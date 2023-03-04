For the second time in three years, the Tewksbury High School cheerleading squad has been crowned MVC Division 3 champions.
On Sunday, the Redmen scored a total of 80.7 points at the MVC’s en route to a conference championship. Their performance also qualifies them for Regionals.
“We are a small team, with ten athletes total, and everyone competes,” said Redmen head coach Paige Winn. “With no alternates, we have to be especially careful about injuries and staying healthy while still having practices where they are pushed to the limit to achieve a clean, elite, and entertaining performance.”
After a season full of demonstrating just that, Winn was excited to see her team execute on Sunday.
“Us coaches could not be more proud of how far we’ve come this season,” she said. “Their work ethic, high character and versatile athleticism is unmatched.”
In their title-clinching routine, all ten cheerleaders are responsible for many different roles, such as tumbler, base, flyer, backspot, and front spot.
“Some swap from one role to another during their routine,” said Winn. “Some girls tumble more than once. Each athlete is trained knowing how to do more than one position which highlights how versatile they truly are.”
It’s one thing for every cheerleader to know their own responsibilities on the mat, but it’s another for them to cohesively work together to produce a final product.
“Cheerleading is a sport that requires a commitment to working as a team for success,” said Winn. “This team beats with one heart and I thank my captains, Lauren Ryder, Jocelyn Kinnon and Avery Smallidge for that. We had a great start to our journey and will be working towards increasing our score for Regionals on Sunday, March 5th at Billerica.”
Along with an MVC Championship, many Redmen were awarded individual honors.
The Redmen crowned an MVC First Team All-Conference selection in Kinnon, as well as Second Team All-Conference honors to Ryder and Delaney Smallidge.
Avery Smallidge was recognized for the Stacy Stott Memorial Award and Juliana Manson was honored with the Deidre Didio Memorial Award. The last of the awards was given to Colleen Creegan, winning the Memorial Award.
The conference title Redmen were rounded out by Allie Donovan, Kiera Frechette, Sierra Thomasset, Kamryn Frechette and Norah Cassidy.
