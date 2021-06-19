TEWKSBURY – Prior to last season, the Tewksbury High Wresting team had not won an MVC title since 1996, a span of 24 seasons. But after winning the title last season, the Redmen evidently decided they weren’t about to wait nearly that long for another title.
And on Tuesday night at Edward K. Dick Field, in their second outdoor match of the season, the Redmen left no doubt as two who the best team in MVC Division 2 was this season, with a 51-18 rout of Lawrence to clinch their second straight MVC title.
The Redmen finished their season at 8-4 overall, and a perfect 4-0 in MVC Division 2.
The Redmen also left very little doubt about who was going to win Tuesday’s meet, taking any drama out of the proceedings early on. After dropping the first match of the night, the Redmen reeled off seven wins in a row to all but seal the victory and the league title.
The back-to-back league championships mark the third time in school history that the Redmen have accomplished that feat, most recently getting it done back in 1995 and 1996. First year head coach Steve Kasprzak, who was the assistant coach for last year’s championship team, says his team was not going to be denied in their quest for a second consecutive MVC crown.
“They had their eyes set on this league title. without there being a real post season around, this was the ultimate team goal for them, and they went out and got it done,” Kasprzak said. “The kids deserve all the credit. It was all about changing the culture in this room, and we really just went back at it the old fashioned way, with developing kids. We had a lot of seniors step up for us tonight, but those are kids who have been with us for three or four years and got beat up a little bit when they were younger, but now they are on the other end.”
Tuesday night started with a shocker for the Redmen, with sophomore Richie Bongiorno suffering a loss by pin in the opening match of the night at 106 pounds. Bongiorno completely dominated his match, and led 12-3 when he was pinned with less than a minute to go.
Kasprzak knows there will be many more wins in the future for Bongiorno, who has been outstanding all season long, especially when he has been the first match of several meets, generally getting the Redmen off to a strong start.
“Richie is one of our kids who is still learning, and by the time he is a senior, and even next year, we are going to be relying on him for points in every dual meet,” Kasprzak said. “He is a kid who never stepped on a mat prior to last season, so he is kind of learning by trial and error and has done a great job for us, and he will learn from this as well.”
With the Redmen trailing 6-0, senior captain Adam Donovan quickly got the Redmen back on track with a win by pin in just 1:04, followed by freshman Cam Heichman picking up his first ever varsity win with a pin in 3:14 at 120 pounds, giving the giving the Redmen the lead for good .
A pair of sophomores helped extend the Tewksbury lead, with Jack Donovan getting a pin in 3:26 at 126 pounds and Jack Callahan earning a 6-2 decision at 132 pounds, improving to 11-0 as an individual on the season.
Those wins made the score 21-6 in favor of the Redmen early on and they never looked back.
“We knew we would have a tough matchup at 120 tonight, but kudos to Cam Heichman for going out and getting his first varsity win. He was tough as nails,” Kasprzak said. “And then Jack Donovan went out and got us a nice win. He is a tough sophomore and he is going to be great for us. And Jack Callahan is 11-0 in three different weight classes this year. We can put him anywhere and he can wrestle with anybody.”
Another young wrestler, freshman Hunter Johnson pinned his opponent in just 1:13 at 138 pounds, before James Cappiello got a win by forfeit at 145 to extend the Tewksbury lead to 36-6. Lawrence momentarily staved off the inevitable with a pin at 160 pounds to make the score 36-12, but a win by senior tri-captain Colin Bozek win at 170 pounds made the score 42-12 and gave the Redmen all the points they would need to clinch the meet and the league title.
With the meet already clinched, the Redmen continued to roll in their next two matches, with senior Pat Marclay winning by pin in 59 seconds at 182 pounds and sophomore Max Mattuchio earning a 3-1 decision at 195 pounds to make the score 51-12 before Lawrence won the final two matches of the night by decision.
After being an assistant to coach Steve O’Keefe for last year’s championship team, and now having O’Keefe be his assistant for this year’s championship, Kasprzak is hoping that with the program they are developing, the Redmen will consistently be contending for league honors.
“We are starting to get some turnover to where we have guys ready to step in and do well at the top of our lineup, and we have guys learning behind them. So, when those top guys leave, we have people ready step in to take their place,” Kasprzak said. “And that is how we are going to win, with juniors and seniors that learn over time.
“Obviously, we have a couple of younger kids sprinkled in as well. But it is mostly about our culture. They work so hard in the room, and that is really what it is. That and the leadership that these kids have shown. They deserve a tremendous amount of credit. Winning back to back is a great accomplishment.”
REDMEN BEAT KNIGHTS
Prior to the championship clinching win over Lawrence, the Redmen had put themselves in position to clinch the title with a 50-21 win on the road over North Andover last Thursday night.
In the win, the Redmen got wins by pin from Jack Callahan at 120 pounds and Jack Donovan at 126, as well as Richie Lavargna at 152 and Pat Marclay at 195.
The Redmen had started the meet strong, with Richie Bongiorno taking a 13-4 major decision at 106 pounds, followed by another major decision (11-2) by Adam Donovan at 113. Hunter Johnson picked up a 14-8 decision at 138 pounds, while Colin Bozek earned a 14-7 win at 182.
