say that there are a couple of differences from last year's meet to this one.
"In general this is girls' gymnastics, but as you can see there are some boys here competing and they are all phenomenal gymnasts. It's wonderful to see. Unfortunately for us that brought our team score down a bit. There weren't as many boys here last year. But you know what? That's going to make us stronger for next year," said Wilkey.
Ogden finished second in the all-around competition with a total score of 36.9 and that includes finishing third on the floor at 9.4, fourth on the vault at 9.450, fifth on the bars at 8.850 and she was tied for eighth on the beam at 9.20.
The other all-around performer was freshman Kayla Saunders, who finished with a 31.8. She scored an 8.555 on the vault, a 7.550 on the bars, an 8.0 on the beam and a 7.7 on the floor exercise.
Another freshman Madison Carroll also had a strong night. She finished with an 8.650 on the vault, a 7.2 on the bars and a 7.650 on the floor.
"The two freshmen (Saunders and Carroll) continue to do a great job. They have a bright future ahead of themselves and they really helped us on the bars," said Wilkey.
A third freshman Abigail McCarthy set the tone for the entire night. She competed in just the beam and nailed her routine with a 7.6 score.
"Abby always starts us out on the balance beam because she sticks it almost every meet. That sets the tone for the rest of the group and that's why I have her go first. She's strong and just starts it out for us," said Wilkey.
The others who stuck their beam routine include Keira Gaffney (7.4), Alyssa Flahive (7.5), Saunders, Alexis Devlin (8.1) and Ogden.
Flahive is one of two eighth graders on the team. She also scored a 6.450 on the floor.
The other is Lila Areias who finished with an 8.4 on the vault, a 7.5 on the bars and an 8.3 on the floor.
"Lila Areias is going to be a star. She's only in the eighth grade and this has been such a great learning experience for her because of the nerves and it's not about herself. With other competition, she has never had that type of camaraderie or this type of atmosphere. She loves it, and she's going to take it to the next level," Wilkey.
An upperclassmen who did take her bar routine to the next level was junior Jaden Kasule, who finished with an 8.6.
"Jaden has been a consistent, hard worker for us. She has consistently been scoring around an 8.6 all season on the bars," said Wilkey. "She went down with an injury to her knee during the first meet of the season. She was really trying to help the team out by coming back so we decided that for her own safety, that she would only compete on the bars.
"The kid is capable of being a star in all of the events. She is a phenomenal athlete. She's just amazing, amazing. Her safety is more important, her longevity in the sport is more important, especially if she wants to complete collegiately. She gives us so many points on bar and on top of everything else, she is a born leader."
Devlin also earned a 7.750 on the vault and a 6.450 on the floor and Gaffney took a 6.2 on the bars.
All in all, it was a great night for the program.
"For us, it's never been about your score," said Wilkey. "It's about doing the best that you at a championship meet. This is the first meet all season that they all six girls stuck beam (and didn't fall). The scores didn't matter, they all stuck. They all fought to stay on it. That's a huge accomplishment as a team.
"I just love this sport. I have so much respect for all of these kids, especially the seniors. Our hats are off to them. It is a tough sport, especially in today's society. There's so many other things and there's such an easy way out but these kids are just doing great gymnastics. I really do love it. The younger generation is coming up (and we're excited)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.