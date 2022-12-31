TEWKSBURY – After falling to both Billerica and Methuen last week, Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Basketball coach Joel Mignault stated the obvious, that his team's offense was in a rut, and needed to climb out of it.
On Monday night, the Redmen hosted Lowell in the first round of the annual Tony Romano Memorial Christmas Tournament. Counted as a league contest, Tewksbury badly needed to take care of business and get back to business of putting the ball in the hoop. Although they came away with a convincing 42-27 victory, Mignault said the team still has ways to go.
“We're still struggling offensively. Sam (Ryan) getting into foul trouble definitely didn't help us. She helps us in the scoring department,” he said. “Tonight we missed a lot bunnies in the first half and then we just made some poor decisions with the basketball. We have to be better. There were a couple of shots that we didn't get off before the shot clock.”
The two teams started off real sloppy as it was a 3-2 game four minutes in. Tewksbury trailed 4-3 with 56 seconds left in the first before Kat Macdonald buried a three-pointer. From there the Redmen never looked back leading 6-4 after the first, 20-6 at halftime and 31-15 after the third.
In the second, Tewksbury outscored Lowell 14-2 as sophomore Emily Picher played extremely well, scoring seven points. She converted on a nice pass from Victoria Catanzano and was fouled on it but missed the freebie. Picher then came through with a baseline drive and a three-pointer 46 seconds later.
“(Picher) plays at a different speed (than everyone else),” responded Mignault about the very promising tenth grader who continues to show flashes of brilliance out on the court. “Again, like everyone else, I thought she could have buried a few more of her shots but came up short. She's getting better every game.”
At the other end, Tewksbury's defense was pretty strong, led by Catanzano, who had three steals, two boards and three points in the first two quarters.
“I'd like to get her going on the offensive side as well. We just have to keep working. We need more production out of our guards. Victoria gives us everything she has every single night. Her effort is never in question,” said Mignault.
In the third period, Macdonald added an inside basket and another three-pointer, while Alyssa Adams came off the bench and buried a trey. Dakota Malazia scored right before the buzzer thanks to a long inbounds pass from Adams.
In the fourth, Ryan converted on two inside baskets, the second one a three-point play, and then Malazia added a jumper and a few free throws.
Macdonald led the way with 10 points, followed by Picher with 9 and Malazia and Ryan with six each. Riley Veits added five and Adams and Catanzano had three each.
Tewksbury faced Chelmsford in the championship final on Wednesday night with results not known as of presstime. The Redmen will be back in action with a home contest on Tuesday against North Andover starting at 6:30 pm.
