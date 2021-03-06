This story originally ran in the January 12th, 2010 Tewksbury Town Crier edition. With basketball season coming to an end, we thought it would be fun to go down memory lane. Perhaps with the pandemic is over, the TMHS programs can have more great nights like this one.
TEWKSBURY — Every athlete grows older. Not one of us is invincible — although sometimes we like to think so. Not one of us is capable of holding off father-time, although the ego of an athlete sometimes batters and bangs away at the very thought of getting old and long past prime time. The years march on, the faces and the names change. It is the friendships that will always be the same. Father-time will never make much of a dent in the memories of all those games past. We occasionally will rally around each other when asked. Tewksbury High School varsity basketball coach Jim Sullivan this season decided that it would be a good idea to search out some of the ‘old guys’ for what he called The First Annual Alumni Basketball Night at Tewksbury High School. The event Friday night was basically a fly-by-the-seat-of-our-pants idea, but it got off to a fine start thanks to the feeling that despite not having seen some of my basketball teammates from those 1970-73 seasons, we will always be Redmen at heart.
Jim Meuse, Gary Jenkins, Mike Manna, Ron Magee, Ron Wallace, Steve Catalano, Barry Sheehan, Bob Briggs, Dean Graffeo, Scott Oberg, Chris Mastone, Tom Bradley, Rob Aylward and Mike Rocco. Together again with coaches Tony Romano and Geno DiSarcina. Some were teammates, several came along years later when I was writing or watching from a distance.
We grabbed seats in the stands and hustled down for a quick photo before Tewksbury played Chelmsford, coached by Charlie Micol and Dave Whitney — both with TMHS ties as a coach and a player. Jenkins, the slick forward with the perfect lefty jumper, Manna the ultimate role player and rebounder, Magee, the guy with the high IQ and the crackling sense of humor, and Meuse, the star swingman who gave those 1970 teams coached by Romano and Dave Mullen that swagger. The notable absentees on this night were fast-breaking point guard Billy Mackey and former assistant coach Mullen, who just one night earlier had taken me on his world tour from London to Istanbul and all way back to the Starbuck’s in Methuen, where he holds court each morning talking basketball. I filled the guys in — ‘Mull’ is alright and loving retirement — even finding time to keep those Providence College basketball season tickets.
The Redmen would lose tonight’s game, 57-53 after coming down the stretch to make us all forget that sometimes this team may be offensively challenged. They are small and there is no real ‘go-to’ guy when the time comes for that sure-shot jumper. The consensus among the alumni was that Sullivan’s young team works and hard and plays together — even with the turnovers (a big improvement on this night) and the missed shots. And, if the team needed some ‘go-to’ guys, they were sitting in the stands. Their coach had already let this team know that some of the players from the so-called basketball ‘glory years’ at TMHS were sitting in the stands and willing to offer some encouragement and advice. There were observations, stories and laughter — but mostly there was plenty of good basketball talk. “They really work,” offered Romano late in the game when the Tewksbury defense sparked a comeback.
Of course conversation eventually returned to how great it was seeing each other in a real basketball environment. The crowd got into the comeback and the alumni was impressed that these kids never quit — and that alone says a lot about where TMHS basketball stands at the moment. The night worked. The game was enjoyable and memories were rekindled. Not bad for flying-by-the-seat-of-your-pants. The event was organized quickly, Boosters Basketball t-shirts and seat cushions were on sale in the hallway and we were introduced to the crowd. People stretched and shifted in their seats to get a glimpse. Just who the heck are those old guys? And, why are they here and seeming to enjoy themselves so much?’ Coach Sullivan knew that for starters, this first ‘night’ would be plenty good enough.
“There are a lot of people who want to be around and support the program,” offered Sullivan after the game. “The kids did get the sense that they wanted to play well and show you guys that we are working toward getting back to those glory days. This night came about because our Booster Club is more involved. I loved seeing Mike Manna here tonight. I hope that this becomes an annual event. I hope that we can keep it going.”
Having Manna in the stands resonated with Sullivan. The former TMHS board-banger is coming back strong after a bout with lung cancer before getting back to his life that has always included basketball, whether it’s playing, refereeing or simply sitting in the stands and watching. Most importantly, Manna is getting back to enjoying his life period. Sullivan can relate, having watched his dad Jim Sr. endure a two-year tug-of-war with cancer. This night is indeed about more than basketball. The senior Sullivan knows what this event means to this current group of players.
“Brian Dick (Boosters President) is spearheading a lot of our activities with the boosters,” said Sullivan. He has been a great guy for our program. He started an off-season program for some kids. My son called me one Sunday recently and said — ‘you might want to come down here and see this — we have 12 kids from years gone by helping with practice. He (coach Sull, the son) is trying to bring the kids back to get them more involved with our team. We are trying to generate some excitement about Tewksbury basketball, and this is a tough league to build excitement. They’ve had success — but everybody measures success by tournament wins. We’ve been in the tournament five times in recent years, but we are still not recognized as a huge basketball program, for sure.”
Sullivan Sr. remembers the 1994 club that showed its mettle with a comeback win in a non-league contest against Bedford. “We were down 17 points at halftime to a good Bedford team. They came out and made the first basket of the second half to put us down by 19. We ended up winning that game by four points. The kids on that team are the kids my which we measure every other class.”
The senior Sullivan was on a 1966 TMHS team that won only six games and included tough players like John Hazel, Russ Millet and Jim Cunningham. That team begat clubs led by Catalano and Sheehan. Then there was the fire that burned down the gymnasium. Then came Meuse, and after much hard work over the summer at the Livingston Street Courts came a trip to the Boston Garden and a 19 win season in 1972. None of this would be possible if not for the grit and determination of guys like Sullivan Sr. He is modest to a fault when describing his team. “We were just ok,” he says.
The players on those 1970-73 teams were never that modest. We knew we could win and displayed that confidence even when were still learning and winning ‘only’ 11 games. We had much bigger goals in mind. On this night, the first order of business was where to head for that first cold beer after the final buzzer sounded. I greeted junior co-captain Sean Gorman with some simple post-game advice. “Keep working hard,” I said. The undersized center faces a nightly battle against bigger and more experienced opponents. For now he must be content to work harder and search out basketball advice wherever he can find it. This isn’t exactly ‘Red on Roundball’ — but then again, most of these kids might not be too sure what looking to the past means in terms of any future basketball success.
“The kids want to play better because they want to win,” says coach Sullivan. “They really want to win, and they deserve to win because they are practicing hard every day. Regardless of what the score was tonight, the kids kept hanging in there. They all thought — we have a chance to win this game tonight — let’s go and get it. It wasn’t like — wow! — we are finally in a game. It wasn’t that way at all. We’ve been in games this year — this team bounces back all the time — regardless of what happens — win or lose. Our intensity in practice picked up after that last loss to Haverhill.”
The first post-game meet-and-greet bash got moved down the road apiece. The old guys wanted to play some social catch-up that was made nearly impossible by the blast of some mediocre rock-and-roll cover band. Allman Brothers? I’ll take the real thing, thank you. Saw them at Watkins Glen, summer of 1973-crawled through the mud under a chain link fence. The first person I saw as the sun set was a Tewksbury guy screaming my name while The Band wailed away on ‘The Weight.’ Now, you get the picture. I really am some old guy stuck in the past. Sure, I like new stuff. I would just rather hang out with my mates from TMHS basketball circa 1972. I hope that this Alumni Night goes on, if only to bring back some old friends for one night out on the town.
Eventually, it all came back to basketball — and helping this Tewksbury High School team get better. When last we saw Gary Jenkins and Jimmy Meuse, they were demonstrating the proper low-post positioning to get the best possible shot late in the game. I was the demonstration dummy as Jenkins planted an elbow firmly in my ribcage and Meuse drove his left leg into my right thigh. I hit the wall and bounced back in time to see coach Sullivan taking it all in. This was a great idea. Can’t wait for next year, when I know some ‘older’ guys will be back for more.
