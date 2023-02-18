TEWKSBURY– About a year ago, current Tewksbury High School wrestler Jack Donovan earned a second place finish in the division three sectional finals.
After a season of doubting himself and his capabilities, Donovan has flipped the script. On Saturday, Donovan was seen hoisting the sectional championship trophy on the podium as confident as ever.
“Last year I didn’t really have that much faith in myself, but now that I know what I’m capable of it’s really awesome to see how hard work really does come through in the end,” said the senior captain.
When Donovan lost in the finals as a junior, he used that moment as fuel to work even harder his senior season.
“It was a little tough, but honestly I was proud of myself,” said Donovan. “I doubted myself going into it but I went to the finals and that gave me the confidence going into my senior year. I can do this, just buckle up and dial in.”
Donovan entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed, rolling his way to the finals where he beat Alexander Mclaughlin of Melrose in an 8-0 major decision.
“It means a lot, especially after last year coming in second,” he said. “I already knew about the Melrose kid as a tough kid and we’ve been battling it out this entire season. I was a little nervous going into the match, but I try to have confidence in the work I put in at practice.”
With his hard work and confidence, Donovan outlasted Mclaughlin in an impressive defensive showing, not allowing a single point in all three periods.
“I’ve definitely been more of a defensive wrestler,” said Donovan. “During the youth years I was always one of the bigger kids so I had to learn when it came to high school that I needed to be faster and just have more offensive skills, but defense is just my game.”
Donovan was in control the majority of the finals match, picking up three back points midway through the match that almost resulted in a pin.
“I kept trying to kick his leg out to pin him, but I could hear someone counting the time, so I wanted to go along with it and try to get his shoulder down and then call time,” he recalled. “I’m happy to come out with a win.”
Donovan picked up two pins in his first two matches of the day, including Emanick Carrasquillo of Burlington at 1:05 and Mark Haskins of Danvers at 1:15 in the semi-final.
When Redmen head coach Steve Kasprzak witnessed Donovan come up short last year, he wasn’t surprised to see him seek his revenge his senior season.
“He just eliminated some of those simple mistakes that he was still making,” said Kasprzak. “He’d stop wrestling maybe for that split second and the other kid would keep going. Today, he wrestled through every situation and he didn’t take any split seconds off.”
For a family full of accomplished wrestlers, Kasprzak knows this win will be extra special for Donovan and his family.
“Donovan had a great match last year in the finals,” said Kasprzak. “It came down to the very last second and he only lost by a point or two. But now his name is on that board with a whole boatload of other Donovan’s. For his family, that’s something special.”
Donovan’s father, Michael Donovan, and his uncle, Al Donovan, were two of the instrumental figures in growing a wrestling program at Tewksbury High School. Donovan’s sectional win continues the family legacy.
“When (my dad) was here, there wasn’t a wrestling team yet, it was just a club,” said Donovan. “It was really my uncle Al’s group in age where it started to turn into more of a team. It’s awesome to see how it went from a club where they’d just wrestle each other.”
With states approaching on Saturday, Donovan looks to keep using his high level of confidence as well as a hard work of practice to best prepare him for the next installment of postseason wrestling action.
“I think really working you’re fundamentals so you don’t even have to think about it, you just do it,” said Donovan. “I’ll definitely work more and more on my shots to get them all tuned up for states and then hopefully I’m a state first place winner.”
