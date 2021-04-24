METHUEN — The Town of Methuen, Methuen High School and most especially the Methuen/Tewksbury Girls' Hockey program, were shocked and are in mourning after the news last Thursday that assistant coach Brianna McCarthy passed away at Beth Israel Hospital due to an unexpected illness. The cause of death has not been released.
At 30 years of age, McCarthy served as the assistant coach on Sarah Oteri's staff each of the past three seasons, working primarily with the forwards. McCarthy was also the assistant field hockey coach at MHS.
Besides her role with the ice and field hockey teams, McCarthy was employed by the Methuen School System for the past 11 years, first as a substitute teacher and then she became a full-time teacher working at the Comprehensive Grammar School, the Timony Grammar School and for the past three years she has taught English at the high school.
Brianna grew up in Methuen and played hockey and graduated from Phillips Academy in Andover, before graduating from Union College and later receiving her master's degree in teaching from American International College. She is survived by her parents, Brian and Barbara McCarthy, and her younger sister Bridget, all of Methuen. Her father is a retired Methuen Fire Department deputy chief.
As expected, Oteri, who also worked with McCarthy in the English Department at the high school, was completely devastated with this news.
"Coach Brianna will be so deeply missed. She had such a strong presence and was so dedicated to our team. She loved coming to the rink and being around the athletes. She was someone the players could always count on to give advice, provide constructive feedback, or lighten the mood. She seemed to always know exactly what each individual player needed and provided them with that support. She had many heartwarming qualities and we were lucky to have her on our coaching staff.
“For me personally, she was incredibly supportive. She helped me stay calm during difficult game situations. She happily listened to me talk through different systems and scenarios. She was always available for the coaches and the players, no matter the time of day. Coach Brianna was so committed to our program and truly made this team, and myself, better.
There are no words that can adequately describe Coach Brianna or the loss our entire program and community is feeling. It would be impossible to explain everything she brought to our program, my life, and the lives of our student-athletes. Her legacy will live on through our players. Their kindness, humor, empathy, intelligence, and grit is a reflection of her.”
In her obituary, it said that Brianna made a much bigger impact, than just in the hockey rinks.
“Brianna made an impact on everybody she met and she will always be a part of us. She never failed to make people smile and laugh. Brianna is our forever guardian angel.”
In a story written by the Lawrence Eagle Tribune, Methuen's Superintendent of Schools Brandi Kwong and English Department Head Lisa Golobski Twomey echoed those sentiments.
“(Brianna) was a remarkable and kind teacher, colleague, and coach. She touched many lives both in and out of her classroom. Her dedication to the profession and to her students was extraordinary,” said Kwong.
Said Twomey, “(Brianna) was an excellent teacher. She really connected with every student. She stood out in my mind because she was always so poised and calm and fair. Students gravitated to her because of that.”
Methuen High Athletic Director Matt Curran said that McCarthy had everything you could possibly want in a teacher-coach.
“Brianna was a great person, genuine, real and was easy to talk to. Brianna had all of the qualities you want in a coach, hard working, makes positive connections with her players, is fair and someone our girls looked up to. She was a great educator, person and will be missed in so many ways,” he said.
Oteri told the Tribune that, the members of the team are also very upset with this tragic loss.
“I've spoken to a few of the players and sent out group messages, as well,” she said to the Tribune. “They are obviously upset. It's heartbreaking. They are leaning on each other, reaching out to the coaching staff. In tragedy, it's nice to have teammates to share that grief. This is just unimaginable.”
On the Methuen Field Hockey Facebook page, the players posted messages and photos, including: "Thank you for the fun, the lessons, and especially the laughs! You have made such a positive impact on your players and our Field Hockey Family. You will be sorely missed. WE LOVE YOU! During this time of tremendous loss, our thoughts and prayers are with the McCarthy family, along with all those that were impacted by Brianna's light."
The message continued with a quote saying, “A teacher [Coach] affects eternity; no one can tell where their influence stops."
