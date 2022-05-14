DRACUT – Before the season began, Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Track-and-Field coach Fran Cusick circled one meet on the schedule, knowing that the one with Chelmsford would be extremely vital.
Last Thursday night, held at the new gorgeous facility at Dracut High, the Redmen were able to knock off the Lions, 77.5-58.5, which pushes Tewksbury to 2-1 on the season and keeps the team in the hunt for a chance to win the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 championship title.
“On the whole, this was a great day for our program. Over the last couple years, we have gone back and forth with Chelmsford in dual meets so it’s a bit of a rivalry and it’s always nice to get the best of a team that is similar to you,” said Cusick. “This also puts us in a position to win the league championship this coming Wednesday against Billerica. Billerica appears to have a slight edge going into the meet, but if things go great for us and they falter, we will have a chance to win.”
Tewksbury was led by the trio of Ava Piccolo, Amanda Ogden and Cassidy Paige, who all placed in three individual events each, combining for 29 of the team's 77.5 points.
Piccolo finished first in both the discus (78-9) and javelin (88-10) and was also third in the shot put (27-9). Also in the throwing events, Victoria Allen was second in the shot put (29-4) and third in the discus (72-4) and Kristina Smith was second in the javelin at 79-2.
“In the throws, Victoria Allen, Ava Piccolo, and Kristina Smith continue to be dominant. Ava, much like (teammate) Elyse O’Leary, had to head to the meet late after the AP Stats exam wrapped up. She got to the discus in the nick of time and ended up winning it, despite minimal warmup, Ava came back a little later to take the win in the javelin and a third in the shot. Victoria is as solid as ever and is a great leader for our group, she finished second in shot and third in disc, and Kristina continues her great campaign with a second place finish.”
Ogden was first in both the 100 (12.8) and long jump (17-4) and was third in the 200 (27.6).
“Amanda had a fantastic day. In the long jump, she came within one inch of the school record with a spectacular jump of 17 feet, 4 inches. The record is held by Mary Brady and is from 1992, so this one has stood the test of time. Amanda came back to finish first in the 100 in a personal record and third in the 200 in a thrilling race.”
The 200-meter race basically was the deciding factor in the meet.
“Chelmsford was creeping back into the meet and had the momentum at that point, but then we went first-second-third in the 200 and that sealed things up,” said Cusick. “The breakout star of the day was Jayani Santos, who dropped a sterling time of 26.8 in her first time ever running the event. This is a top ten time in the league and qualifies her for states. This is Jayani’s first year running track and we are still figuring out where she is best. As it turns out, the 200 is one of those places. Taking second and third respectively were Noelia Cura and Amanda Ogden, who both ran excellent times as well and just edged out Chelmsford’s top 200-meter runner.”
That was a nine-point swing and Tewksbury never looked back. That's because the team received solid efforts from a number of other athletes. Paige was first in the triple jump (32-8) and third in both the high jump (4-6) and 400-meter hurdles (1:23.3).
Another big ten points came from Emma Jensen. The talented athlete took both the 100-meter hurdles (17.2) and 400-meters (63.0).
“Emma Jensen continues to be an outstanding athlete for us. Today, she hurdled for the first time and won the race in a great time of 17.2. Later, she came back to run the 400 and finished 1st in a time of 63.0 just ahead of Kimsan Nguyen who finished second at 63.7 seconds. I’m so happy for Emma as she worked really hard to come back from a very serious surgery on her hip last year,” said Cusick.
Both Carrina Barron, Noelia Cura and Molly Cremin placed in two events each. Barron was second in the 400-meter hurdles (1:18.2) and third in the long jump (16-3) and Cura was second in the 200 (27.5) and third in the triple jump (32-2). Cremin was second in both the mile (5:51.4) and 800 (2:42.2).
“Molly had a crucial double, grabbing two big second places. She ran a 5:51 in the mile, and led for 98 percent of the race before getting outkicked in the last 50 meters. However, Molly came back a short time later in the 800 and ran a gutsy race, finishing second overall. Without these points, we would not have been able to win the meet,” said Cusick.
Another big turn in the meet came in the two-mile as Elyse O'Leary was second at 15:22 and Olivia Millspaugh was third at 16:03.4 as they combined to pick up four important points.
“Big kudos to Elyse as she running this about an hour after taking an AP Stats exam. She basically had to take a challenging, three-hour test, rush to Dracut through traffic, arrive, and immediately jump into a grueling race. Both girls showed a lot of grit to get these points,” said Cusick.
Santos also picked up a second in the high jump clearing 4-6 and Maisan Nguyen was second in the 100 at 12.9 seconds.
The following day, Tewksbury hosted the MVC Girls Freshmen/Sophomore Meet.
“I believe this is the largest meet we have hosted in the time I’ve been coaching, so we were a little nervous but the meet went off without a hitch and it was a great day for track-and-field,” said Cusick.
Among the highlights included Kimsan Nguyen, who was second in the 200. Cassidy Paige was third in the high jump, Kristina Smith was sixth in the javelin and Jaden Kasule was eighth in the pole vault. Also the 4x100 relay team of Kasule, Paige, Emma Giordano and Kimsan Nguyen were fifth.
“Thanks for all of our coaches for helping make the meet run so smoothly, we got many compliments from athletes and coaches about how well the meet was run. Also big thanks to our Booster Club for providing t-shirts, concessions, and ice cream. All of it was a big hit,” said the coach.
Tewksbury faced Billerica on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will participate in the annual Andover Booster's Meet on Saturday.
