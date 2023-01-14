METHUEN – Through the first five games of the season, the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op girls' hockey team had played real solid defensively, allowing just six goals in five games, which has been a big factor in the team's 4-1 record to start the season.
On Saturday night, the Red Rangers again played pretty well defensively against one of the top ranked Division 2 teams in the state in Andover, but once again the offense sputtered and couldn't get much going.
Andover scored an early goal in the first, added a second one early in the second, before burying the game with an empty-netter with 62 seconds left to come away with the 3-0 win to improve to 4-1-1 overall while the Red Rangers fall to 4-2-0.
Longtime assistant coach Dave O'Hearn, a former star defensemen on the Methuen boys teams back in the early 1990s, filled in for head coach Sarah Doucette, who was out for this contest.
“We didn't match their intensity and our feet were flat. (Andover) was buzzing around and we didn't do anything to react to that,” said O'Hearn. “We got a little bit better towards the end of the first period, but on top of that it was just tough to generate any kind of offense. We had two shots on net in the first period and I think those were generous shots, so we're not a team that can get away with what and expect to win. We need to hit the net and finding (goals) more often because we're not scoring enough goals.”
Andover scored just 5:34 into the game as Scarlet Glass put a shot on from the right inside circle with assists going to Rose Memmolo and Sadie Berube.
The score remained 1-0 through the first and this writer had an 11-0 shot advantage for the Golden Warriors.
In the second, the Red Rangers played better and were able to get some shots on net. However, most of those happened after Andover made it 2-0 just 3:11 into the period as Glass broke up a play at her own blue line, skated through the neutral zone, past another defender and scored on a short side shot.
The Red Rangers' best chance to cut the deficit in half came a little later Breena Lawrence's shot was saved but two rebounds off the stick of Tewksbury's Emma Giordano were also denied by goalie Allie Batchelder (14 saves).
In the third, the Red Rangers had a golden chance to get back into it on the power play but couldn't convert. A bit later, defenseman Lyla Chapman made a nice rush and she was stuffed on the left side of the net.
With 2:01 to go, Andover was called for a penalty. With the face-off in their zone, O'Hearn called timeout, lifted goalie Taylor Bruno (24 saves) for the extra skater. With the 6-on-4 advantage, the Red Rangers couldn't really test Batchelder, who then saw teammate Memmolo strike for the open net goal coming with 1:02 to go.
In the team's two losses, the Red Rangers have scored just one goal, while scoring 11 in the other four.
“(Generating more offense is) just about moving our feet. You need to put more pressure on the defense and I know sometimes that's hard to do. When that happens, you get more sticks in lanes. You start moving your feet and you force defensemen to make mistakes, you keep the puck in their zone and build upon that. I thought we had a little bit of that through the third period, but then it started to fade.
“(Andover is) a really good team. They hustle in all three zones and if you're not on your 'A' game which we weren't today, we're going to have results like that. You've got to be able to match them and we didn't.”
Two days later, the Red Rangers faced an unbeaten Shrewsbury team and played much better, despite a tough 2-1 defeat.
“We matched their intensity and played solidly throughout,” said O'Hearn. “We gave up two goals on rebounds in front of our net again, one on the power play, which was the difference. We are still having some difficulty scoring goals. We just need to get a little stronger on our sticks. We finished the game again on a 6-on-4 power play and just couldn't capitalize. We're still a relatively young team so strength and stamina need some work.”
The Red Rangers will be busy with a trip to Haverhill (5-2-1) on Saturday at 5, and then two home games with Masconomet (2-6-0) on Monday at 2, and then Waltham (5-2-0) on Wednesday the 18th at 7 pm.
