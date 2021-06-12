The Shawsheen Tech Co-Ed Tennis team captured the league title this past week. The team includes top row from left, John Zembeck, Olivia Venezia, Sara O’Donnell, Ethan Hines, Sam Hines, Daedon Bere, Bobby Dodge, Tyler Newhouse and Coach Tildsley; Bottom row from left, Olivia Bongiovanni, Gabriella DiSalvo, Hailey Rizzuto, Janice Lam, Jasmine Johansen, Sarah Johansen and Christian Rivera. Missing from photo, Jake Glinner and Ilya Butler. (courtesy photo).