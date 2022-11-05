TEWKSBURY - When we last heard from Tewksbury High volleyball team setter, Kiley Kennedy, she was a slightly-nervous junior, excited to embark on a season in the starting role for the first time. Not only did Kennedy do well at her job, setting up the Redmen hitters, she did her part to help lead Tewksbury to the Final Four of the MIAA Div. 3 State tournament.
The Redmen got knocked out in the semifinals, in five sets, to eventual champion Old Rochester. Kennedy and her teammates want to get back to the Final Four, only this time they want to win it all.
Kennedy has now mastered her position, and is now an even more complete player with her service game, defense and the occasional kill. She carries herself, like her senior starter teammates, with a confidence that says Tewksbury is going to be one tough out for the D3 competition.
"She definitely has a lot more confidence, and she has emerged as a leader, which is awesome to see," said her Redmen coach, Allie Luppi. "She doesn't get shaken when she makes an error or she does a double. We just move on to the next point. She's able to find some really strong connections with her hitters, giving them tips on what they should be looking for. She's been doing awesome."
"Last year was my first year, and I was starting to gain confidence, and learning my position on the court and how to set," said Kennedy. "This year I have taken it to a whole new level, helping the younger girls, and keeping the confidence going. I know my role and I'm good with it."
Kennedy went through her growing pains, last year, but the need for her to be spot on as frequently as possible helped her grow into a confident setter, and the positive results for Tewksbury followed.
The Redmen lost four games, last year, but they were all to D1 and D2 powers, which helped them get the number one seed in D3.
"My teammates definitely really helped me gain my confidence, said Kennedy. "They helped me push myself to be better and gave me really positive feedback on how to help every person to get the best set they could get. That really pushed me to want to be better, and I went from there."
Some of her teammates took to club volleyball in the offseason in order to stay involved in the game and get better. Kennedy took a different route, practicing on her own, while working in a camp to improve her non-setter skills.
The result is a setter who can also play defense, as well as lead the team on long service runs, making her a multi-faceted player.
"I did a little on my own, but I didn't do club or anything," said Kennedy. "I did work on my set skills."
The improved defense for Kennedy has shown up big for the Redmen, who are now an even stronger defensive team than they were already. The setter getting double-digit digs in some games shows she is anything but a liability in that area. It also helps Tewksbury when Luppi switches from their usual 5-1 attack to the 6-2, allowing the Redmen to employ two setters and use more players off the bench.
Kennedy stays on the back line in the 6-2 and plays defense.
"A lot of teams attack the setter," said Luppi. "So she does get a lot of the other team's hits, when they are going right at her. She's really stepped up and knows they are going to hit at her. She knows she still needs to be able to pass the ball in those situations. She has the confidence to do it, which is great."
Kennedy is not one of the Tewksbury co-captains, but she feels she has been a positive influence on the younger players, this year, which is important because the Redmen are going to have holes to fill after the seniors on this team graduate in the spring.
"They definitely see how I take control when I go on the court," said Kennedy. "They look up to all of us seniors to try and get the same confidence."
All the Redmen are focused on playing their best volleyball to close out the season. It is what they will have to do in order to achieve their goals of reaching the finals, and winning the championship.
"I think we'll go far," said Kennedy. "We have a good chance if we focus on our communication and ourselves individually, and we work together as a team."
The tournament action gets underway at Tony Romano Court on Thursday, when No. 2 Tewksbury hosts the winner of Swampscott/Monty Tech, which will be played on Wednesday at Swampscott High.
