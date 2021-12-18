TEWKSBURY – Coming off back-to-back Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 league championship seasons, including crowning a New England Champion two years ago, you would think that the well would be pretty dried up this season for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Wrestling team. On paper, that's hardly the case.
The Redmen return a large group of veteran grapplers from the 8-2 abbreviated spring season, while the varsity roster of 26 includes just three seniors.
"I'm excited and looking at it from a piece of paper and you see that you only have three seniors, so the future also looks good," said second-year head coach Steve Kasprzak. "Quantity is nice but quality is better so we're going to work on making those quantities into better qualities and I think we will. I do think that the league is up – Chelmsford's got big numbers again, Methuen is up to 45 kids, Central is Central, Lowell is up to 40 kids so the league is up and running again. It's going to be tougher for us than it was last year so we're up for the challenge.
"The goal is like everyone else and not to sound cliche, we want to win a team sectional tournament, we want to win a team state tournament so we're going to work today to get better for tomorrow, so when the post-season hits in February, that's when we want to hit our stride."
This year Tewksbury has been dropped down to D3 when it comes to the post-season meets.
The Redmen will be led this year by its tri-captains, including seniors Brett Graham (195/220) and Nick Wilson (heavyweight) as well as junior Jack Callahan (120/126).
"Brent Graham has come as far as any kid that I've ever seen in this program, going from his freshman year to now. He's going to be in that 195/220-pound mix," said Kasprzak. "He did a lot of wrestling in the off-season this summer. He really worked at it and definitely worked himself into a leadership role. If you had asked me four years ago if he would have been a captain for us, I would have said no way. He's a great kid, he works hard at it, his teammates love him and he certainly has responded to having a leadership role. We're looking forward to seeing him be an anchor for us, bumping around in those two different weight classes.
"Nick Wilson is at heavyweight and we're hoping that he can get back to his form when he was a sophomore. He had a tremendous sophomore season and last year in that weird spring season. He was up to heavyweight for the first time and that's a different style than the other weight classes. So he was a quick 220 as a sophomore and then he bumped up and was wrestling kids who were 60 or 70 pounds heavier than him so there's a little bit of a learning curve there. He's back into that shape that he was in two years ago and I think he's prepared better mentally for being in that heavyweight level. We are leaning on his leadership as a captain to help carry us and we're hoping to get a lot of wins out of that weight class.
"And Callahan just had a nice win for us in the MVC (vs Middlesex League last Thursday) night. He went 11-0 last year in the dual meet season. He was a first team All-Conference selection at 120 pounds. He's leaning towards 120 or maybe 126. I can't say enough good things about him. He's everything you would want in a leader. His character is top notch. You can leave anything with that kid and nothing would go wrong. He's as first class as you get. He had a great state tournament last year if you want to call it that (with the) Mass Wrestling Association event. He took third in that and in his final match he beat took third in the All-States the previous year. So we're excited for Jack and this season. His bar and our expectations for him are certainly higher than most and I think his expectations are even higher than ours. We are definitely leaning on him to be our guy."
The third senior on the team is Joel Barreto, who transferred to Tewksbury from Lawrence and is now in his second season with the Redmen.
"He's a really good kid. He needs to drop some weight to be eligible to wrestle in the heavyweight division so he's got some work ahead of him but he's a good kid who knows how to wrestle," said Kas. "He did well during his time in Lawrence. He was a sectional place winner when he was there."
The junior class — besides Callahan — consists of eight total student-athletes, who vary in all kinds of different weight classes.
"Richie Bongiorno will be between 113 and 120 and we'll play the bump game with him too in dual meets. He's not that far off from 113 so most likely that's where we will need him the most. He came a long way last year at 106 pounds and had a ton of wins. Now he came into this season and he's not learning the foundations anymore so now he knows what he's doing and he's building a repertoire. He gets after it in the weight room. He's a strong kid, who is athletic and explosive. If you watch him in football, he'll make some moves on guys and we are like 'damn, we have to get him out there'. He's certainly going to be a leader and an anchor for us in the line-up for sure.
"(At 132 pounds) Jack Donovan is a soldier – he's a grinder and he's a Donovan (following his three brothers Mike, Andy and Adam as well as his uncles and cousins). He's a Donovan in every sense of the word and he's tough. He loves the sport, he loves to get out there and be scrappy and he will challenge anybody, doesn't matter who it is and that's obviously a good mentality to have. I think he finished 9-2 last year in dual meets or maybe 8-3. He was a second team All-Conference selection as a sophomore. We're definitely thinking that he's going to make a run and place high in the state tournaments, least that's what we're thinking. He's going to have score points for us in the dual meets and do well.
"Ryan Fleming is at 138, and he has been a good pick-up. He didn't wrestle for us as a freshman. Then he came out and practiced with us last winter and he loved it, but then when we had our spring season, he elected to do lacrosse so he assured me that he would come back to wrestling once we had our regular winter season. He's a lot like his brother Pat, he's never tired. If he is tired, he just keeps going. He has this huge motor, he's strong, he's athletic and he does have quite the knowledge in the sport so it's not like he is jumping in brand new. We're hoping that he build, builds and builds and by the end of the year, he closes that gap that he'll be going up against who have experience.
"(At 145 pounds) Sammy Ros has been with us for three years now. We plucked him out of health class as a 106 pounder during his freshman year and he filled that spot. He was taken under Robbie Kimtis' wing and fell in love with the weight room and just kind of made this sport his identity. He's a team guy. Whenever we ask him to bump in his weight class so he can wrestle the other team's best guy, he'll jump right at it. He's come along way. I'm expecting to see a big jump from him from last year in terms of wins. He has grown quite a bit so he's at 145 pounds right now.
"Then we have Sean Hirtle, who will bounce between 160 and 170 pounds. He is very, very green but he's explosive and athletic. He has that grit and toughness to him that is increasingly rare these days, so he's definitely a nice addition to our room. He's a kid who will just grind through some things and he will find a way to win his share of matches. Out of the gate he will have his struggles against guys who have been wrestling for some years and are more seasoned, but I think by the end of the year, you'll see him close that gap tremendously."
The final two juniors include Jaden Mercer and Anthony Russo.
"Jaden is a first year kid who has never wrestled before, but man he's athletic, he's strong and he's jumped right in. He mixes well with the kids and the team is really taking a liking to him. He's been working with Sean Hirtle so the two of them have been learning on the fly here together. He's a big strong kid, so I'm like 'dude, where have you been'? I told him let's get through this season and then I want to talk to you about another season so see if we can get him in the fall with football.
"Russo is at 220, battling with Luke Shaw, Brent Graham and Paxton Green for the 195/220 classes. Russo is a kid that you want in the room all of the time. He's always positive, he's always smiling, he's not afraid to wrestle anybody. He understands that he might be giving up some athletically, but he's been staying at practices late and getting some extra work in after practice to keep working at his technique. We're glad that he is back with us and he's definitely a leader for us. We're lucky to have kids like AJ."
While there's eight juniors, there's nine sophomores and so much potential out of this group, starting with Hunter Johnson (138/145) and Paxton Green (195).
"If we're going to be what we want to be, Hunter's going to have to be a next level kid at an early age here," proclaimed the Coach. "He certainly has the pedigree and he knows how to wrestle. He's strong and he's more athletic than people give him credit for. Last year was obviously a different season but he's made a big jump from workouts and conditioning going from youth wrestling to high school and I think that shocked him a little bit. This year he's working like a dog in the room. He's conditioning himself at a much higher rate than he did last year so I'm excited to see where he goes. He can do it now and doesn't have to wait. He's one of those kids.
"We don't have a stronger kid in the high school than Paxton Green. The thing with him is there has to be consistency and have him keep grinding away and get him practicing every day. He's been out this whole week so hopefully we can hit the ground running with him next week. He's a kid who could be our tenth New England Champion, if he wants to dedicate himself to the sport, that's for sure. He's got that type of ability."
Besides those two, there's several more itching to return to get into the line-up including Sam MacMillan (138/145), Michael Parisi, Aidan Cramm (152/160), Cameron Heichman, as well as James Cappiello and Owen Kinnon.
"Aidan Cramm is going to have to step up a bit for us and wrestle up a weight class so he can help us fill the 160 spot until Hirtle can get down there and Aidan will probably go down to 152. He did a little bit of youth wrestling so he's not totally new to the sport coming in. He certainly has a lot of work to do but he knows some of the basics, so he'll catch on pretty quick.
"Cameron Heichman filled some holes for us last year. He's quickly found out how much he loves the sport and he did a ton of wrestling over the summer with Doughboy and has really made a big jump already. He's kind of in a tough spot in terms of a varsity weight class with Jack Callahan and Richie Bongiorno with those guys experience over Cam, it's going to keep him maybe out of the varsity line-up but he has those two guys to learn from and to get better this year and also take some pressure off. We'll need him this year. We'll be inserting him into the line-up whether we play the bump game or injuries happen, people get sick so we'll need him for sure.
Owen will be at 106 and he is brand new and still figuring it out. Sam MacMillan is a blue collar guy, works hard, has made a big jump, he can learn behind Hunter and eventually he'll work his way into the line-up and be a big staple for us. Parisi is coming back from back injury. He's an explosive kid and he'll help us."
The last six spots are freshmen, who all seem to have terrific work ethics, including Dante Dunac, Manuel Mengata, Kyle Sandberg, Mario Simeone, Collin Todd and also William Fillmore, who has certainly opened up a lot of eyes to this point.
"The Fillmore kid is a natural. He's doing things in the room, without even being told and it's thing that I wouldn't even cover for another month from now. He's doing it naturally and every now and then a kid like that shows up for you, so I'm really excited to see what he can do," said Kas. "The other guys, Mengata, Todd, Sandberg, Dunac, all doing a good job. They are here to work hard, learn from the older and experienced kids and then hopefully get into our line-up at some point."
Tewksbury opened the season this weekend going 2-1 in a tri-meet held in Milford. The Redmen defeated Wayland, 54-24 and Swampscott/Marblehead, 54-30, but were defeated by host Milford, 56-15. Callahan and Wilson each finished 3-0 on the day, while Donovan, Fleming, Johnson, Nick DeSisto (106) and Ben Barrasso (113) all finished with two wins. Brett Graham and Sam Ros each picked up one win as did Hirtle and Mengata, their first as members of the varsity team.
At the JV level, Angelo DeSisto had three wins, including one at the varsity level, Dunac, Jack Lightfoot, Logan Holmes and Heichman had two each, while, Fillmore, Sandberg, Russo and MacMillan had one each.
