TEWKSBURY – Back in 1996 and 1997, the third and fourth years that the Town Crier named a Tewksbury Male Athlete of the Year, the honorees were Mike Howell and Dave Shunamon, who both competed in the same sports, football, wrestling and outdoor track. In 1996, Howell became a New England Champion in wrestling and the following two seasons, Shunamon also was a NE Champ on the mat. They were both also instrumental in leading the 1996 Football team to a Division 2 Super Bowl title.
Now 25 years later, this year's choice for the Male Athlete of the Year is Alex Arbogast, who also has something in common with Howell and Shunamon. Arbogast competed in indoor and outdoor track, as well as football over this calendar year, and he also came home with a New England title, winning the 55-meter dash during the indoor season.
He continued to stack up the individual league and state titles during the outdoor track season, before capping it off by surpassing 1,000 rushing yards as a running back for the 7-4 Redmen Football team this past fall.
Over the span of the last 12 months, Arbogast's accomplishments are certainly right up there with the very best that we've had over the 25-plus years. In indoor track, he was a MVC Champion in both the 55-meter dash and the 300. He went on to win the dash at the Division 4 State Meet, then placed second at the All-States, before winning the NE title and finishing it up with a 32nd place finish in the 60-meters at the US Nationals.
In the spring, he was a state champion in both the 100 and 200, went on to place third at the All-States and 13th in NE in the 100, and then was 10th in the 200 at the Rising Stars portion of the Nationals, missing the finals by .01 seconds.
He carried that success over to football. As a running back he took the ball 99 times for 1,006 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. He added six catches for 52 yards, and had a special teams touchdown, giving him 17 touchdowns coming in just 10 games (as he missed one game).
He was asked what his favorite memory of the calendar year was and immediately he said winning the New Englands is something he'll never forget.
"I'll always remember the New England Meet. In the pre-lims, I finished second (in my heat) so I think I was seeded fifth going to the finals," he said. "There were definitely kids in that race who were faster than me. I was in lane three, which is not an ideal lane for a sprinter and I just stuck to my own race. I didn't worry about anyone around me and I just got out of the box and pushed."
JUST THE TWO OF US
Alex Arbogast is the oldest of two boys to Sanford — a teacher at TMHS — and Tina. Alex's younger brother Chris is a sophomore at TMHS and he doesn't compete in sports, yet the two siblings are pretty close despite their differences.
"We are complete opposites but we still get along. Chris was on my dad's E-Sports team that won the championship. He strives in other ways, more academic than me,” said Alex. “He's a big computer guy and he loves engineering. He just got that his 3-D printer for Christmas and he's been printing out all of these 3-D images, which is awesome. He's really a great kid. If you look at us, you wouldn't know that we are brothers, but we get along and have a great relationship. We're always there for each other and supportive.”
Sanford grew up in Maine, eventually moved to Worcester and attended Babson College, and that's where he met Tina, who was from Wilmington. She attended WHS for a year before moving onto the Brooks School and then Babson and that's where the couple met. Mom dabbled in softball and track but really no one from either side were big sports nuts. Tina's father is the late longtime State Representative Jim Miceli. He passed away five years ago when Alex was in the seventh grade, and still to this day that loss hasn't been easy.
“(My grandfather) was the best and I think about him every day. With the holidays here, it's different with him not being around,” said Alex. “Every day we would be at his house and in the basement. He was the hardest working man. He was so supportive of anybody – especially people he didn't know. He was always there to help everyone. We would always go out every Sunday. He would take us out to eat and always to Legal Seafoods. It was the same time, same place, every Sunday and he would have scratch tickets for us or whenever we would go over his house it would be an Italian movie on.
“The thing that hits me the most is he never saw me perform in high school sports. He was always there when I was younger playing baseball games all the way until the end, and that's where he died was at a youth baseball field (in Wilmington). He saw me when I did the youth summer track meets and always liked how fast I was, but he really knew me as a baseball player. I know that he's watching my success from up above, but he never saw me compete in track and football, so that's kind of hard for me. He doesn't know that I'm going to college, and going to run in college and that I'm getting a scholarship for it, so that's hard. I think about him every single day.”
Rep. Miceli did watch Alex play a lot of youth sports, which started out with soccer, before transitioning to other sports.
“My parents first threw me into (youth) soccer and my mom was our coach. I played that up until fourth grade and I just needed something that was more aggressive and I went to football when I was in the fifth grade,” said Alex. “Then I played baseball and basketball throughout (my youth days). Then I got into track but it wasn't serious. Cole Stone's mother ran the youth track clinic at the high school and I'd get the first place medals all of the time. I never actually thought about seriously committing to track until freshman year of high school and I hated it at first and tried quitting. I did not like it at all. The people on the team weren't too friendly and I just didn't like running. I felt gross after every practice and I didn't want to come back. But people started to lift me up, telling me that I would excel in the sport and they all helped me get to where I am now.”
NEED YOUR LISTENING EARS
During Alex's sophomore indoor track season, he was gearing up for the Nationals but tore his hamstring, which ended that thought of competing. The outdoor season came around, and he wasn't 100 percent. That was on full display at the MVC Championship Meet when he tore his quad in his other leg. He said the first injury happened because he didn't stretch out enough or properly, and the second one came from simply being too stubborn.
“I didn't give (my hamstring) enough time to heal and I started to run too early and I over compensated and it led to the second injury,” he recalled. “I was eager to run. I haven't gotten hurt since, knock on wood, but I've learned to trust my coaches more. I probably didn't listen to them as much as I should have. That's when I was more immature and I thought I was gifted because I was fast and I could go out and do it whenever I wanted. I know that's not the case.
“(Former head coach) Nick Parsons taught me the biggest thing with being a sprinter. He said sprinters are like a having a fancy sports car. You can only take them out so much. You do a little training during the week and then you run at the meet, and then you have to restart and do it all over again.”
Arbogast patiently waited until both injuries healed and had a great summer of workouts to prepare for the 2021 football season. He ended up rushing for over 800 yards and stayed healthy. That carried over to the indoor track season. He finished first in the 55-meter dash (6.58) and the 300 (36.99) at the MVC Championship Meet, going undefeated in both events throughout the entire season.
At the Division 4 Meet, he was first in the dash at 6.49 seconds and fifth in the 300 (36.52). That put him into the All-States where he finished second in the dash at 6.53 seconds and he was 19th in the 300. The second place finish was to Jonas Clarke of South Hadley – who later in the spring became the US National Champion in the 200-meters. Clarke skipped the New Englands, which obviously helped Arbogast. Despite that, Arbogast ran his personal best time, a blazing 6.46 seconds to win the title. He went on to the Nationals and ran the 60-meter dash coming in 32nd with a time of 7.03 seconds.
“Nationals went as expected. There were people from all around the country. I had only run the 60-meters once and that class was just stacked with so many great sprinters and at the same time I think by that point, I was burnt out. It also happened during the outdoor season. You just run enough where your body can't get another personal record,” he admitted. “It's just about the experience when you get there. You meet all of these great kids who are all the same age as you and you look up to them because they are all so much faster, but they are so nice and welcoming. It's so nice running at the Armory (in New York). You take a two-day vacation to run for seven seconds. It's just about the experience.”
Over the last decade or so, there's been a different indoor track coach nearly every year. Last year Lauren Polimeno served for the season, and she said that the reason why Arbogast won the NE title was his work ethic.
“Alex's performance was very impressive. He started off a lot faster in the preliminary race than he did last week (at the All-States) so that was a good sign. Then he gets 6.46 (seconds) in the finals (was his best),” she said at the time. “He looked really, really good running. I knew he was fast but never knew he was that fast. I'm very happy for him. He deserves all of the success that's coming to him. He has really earned it, he has a great work ethic and he really cares about the sport.
“Coach (Jill) Paige is mainly in charge of his training so all of the credit goes to her. We have been doing a lot of speedwork and that's mostly what our practices are based on. He can definitely improve in terms of endurance to help his 300-meter time get better, but his main focus is the dash, and he really pulled it together and I'm just so happy for him and proud of him.”
Arbogast said at the time of his title and again during this interview, that so much credit goes to Coach Paige, who always kept him on a straight line.
“Overall, it was just about trusting my coaches. Jill just always believed in me and had a great training (regimen for me),” he said. “We had three sprinters last year and luckily this year we have a few more than that, so she could spend a lot of time with me and what I needed to do to keep going. She just really set me up to be successful. If you look back, I had a personal record after every meet and I was just able to run faster and faster every time out until the end. She helped me stay consistent with all of my training.”
Besides Coach Paige, the success, especially from that indoor season, was also due to his parents. The year(s) before, they were the ones who took him to Boston, New York and Virginia to compete in various number of elite invitational meets, which ultimately prepared him for the bigger meets this past year.
“Obviously my parents were so supportive. They were the ones who took me to all of those meets. They would take me to meets, travel with me and they were great. During that COVID year, my mom and I would take plane rides down to Virginia Beach and she was just awesome for that. She wanted to get me (more) into running (and get me to compete in other meets) and my coaches said that it would be good for me to get out there,” he said. “My mom would drive and take me everywhere. We went to New York I think five times. We would get up at 4 in the morning and I would sleep. I can't imagine how tired she must have been, but she would always get me there in time for the races so that was awesome.”
A BREATHE OF FRESH AIR
If you ask Alex, he doesn't particularly like the outdoor season. It's usually hot, and he competes in the 100 and 200-meter races, much longer than the 55-meters that he's accustomed to. But this past outdoor season, the weather and the longer distances were worth it. At the MVC Meet, he finished second in both the 100 and 200, losing out to the same kid from Central Catholic. But at the D4 State Meet, he was first in both events with respective times of 10.88 and 22.27 and was also part of the fifth place 4x100 relay team. During the dual meet season, he also competed in the long jump.
At the All-States, going up against an absolutely loaded field including Clarke, Arbogast finished third in the 100 at 10.85 seconds and was 10th in the 200. He went on to take 13th in the 100 at NE's and then 10th at that National Meet held at UPenn.
“I don't like the 100 and 200, but it was still fun because we had a lot more kids out for the team. We did good, both the boys and the girls teams. We had a lot of people get to the states and all-states so that was great to see,” he said. “Jonas went on to win the 200 National Championship title so that was great for him.”
Besides allowing his body to heal last summer, Arbogast said another reason why his game went to the next level this past year was due to attending a camp run by Acton-Boxboro's sprint coach DJ Brock.
“I've done his camp two years in a row. There's kids who go there who are faster but want to get faster and they do. They're like animals. He breeds such a great program over there. I think I can just learn from their culture. I try to bring that to Tewksbury but it's hard because (of the lack of) numbers that we get (for the teams) and the lack of (full) commitment (from everyone),” he said. “I really tried to bring that to Tewksbury as a leader, it's just hard to do. So I'm excited to get that once I reach college – to get that beast mentality from everyone on the team and everyone has the same common goal, which will be great for me.”
Since his sophomore year, Arbogast said that the coaches at the University of Rhode Island have showed interest in him. Over the course of time, he contemplated between URI and Northeastern, and recently chose the former. Former Town Crier Male Athlete of the Year Lucas Frost is a current senior on the indoor and outdoor track teams there, excelling in the throwing events.
“They showed interest in me since my sophomore year and that type of commitment from them is what I needed,” he said. “If you add on the scholarship that they are giving me, made it easier to pick them. I've been to the campus like four times, even before I committed and I just loved it more and more. Talking with the coaches and when I stayed, the team was so great.”
BUCK SWEEP AND GO
Coming off a strong first season as one of the team's running backs, Arbogast said that entering this final football season was tough knowing he couldn't get hurt.
“Football was a risky decision – to play again because I knew that I had a (track scholarship) offer already on the line, so I couldn't get hurt. Luckily I stuck with it,” he said. “We had a good season. It didn't look that way at the start, but I trusted our guys and knew that we all wanted to get better. People doubted us and that's what we wanted. We wanted to be the underdog so to come out firing in that first game against Danvers was such a great way to start off the season. I just took that and rolled with it the whole season.”
In that first win, Arbogast rushed for 226 yards with four touchdowns, three coming in the final quarter to help Tewksbury overcome an early deficit.
Arbogast played in ten games, averaged 10.2 yards per carry and had one 200-plus yard game and five others of 100-plus yards. In his first three games, he had 399 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Before the season started, Redmen head coach Brian Aylward said that Arbogast obviously had the speed to hit a home run every time he carried the ball, but needed to improve in other areas, which he did over the course of the three month season.
"Alex is fast. He has to keep working on his hand-eye (coordination) stuff and taken hand-offs even, as well as pitches," said Aylward. "We would like to be able to use him (in those offensive calls). And he has to block. You need to block if you're going to play for us. That's an area that we really need to focus on with all three of those guys. We have other personnel packages where we will get other guys in who will block, so those (three) guys have to play more of a complete (game) — more so with Hunter (Johnson) and Alex. The same with (Sean) Hirtle. I think we have a little bit more depth in that position that we have had."
Tewksbury utilized the strengths of each of the three backs — although Johnson got hurt midway through the season which still showed when he came back to play – with Hirtle and Johnson going up the middle, and off tackles mostly, and Arbogast going to the outside.
“Every team knows what's going to happen if you watch us on film. You can know it, but (sometimes) can't physically do anything about it,” said Arbogast. “If someone is faster than you, you're not going to be able to get to them. Some of the plays were undesigned for me to get to the outside, but that's because if I see something off instinct, I just want to go outside. It ends up working for me and it pays off which is good. I also wanted to build up an inside force, but I also knew that it wasn't necessary because we had other guys to do that like Sean and Hunter who could get those yards and then I could get the yards going to the outside.”
Arbogast couldn't get much going in his final game, a win over Wilmington. He had just 28 yards on six carries, but did score an important 26-yard run to score the second touchdown of the game – also his last.
“The touchdown against Wilmington will always be remembered. It's your last game of your senior year. You earned that chance to play in the 89th annual game,” he said. “It's such a special tradition and the rivalry is just built up. (Scoring a touchdown) was just a feel good moment because basically the entire town of Tewksbury is there so you get to raise up everybody and get everyone excited when you score that touchdown, and also get everyone on Wilmington angry or upset.
“It's just a feel good moment especially because all of the people who used to play are there, so you get to see Redmen culture still alive, so you know that we're all tough and we want to win as many games as we can and beat Wilmington so we can keep the streak going. We just hope it sets the precedence for the younger generation to keep beating Wilmington in those games.”
