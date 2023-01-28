TEWKSBURY– At this point in the season, the Tewksbury High School wrestling team is less than a month away from postseason action. With the Division 3 sectionals approaching on February 11th, head coach Steve Kasprzak and his team have their eyes set on a deep playoff run.
However, that’s not to say the Redmen have forgotten about their regular season matches. In fact, they are only continuing to trend upwards as the most important part of the season is on the horizon.
With a clean 4-0 sweep this past week, Tewksbury is now 14-3 on the season between their dual and quad meet matches.
The week started on the right foot when the Redmen hosted the Warriors of Andover in a dual meet on Wednesday night, prevailing by a score of 45-35 in a back and forth matchup, which Kasprzak took no surprise to.
“It was an MVC dual meet,” Kasprzak said with a laugh. “Our league is so good, and it does get the credit but people say the MVC is good, but when people actually see how competitive it is, it’s even better than what they thought. That’s what it was. It was two great teams battling it out. Fortunately for us tonight we were able to pull it off.”
Out of the gate, the match was back and forth until Jack Donovan (138-pound weight class) was able to give his team an 18-17 lead. From there on out, the Redmen never looked back.
Donovan made quick work of Adrian Luck, pinning him with about 30 seconds left in the first period. However, it wasn’t until three matches later that Kasprzak knew the match was in the hands of his team.
“Fleming’s match was the tone setter even though it was mid-way through (the meet),” said Kasprzak. “With that win, it put us in position points wise to lock it up later on in the dual meet. I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s really come a long way.”
Ryan Fleming (160-pound weight class) took Lucas Oliveira all the way to the third period in a hard fought match resulting in a 3-2 decision for the senior.
The Redmen were able to win three of the next five matchups, including Sean Hirtle (170-pound weight class) over Benjamin Wong by pin, Paxton Green (195-pound weight class) over Samuel Joseph by pin, and Manny Mengata (220-pound weight class) over Stephen Medeiros by pin.
Kasprzak even saw positives from a few of the losses on the night. Sam Macmillan (152-pound weight class) took a talented wrestler to the end of the second period.
“Sammy Macmillan came out and was wrestling a kid who was in the finals at Woburn and one of the better kids in their lineup and he got in two good takedowns on him and showed that he could hang with those kids,” said Kasprzak.
Sean Callahan also had a hard fought battle.
“Sean Callahan at 132 even though it didn’t go his way, he’s a freshman and he’s grinding and people really have to earn their winning and that’s all we ask,” said Kasprzak. “The pressure is on the other guy, just go fight, and that’s what he does.”
Other Redmen winners included Angelo Desisto (113-pound weight class) over Ryan Van Buren by pin, Jack Callahan (126-pound weight class) over Madeline Li by pin, and Hunter Johnson (145-pound weight class) over Alexander Luck by pin.
The Redmen took their momentum from Wednesday into a home quad meet on Saturday that included wins against Shawsheen Tech (38-32), Melrose (63-18) and Franklin (39-22).
“In the Melrose meet I expected it to be a lot closer,” admitted Kasprzak. “Obviously the good coach over there has over 800 wins. But I think our guys were ready.”
Tewksbury crowned eleven winners in a match that Kasprzak knows will be tougher when they see them again shortly.
“We took it to them a little bit,” said Kasprzak. “We’re going to see them again in a couple weeks and I don’t think it’s going to go quite the same way that it did yesterday. I think it’s going to be a lot tougher. They had a couple guys out of their lineup so we’ll have issues with them moving forward for sure.”
Tewksbury winners (by pin) included Nick Desisto (106-pound weight class) over Luke Brodeur, Angelo Desisto (113-pound weight class) over Jack Shea, Benjamin Barrasso (120-pound weight class) over Marco Albanese, Jack Callahan (126-pound weight class) over Johnny Moraes, Donovan (138-pound weight class) over Alexander McLaughlin, Johnson (145-pound weight class) over Quinn Fogarty, Fleming (152-pound weight class) over Steve Fogarty, Hirtle (170-pound weight class) over Pedro Ribeiro, Green (195-pound weight class) over Gabe La verde, Mengata (220-pound weight class) over Scott Santos, and James Carroll (285-pound weight class) over Dom Delgado.
The Redmen came away with seven more victories in the win over Franklin, including Johnson (145-pound weight class) over Devon Bramson by pin, Jack Callahan (126-pound weight class) over Riley Carlucci in a 6-0 decision, Carroll (285-pound weight class) over Darel Francois by pin, Mengata (220-pound weight class) over Dylan Cantrabone by pin, Green (195-pound weight class) over Brandon Large by pin, Fleming (152-pound weight class) over Matthew Fitzgerald by pin, and Hirtle (170-pound weight class) over Kevin Lawler by pin.
Coming into the postseason, the success of their season so far gives Kasprzak high hopes.
“I feel good,” said Kasprzak of their postseason chances. “The kids are in a good spot, they’re wrestling with a lot of confidence right now and pride which is great. We want to be peaking when it comes to the postseason. We got to re-dial it in, re-focus (after a) big emotional win and find our way to hone it back in and stay focused and keep grinding.”
This week, the Redmen traveled to North Andover for a dual meet on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then stay on the road on Saturday to participate in the annual Methuen Invitational Tournament.
