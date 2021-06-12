BILLERICA – After a season’s worth of hard work, the Shawsheen Tech Co-Ed Tennis team was not about to let a little hot weather keep them from their goal of wrapping up an undefeated season. So, on Monday afternoon at Shawsheen with temperatures soaring above 90 degrees the Rams took to the courts for a doubleheader against Commonwealth Athletic Conference rival Northeast Metro Tech, and did what they have done all season.
They put everything else aside, focused on the task at hand, and took care of business, sweeping the doubleheader by scores of 4-0 and 3-1 to wrap up their season with a perfect 10-0 record and put an exclamation point on their second consecutive CAC title which they had clinched last week.
“I talked to the kids beforehand and just told them that competing in conditions like this will make you a stronger person,” Tildsley said. “It had to be 110 degrees on the court, so hydration was big and we had set up some tents, but those were still tough conditions. I just can’t say enough about the toughness they showed out there.”
More than just toughness, the Rams also showed plenty of talent throughout the season on their way to their league title and undefeated season. Tildsley, in his second year as head coach of the Rams after leading them to the CAC title in his first season back in 2019, knew he had a good team going into the season, but it was hard to envision an undefeated season.
“I definitely did not see that coming,” Tildsley said. “Two years ago, we did surprise the league, but there was still some uncertainty this season with some of the holes we had to fill and then you never know exactly who is going to come out for the team, but we had a lot of kids come out and surprise us this season.”
Those players that been the biggest surprises for the Rams all season continued to dominate on Monday, as senior Jake Glinner of Wilmington rolled to victory in first singles in the first match of the day, winning by a score of 6-4 to finish his season undefeated.
“The player that Jake was facing was also undefeated on the season,” Tildsley said. “It was a grueling match, but Jake came out on top. He was determined to finish undefeated on the season. He just wouldn’t quit, and he showed why he is the strongest leader on our team by far.”
With Northeast having a limited roster, the teams did not play doubles matches, instead just playing four singles matches in each half of the doubleheader. As a result, the first doubles combination of senior Tyler Newhouse of Wilmington and junior Ethan Hines did not get a chance to continue their undefeated season as a duo.
It hardly mattered, however, as both players kept their undefeated record intact, with Newhouse winning 6-0 in the first half of the doubleheader and Hines winning 5-0 in the second half of the twin bill.
Sam’s younger brother Ethan, a freshman, also contributed to the Rams win on Monday, winning his third singles match 6-0, while freshman Sarah Johansen earned a 6-2 win in fourth singles to complete the sweep for the Rams.
In the second match of the day, junior John Zembeck completed his undefeated season with a 5-2 win in first singles, while Ethan Hines won his singles debut by a score of 5-0 and freshman Jasmine Johansen won at third singles by a score of 5-2. Sophomore Olivia Bongiovanni played well but came up on the short end of a 5-2 score in fourth singles.
When Monday’s match was over, the Rams were finally able to let go with the celebration they had been building towards all season.
“It was just total excitement for the kids,” Tildsley said. “We came in at the start of the season with a goal that we were just going to outwork everyone and see how well we could do. We didn’t really know what we had coming in off of a pandemic year, but the kids put in the work to get it done.”
Along with the undefeated season for the team, the Rams also had a total of five players go undefeated on the season as individuals or doubles partners, with Glinner, Zembeck and sophomore Bobby Dodge of Wilmington all accomplishing the feat in singles, while Newhouse and Ethan Hines accomplished the feat in doubles, along with their one singles match apiece.
“I have never seen anything like that, with that many kids going undefeated,” Tildsley said. “Especially a kid like Bobby Dodge who is new to the team and Jake Glinner, who even though he is a senior, was in his first season.”
Prior to the big win on Monday, the Rams had swept a doubleheader against Nashoba Tech the week before, winning by scores of 4-0 and 3-2 to improve to 8-0 at the time.
Winners for the Rams in the first match of the day were Glinner, Zembeck, Dodge and the combination of Hines and Newhouse, all by score of 5-0. In the second match of the day, the Rams got wins from junior Daedon Bere in first singles by a score of 5-1, and the duo of sophomores Gabby DiSalvo of Tewksbury and Hailey Rizzuto in doubles, while they also won a match by forfeit.
The future looks very bright for the Shawsheen Tennis program, with many players like Dodge, the Hines brothers, Zembeck and many others returning to the lineup. While Tildsley is looking forward to the future of the tennis program, at the moment he is simply just very proud of what this year’s team has accomplished.
“As the year went on, the kids made it their goal to defend their league title and to go undefeated,” Tildsley said. “I think the kids were just so excited at the start of the season just to be playing, and then once we started winning, it just turned into something special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.