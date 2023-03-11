Across the world of NCAA college sports, many local athletes have been key contributors amidst championship season.
At Saint Anselm, the Men’s Hockey team skated to a 5-1 win over Saint Michael’s in the Northeast-10 Conference Championship on Saturday in what was their 11th league title in program history and their first since the 2017-18 season.
Both freshman Garrett Alberti, of Wilmington, and sophomore Richie Colarusso, of Tewksbury, netted goals in the win. Alberti caps off his freshman season with five goals and ten assists for a total of 15 points while Colarusso posted a goal and six assists for seven points.
Alberti also found the back of the net in the semi-finals 5-0 win over Franklin Pierce.
Also at Saint Anselm but on the women’s side, graduate student Kelly Golini, of Tewksbury, and the Hawks ultimately saw their season come to an end after falling 2-0 to Long Island University in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance Championship game.
In the 4-2 semi-final win over Stonehill, Golini’s assist marked her 44th point of the season and the program record for most points in a single season.
Golini concludes her career with the Hawks with 121 total points on 58 goals and 63 assists. She was also named the New-England Women’s Hockey Alliance Player of the Year.
At Plattsburgh State, Tewksbury resident Julia Masotta and the Cardinals won their fifth straight NEWHL title as well as their tenth straight conference championship with their 2-0 blanking over SUNY Cortland on Saturday in the NEWHL Championship.
With the win, the Cardinals punched their ticket to the NCAA Division 3 Tournament.
The senior forward notched an assist in the Cardinals’ 7-1 win over SUNY Canton in the semi-finals and has posted 28 points on 14 goals and 14 assists this season.
Masotta was also named to the All-NEWHL Second Team as her squad awaits either Middlebury or Suffolk in the NCAA quarterfinals this Saturday.
Turning to track-and-field, at UMass Lowell, freshman Derek Munroe, of Tewksbury, notched a career best score of 4,564 points in the pentathlon to earn bronze at the ECAC/IC4A Indoor Championships on Saturday.
