METHUEN – What a difference a year has made for Shawsheen Tech junior wrestler Aidan Leffler.
One year ago, as many of his Rams teammates were participating in the Division 1 North Sectional Tournament, Leffler was merely a spectator, having wrapped up his season as a member of the Rams junior varsity squad.
But on Saturday, as the Rams descended upon Methuen High School for this year’s Division 1 North Sectional Tournament, the Tewksbury native was ready for action.
Not only was Leffler wrestling in the tournament, but he was the No. 1 seed at 182 pounds in recognition of his great regular season.
And he lived up to that No. 1 billing, powering his way to a 3-0 record on the day, capturing the 182-pound sectional title, and helping the Rams to a second place overall finish in the team standings.
When Leffler had outlasted his opponent in the finals, Anthony Romano of Methuen, even he had to take a moment to comprehend the reality of his victory.
“It was a great feeling. It came from a lot of hard work all season and in the off season,” Leffler said. “From having not been at the tournament at all last season to winning it this year was pretty unbelievable. I worked hard for it, but it was still incredible to see that it had all paid off and how far I had come.”
Trailing 7-5 entering the third period, Leffler won in dramatic fashion over Romano, pinning him at the 4:51 mark to earn the victory despite still trailing by that same 7-5 score.
“It was a back and forth match. The kid was a very good wrestler,” Leffler said. “I was losing, and I just knew what I had to do to win. I knew I had to step up and I went out there and just did the best I could and I came away with the win. I can’t even describe what it was like. It was just chaotic. All of my teammates were just hugging me and so happy for me. It was great.”
Another person who was very happy for Leffler was his coach Mark Donovan, who has loved seeing the dramatic improvement in Leffler, who just joined the team last season as a freshman.
“He works real hard in the room and he has a great work ethic,” Donovan said. “He played for me on the D-line in football and he is tough as nails. He was seeded number one and he got the job done. He is a mentally and physically strong kid, and that showed in the finals. It was a back and forth match, but he was able to come out on top.”
Leffler had earned his way to the finals with a pin of Nation Panguere of Lowell in the quarterfinals in a time of 3:54, before dominating on his way to a 15-6 major decision win over Connor Sheehan of Andover in the semifinals.
“I was definitely confident going into the finals after the first two matches,” Leffler said. “I didn’t want to overthink it, but I felt if I wrestled the way I was capable of, then I could win.”
Part of the reason for Leffler’s confidence, not just on Saturday, but throughout the season, has been the belief that Donovan has had in him, even when he first earned his way onto the varsity squad.
“None of this would be possible without the coaching staff at Shawsheen,” Leffler said. “It wouldn’t be possible for a coach to love you as much as coach Donovan does. He just kept telling me that I could be a sectional champ. He just kept me going and kept believing in me.”
And Donovan continues to believe in Leffler, feeling like he can also have a good showing at this weekend’s Division One state tournament, which is once again being held at Methuen High, beginning on Friday.
“I feel like he can perform well,” Donovan said. “It is tough. It is a different atmosphere there, but I feel like he can do well.”
Leffler knows it will be a big step up in competition, but he is confident that he can once again step up his game.
“I definitely am looking forward to it,” Leffler said. “I just want to wrestle tough and finish as high as I can. The goal obviously is to win it, but as long as I do well enough to qualify for All-States, I will be happy. I just want to keep it going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.