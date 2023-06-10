The Shawsheen Tech girls lacrosse team’s solid season ended in the Div. 3 state tournament last week.
The Rams qualified for both the MIAA playoffs and the state vocational tourney this spring, losing in the first round of both events.
In the vocational semifinals, Shawsheen was edged by a 10-8 score against Upper Cape Tech.
The Rams actually led 6-3 at halftime before the home team outscored Shawsheen 7-2 in the final 25 minutes.
Senior Kerry Brown had a symbolic end to her brilliant career at Shawsheen, pouring in five goals. Other scorers for the Rams were Alexis Fox, Riley Rourke and Alyssa Costantiello.
Pieris Fowler made 15 saves in net for Shawsheen and Mia Vacha had seven as the Rams split the duties between the posts.
“Kiley McFadden and Jude Slomann both played exceptionally well,” Shawsheen coach Alex O’Reilly said. “The two of them were ready to play where they were needed and caused many turnovers in our favor.”
The Rams also fell in the MIAA tournament to Fairhaven High, 18-7.
Fairhaven was the 11th seed in the playoffs while Shawsheen was seeded 22nd after a regular-season that saw the Rams finish 10-6.
Five different girls scored for Shawsheen.
Slomann had a team-high three tallies while Fox, Brown, McFadden and Costantiello had the others.
Fowler and Vacha combined to make 18 saves in goal.
“Jude played the best two games of her career this week,” O’Reilly said, “She was incredibly poised under the pressure of tournament play and really came through where our team needed it most. She dominated the battles for possession in both games — capitalizing on ground balls and executing clean stick checks.”
The coach was also pleased with Vacha in net, who made 11 stops.
“She was an absolute machine, blocking every shot,” O’Reilly said. “She showed up, was ready to do the work, and lead her play with passion and intensity. She didn't crack under the pressure of a high stakes game, but rather rose to the occasion.”
