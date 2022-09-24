BILLERICA – For the second week in a row, the Shawsheen Tech Football team kept their fans on the edge of their seats right until the final whistle. And for the second week in a row, the Rams made it well worth the drama for their loyal followers, as they pulled out a dramatic 27-20 win over non-league rival Triton on Friday night at Cassidy Field in their home opener.
The win, coupled with their season opening shocker over Bedford a week ago, improved the Rams to 2-0 on the season as they prepare to open league play against Essex Tech on Friday night.
Unlike last week against Bedford, when the Rams trailed 20-6 in the third quarter before mounting a thrilling comeback to come away with a 30-26 win, it was the Rams who took the early lead this time around, jumping out to a 20-0 third quarter lead before Triton rallied to tie it at 20-20 with 3:08 left in the game.
But it was the Rams who came out on top, when sophomore quarterback Sidney Tildsley connected with junior wide receiver Ryan Copson of Wilmington on a 64-yard scoring pass with 1:57 left. The Rams defense held from there, and Shawsheen had secured a 2-0 start.
“They found a way to win, and I am so proud of them,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. “Just like against Bedford, we were once again giving up size. Triton is a big team, and when we saw them during the pregame we knew we were at a big disadvantage. We saw a lot of the predictions prior to the game, and a lot of people thought they would handle us, but I was so proud of our guys.”
Shawsheen had jumped out to an early lead with 6:54 left in the first quarter, when Tildsley (14 carries, 118 yards) had scored from two yards out. The extra point was blocked, but the Rams had a 6-0 lead. They extended their lead later in the quarter, when junior running back Caleb Caceres scored on a 17-yard run with 2:57 left in the quarter. The Rams two point conversion attempt failed, and their lead stood at 12-0.
Tildsley had gotten the Rams on the board with his legs for their first score, but he used his arm to help the Rams extend their lead even further early in the second half when he connected with senior wide receiver Mavrick Bourdeau on a 55-yard scoring strike with on the opening drive of the half to make the score 20-0 when Tildsley connected with Damian Ortiz of Tewksbury for the two point conversion with 10:22 to go in the third quarter.
“There was tight coverage, but Sid threw a great ball, and hit him in stride,” Costabile said. “And Mav, as he always does, did a great job seeing the ball. And then the kid had him, but Mav broke the tackle and tiptoed on the sideline and ran it the ret of the way in, about 25 or 30 yards.”
But Triton, who came into this game fresh off a 23-6 win over Randolph in their season opener, was not done, as the responded with 20 straight points in the fourth quarter, with quarterback Max Ciaramitaro connecting with receiver Ethan Tate on scoring passes of seven, 45 and 38 yards, the last one coming with 3:08 left in the game. The extra point was blocked, however, and instead of trailing, the Rams found themselves in a 20-20 deadlock.
Costabile was not surprised to see Triton fight back the way they did.
“Even though we were up 20-0, we never felt comfortable,” Costabile said. “We knew we wouldn’t shut them out. They are just too talented. But the blocked extra point was huge for us.”
The Rams wasted little time in retaking the lead, needing just three plays. Facing a third and long from their own 36-yard line, Tildsley (9-for-22, 247 yards, 2 TD’s), bought some time in the pocket and then targeted Copson racing down the sideline.
“Sid did a great job getting out of the pocket and he showed some really good footwork,” Costabile said. “Their guy had good coverage and got a hand on it and tipped it, but he lost track of it, and Copson did a great job focusing and catching the ball and then just turned and ran.
“It was a great play by both of them. It was a great play by Sid to get the pass off and then it was a great job by Copson to have the concentration to make the play. He had the presence of mind to focus and make a nice catch and run.”
There was still the matter of holding Triton one more time, however, and the Rams defense stepped up big time to secure the victory. It was part of an overall big night for the defense, which was led by a pair of junior defensive linemen. Austin Malandain had eight total tackles, while Richard Elliott, III had six tackles and half a sack. Junior defensive end Tom Cormier chipped in with four tackles and a sack, while Copson contributed on defense as well as on offense, with five tackles from his cornerback position.
“A big factor in the game was our play in the trenches,” Costabile said. “Our defensive line has a lot of guys who play both ways, and they did a great job. They were exceptional. It seemed like (Cormier) and (Malandain) were in their backfield all night. We didn’t have a lot of sacks, but we applied a lot o pressure and that made a big difference in the game.”
As good as Costabile and the Rams feel about their 2-0 start, they also know that the most important part of the season starts on Friday night at 7:00 pm when they hit the road to take on Essex Tech to kick off their CAC schedule. Essex Tech will also bring a 2-0 record into the contest, having opened their season with a 28-14 win over Lynn Tech, before routing Blue Hills by score of 40-14 last week.
“Essex Tech is an excellent program, and coach (Dan) Connors does a great job with them,” Costabile said. “Their quarterback (senior David LeBron) is excellent. They will be a big test for us. We have to stay focused and be ready for a big challenge from them.
“I am very proud of the boys and how they have progressed, but there is a lot of work still left to do. But the good thing is, I know the players feel that way too. We have to stay hungry. We know we can play better and we know we can coach better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.