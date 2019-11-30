BILLERICA – Senior captain Conor Rooney has been an integral part of the success of the Shawsheen Tech Football team this season, helping to lead them to a Commonwealth Athletic Conference Large School championship as well as a berth in the State Vocational Playoffs this past weekend.
The senior tight end/wide receiver/ defensive end has done a little bit of everything for the Rams this season, making big plays all over the field, whether it has been a game sealing interception, a key fumble recovery or a tackle for a loss on a critical fourth down on defense, or a clutch catch for a first down on offense.
And as the Rams prepare to take on Arlington Catholic on Thanksgiving morning, the Rams will be counting on the Wilmington native to once again help lead them to victory with big plays on both sides of the ball. It is something that Shawsheen coach Al Costabile and his staff have grown quite accustomed to.
“He has definitely been a part of some big plays for us,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. “He might not have the greatest stats on the team, but he has made plays at critical times and has consistently stepped up for us.”
That’s not to say that Rooney hasn’t put up pretty impressive stats as well, as he is fifth on the team in tackles with 40 on the season to go along with one interception return for a touchdown as well as one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries, leading the team in the latter category.
He has also been an important part of the Rams offense, where he is second on the team in receptions with 12, for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
But Rooney’s real brilliance is what he brings to the team throughout the season in keeping them ready to play at all times.
“He is a true leader by example,” Costabile said. “He is such a positive kid and that is so important to a football team. The football season can be such a grind. The ratio of practices to games is so much greater than in other sports, with only one game a week, you need positive people around to keep everyone going through a long season and Conor does a great job with that for our team.”
Rooney takes pride in leading his team by example, although he sees nothing special about what he does. It is simply the way he has always played the game, whether it be football or lacrosse, where he was the Rams second leading scorer this past season with 59 goals.
“I just try to give it my all whether I am on the field for a game or practice,” Rooney said. I just want to do what is best for my teammates and my friends to help us win.”
There have been many big wins this season for the Rams this season of course on their way to a 9-2 season, mixed in with a couple of tough losses such as last weekend to Assabet Valley, but the season as a whole has been one that Rooney will never forget.
“In general, it has been a great season. We have done a really good job of playing together as a team and as a family,” Rooney said “It is always good to play like we do as a family and to have all these guys supporting each other and playing for each other. Winning is nice, but the more important thing is that we are a family.”
And that family will be looking to close out their season with a win over Arlington Catholic on Thursday morning. While Rooney believes that family is more important than any win, he and his Shawsheen teammates also know there would be no better way to close out their season, and in the case of the seniors, their careers, than with a win on Thanksgiving Day, which also happens to be Senior Day at Shawsheen.
“Obviously, with it being our last game, we want to go out with a win to show everybody how hard we have been working all season long,” Rooney said. “We are going to go out there and play as a unit, and play for each other, not just for ourselves.”
As great of a season and as great of a football player that Rooney has turned into the past couple of seasons, it can’t be overlooked that football is not even his best sport. That would be lacrosse. As mentioned above, he was the Rams second leading scorer this past spring and has had an absolutely incredible career for the Rams, scoring 98 career goals (unofficially) during his three years with the Rams.
His outstanding career recently earned him the opportunity to continue his career in college at Franklin Pierce University where he will study Emergency Medical Services, recently signing his National Letter of Intent to play for the Ravens next season. Rooney actually did not play football during his sophomore year at Shawsheen, instead focusing on playing fall lacrosse with Laxachusetts in the hopes of someday being able to play college lacrosse.
That dream has now become a reality, and Rooney could not be happier.
“I have been playing lacrosse since I was in first grade, so Signing Day was really incredible,” Rooney said. “My mom, dad and coaches were there, so it was really special. Lacrosse was always a great outlet for me from school, so to be able to play in college is a great opportunity.”
Rooney’s parents Ranee and Tim will also both be with him on Thanksgiving morning when the Rams take on Arlington Catholic, supporting him as they always have.
“They have always been so supportive me, whether it has been lacrosse or football or school,” Rooney said.
On Thursday they will get one more chance to support him on the football field, before it becomes all about lacrosse for Rooney. You better believe he will be going all out to secure a win for himself and for his Rams teammates.
“It would mean the world to me and to the team to end the season and end our careers with a win,” Rooney said.
