TEWKSBURY — Last Wednesday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' cross-country team was edged out by North Andover, 23-32, in a Merrimack Valley Conference Meet held at the shortened home course of 2.8 miles due to construction at the Livingston Street complex. Although this is a tough loss, first-year head coach Fran Cusick likes what he sees at this part of the young season.
“We are out of the proverbial honeymoon stage of the first few weeks and are smack in the middle of the grind of the season,” he said, how we manage the next three to four weeks is going to determine our season.
“If we can stay healthy and manage our race efforts intelligently, I think we will do well. Despite the loss today, I can see us going 6-4 or 7-3 in the MVC, which would be phenomenal considering that from last year’s top seven only two athletes remain with Makayla Paige and Izzie Carleton. Meghan Ostertag is obviously an experienced varsity runner, but we are rolling out a roster of athletes with minimal varsity cross country experience and they are stepping up big time.”
On a beautiful day the two teams battled it out and Paige was the top overall finisher for the second straight meet as she came across at 16:52. Ostertag was fourth overall at 17:50. followed by Carleton, who was seventh at 19:06.
After that, Tewksbury did quite well with the performances of Molly Cremin and Maci Chapman, who came in at the same 19:08 time for eighth and ninth place, and then Elyse O'Leary, who was 11th overall at 19:42.
“These three are having their first true experience as varsity runners and have responded wonderfully thus far,” said Cusick. “Molly and Maci are also new to the sport of cross country and are starting to get the hang of it. In this particular race, all three ran better in the second half of the race then the third, which is what you always like to see as a coach.”
Rounding out the other finishers included Olivia Millspaugh (14th, 20:38), Shannon Crowley (17th, 22:14), Sarah Polimeno (19th, 22:25) and Maisan Nguyen (21st, 22:40).
“Sarah Polimeno also had a great race,” said Cusick.”Her toe was bothering her the previous few days, and we were unsure if we would even run her today. But she did the warmup and felt good enough to run, and was rewarded with a tremendous time on this course. Sarah’s been great as both a team leader and as a competitor this season. She ran a time of 22:25 for the 2.80 mile distance, which is an eight minute pace. If she can keep that up, we’ll see some great things from her over the 5K distance.”
On Wednesday, Tewksbury started what will become a very busy week. The Redmen had a quad meet against league opponents Dracut, Chelmsford and Billerica, arguably the best team in the entire state. Results weren't known as of presstime. After that, the team will compete in the annual Frank Kelley Invitational Meet on Saturday.
“It will be interesting to see how we respond to racing twice in a week,” he said.
