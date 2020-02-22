WAKEFIELD – Before the 2018-'19 winter sports season begun, Mike Donovan got a phone call from the Tyngsboro High School Athletic Director Ann Palumbo who asked him if he would be interested in becoming the school's next wrestling coach.
He didn't wait too long to give his answer.
Two seasons later, he was named the Division 3 North Sectional Coach of the Year.
"They needed a coach and with my job, as Detective on the Tewksbury Police Department, it’s hard to get there all of the time, but I jumped at the opportunity," he said. "I wasn’t sure what I was getting into, but I walked into a great situation and with great kids."
That team had ten returners, mostly sophomores and juniors and five newcomers for a total of 15 wrestlers. The Tigers had a terrific season with a 17-10 record and two sectional champions in Josh DuCharme and Evan Rankin, who went on to take second and seventh at the state meet.
A year later, the team returned 11 wrestlers and four newcomers, and have enjoyed a sensational season, which included winning the Pelham Invitational Tournament, having one of its wrestlers Mark Thomas capture the Lowell Holiday Tournament championship title and finishing the regular season with a 22-10 record.
Then on Saturday, Thomas, DuCharme and Zach Souza took home titles at the sectional meet held at Wakefield High School. The Tigers finished fifth out of 17 teams and had seven place finishers.
"I love (coaching here). I love the kids, I love the community, the parents, the athletic director, everyone has just been so great," he said.
Donovan comes from a long family tradition of wrestling. His father Al was the longtime coach at TMHS and in enshrined into the Massachusetts State Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame, as is his uncle Mark, the longtime current head coach at Shawsheen Tech.
Mike wrestled at TMHS, graduating in 2002 where he was second at the sectional meet and fourth at the Division 2 state meet in the 135-pound weight class during his senior year. He went on to wrestle four years at Bridgewater State College, competing in the 157-pound division and serving as a captain during his senior year.
After college, he dabbled in a few MMA Fights going 2-1 and ended his competitive days. He then got into coaching and served ten years with John Voto running the Tewksbury Youth Wrestling program and then spent five years as a volunteer assistant on the TMHS Varsity Staff.
And during all of that time, his full-time position as a detective. That position gave him a brief hesitation when Palumbo called to see if he was interested.
"I knew when I took over that I needed a real strong assistant," said Donovan. “With my job it’s tough and stuff happens so sometimes I need to be there so I needed a good assistant and someone who I could depend on so I knew Mike (Willey) would be that guy. He was an All-American in college, and he has just been a great asset to have."
Willey is another former TMHS stand-out wrestler, who went on to become a NCAA Division 3 All-American at Plymouth State. He won two New England Championship titles, placed eighth at the D3 Nationals and finished his career with a record of 87-26.
Also helping out is another former Tewksbury standout wrestler/football player Chris Byrne.
Those three Tewksbury guys, who are now Tyngsboro coaches, watched three wrestlers from their program, capture sectional titles with DuCharme for the third time, Thomas for the second time and Souza for the first.
“This is the third title for Josh,” said Donovan. “He’s an animal, he’s a hammer, he’s the best kid to coach and just everyday he works very hard. He is relentless and he is enjoyable to coach. It’s great to see him do so well but I think Josh will tell you that his ultimate goal is next week (at the states). I think today is just a step. It was also a great win for Mark. We worked with Mark all week to fix some things and he got the job done.
“And Zach is a kid who wrestled up to 182 pounds. He never gives up in every match. He just never gives up. He’s a great kid to coach and just really competes every time he’s out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.