BILLERICA — The final score may look like a blowout, but the fact of the matter is, the Shawsheen Tech Football team had to work for everything they got in their 39-22 win over CAC rival Whittier Tech at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex last Friday night.
And that just made the victory all the more satisfying, as the Rams improved to 5-0 on the season, and more importantly 4-0 in the CAC Large, clinching at least as share of the league title.
If Shawsheen is able to defeat CAC rival Essex Tech in a road game on Friday night, they will win the league crown outright.
Truth be told, the Rams did not play very well at all in the first half of this one, and they headed to the halftime locker room trailing by a score of 22-20 after allowing 22 second quarter points to the Wildcats.
Whatever Shawsheen coach Al Costabile and his coaching staff said to the players at halftime, and you can bet they said it loudly, the Rams responded in a big way. Shawsheen held the Whittier offense, which had been nearly unstoppable in the first half, without a first down in the second half, as the Rams outgained their opponents by a margin of 178-14.
“We showed a lot of guts in the second half,” Costabile said. “This is a hard offense to play against, but they adjusted and got caught up to speed and did a great job of tackling and playing team defense in the second half. I am very proud of my players and my coaches.”
Most of the second half damage was done by sophomore running back Dylan Timmons of Wilmington, who ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns on the night, with all of it coming in the second half.
Timmons backfield mate and fellow Wilmington resident, junior Diondre Turner, had a huge night of his own, running for 85 yards and a touchdown, while also returning a Whittier kickoff for a touchdown in the first half.
Shawsheen had actually jumped out to a 20-8 lead midway through the second quarter before Whittier scored two late second quarter touchdowns to take lead into the half.
The Rams jumped on top midway through the first quarter on a one-yard blast up the middle by Turner on a fourth and goal play, coupled with an extra point by Xavier Santiago to make it 7-0 with 5:43 left.
Whittier responded with a long drive of their own capped off by a five-yard touchdown run by senior AJ Espinal, who also ran in the two-point conversion to give the Wildcats an 8-7 lead with 10:00 left in the half.
Their lead was short lived, however, as Turner immediately responded with an 80-yard kickoff return for a 14-8 lead with 9:39 left. Turner’s speed and body control on the return was remarkable, as he looked like he was going to be down at about midfield, but he somehow managed to not only stay inbounds along the sideline, but also kick his speed into another gear and leave the Whittier defenders in the dust.
The Rams appeared to be in control when junior quarterback Chris Disciscio connected with senior tight end Conor Rooney of Wilmington for a 56-yard touchdown pass with 6:02 left in the half. The extra point failed, but the Rams appeared to be comfortably on top by a score of 20-8.
Whittier, however, was not going away, marching 71 yards on their possession to close within 20-14 when Espinal scored his second touchdown of the night, this time on a 24-yard run to give the Wildcats a 20-14 lead with 2:51 left in the half after a failed two-point conversion.
Whittier then recovered a Shawsheen fumble on the first play of the ensuing possession, and wasted little time in tacking more points on the board. This time it was quarterback Niko Burke with a seven-yard touchdown run and Espinal with the two point conversion with 37 seconds left in the half to give Whittier a 22-20 lead at the break.
Shawsheen came out on fire on both offense and defense in the second half. First, they held Whittier to a three and out on the opening possession of the half. They then proceeded to go on their best drive of the game, marching 72 yards in ten plays, capping off the drive with a 13-yard scoring run by Timmons for a 26-22 lead with 4:22 left in the third quarter after the failed two- point conversion.
Timmons rushed for 55 of the 72 yards on the drive, including the scoring run that came on a sweep to the left, as would his subsequent touchdowns on the night.
Another Whittier three and out led to another Shawsheen score, with the Rams going on an 11-play, 70-yard drive capped off by Timmons second touchdown of the night, this time from four yards out with 7:15 left in the game for a 32-22 lead. Timmons ran for 56 of the 70 yards on that drive.
“Dylan ran like a man possessed in the second half,” Costabile said. “I mean he was hell bent on gaining yardage. He had great pad level and just ran the ball really tough. It was just what we needed. But it wasn’t just him, the offensive line and the receivers did a great job of blocking in the second half which allowed us to run the ball as well as we did.”
As great as Timmons was, Costabile knows that a victory would not have been possible if not for the efforts of his defense. The Shawsheen defense has been outstanding all season long, but they struggled in the first half of this one, making some uncharacteristic mistakes. But they were most certainly back to themselves in the second half, completely shutting down the potent Whittier offense.
“The defense stepped up big time in the second half. They shut down their run game totally,” Costabile said.
Timmons capped the scoring for the Rams with 1:58 left in the game with his third touchdown of the game, scoring from 11 yards out to cap off an incredible second half for the Rams.
