If last Friday night's football game at Shawsheen Tech in Billerica was a boxing match, it would have been a first-round knockout for the Rams.
"We jumped on them right away," said Shawsheen head coach Al Costabile, who chalked up career coach victory No. 201 with a 36-0 win against visiting Greater Lowell. "The guys played really well."
With the win, Shawsheen retained the coveted Collins Cup, for the 23rd consecutive year. The rivalry, which was played on Thanksgiving morning from 1993-2017 has been a big part of the history of both schools. Thanksgiving morning or not, playing in this game, and especially coming away with a win, always means a great deal to the Shawsheen program.
Sophomore quarterback Sidney Tildsley of Billerica had another outstanding overall performance, figuring in all five Ram scores with three rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown and a punt return for a score.
Last week in a victory against Greater Lawrence, Tildsley also had an interception return for a touchdown.
While the offense had another productive evening, the Ram defense did its job once again, keeping the Gryphons off the scoreboard for the entire 48 minutes.
“This group of kids, I’ve had them since they were about seven years old,” said Ram assistant coach Brian Tildsley, who took over as Shawsheen’s defensive coordinator this season. “Most of this core group we’ve coached all the way up through (Pop Warner in Billerica) so for me, I was excited. For the last nine years, these kids were always really good defensively.”
Coach Tildsley said Shawsheen’s front seven has been outstanding through the first five games of the season, helping the Rams to their 5-0 start.
“They’re playing unbelievable,” said Coach Tildsley. “Al (Costabile) has always had that appreciation for the football/wrestling relationship and out of my eleven (defensive) starters, nine of them are on the wrestling team. I really think that’s a factor. Those two sports go hand in hand.”
Coach Tildsley admits that while the Ram line isn’t the largest around, it might be the quickest and most athletic.
“They’re all athletic, they’re super-fast, they love to tackle and they’re aggressive,” the coach said. “All seven guys up front are on the wrestling team and it’s very difficult to block us. I would say we’re a little bit under-sized, but we’re difficult to block because of our team speed.”
Greater Lowell (2-3) was coming off a 34-30 victory against Northeast Regional and also defeated Wilmington earlier this year so the Gryphons were no slouch on the offensive side of the football.
“To hold (Greater Lowell) the way we did this year was huge,” added Coach Tildsley.
Sophomore Cullen Walsh of Wilmington, junior Richard Elliott of Billerica, junior Austin Malandian of Billerica, junior Thomas Cormier of Billerica, junior Zachary Rogers of Wilmington, freshman James Tildsley at middle linebacker and junior Damian Ortiz of Tewksbury make up the front seven for Shawsheen.
“It’s pretty fun right now,” coach Tildsley said. “We’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”
In the win over Greater Lowell, Shawsheen took a 7-0 lead six minutes into the game when Sid Tildsley scored on a 10-yard run.
Two minutes later, the sophomore returned a punt 72 yards to the end zone. Sophomore Jack Finn of Billerica kicked the extra point to make it 13-0.
After a Gryphon safety on a punt brought the Ram lead to 15, Shawsheen scored again just before the first quarter ended when Tildsley connected with junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington for a 50-yard scoring connection.
Copson had another solid game for Shawsheen with four catches for 96 yards.
In the second quarter, Sid Tildsley added his second rushing touchdown of the game from nine yards away to make it 29-0.
The Rams added their final points in the third quarter, a 15-yard run by Sid Tildsley.
Finn was 4-for-5 on extra points for Shawsheen.
Tildsley finished the game 8-for-11 passing for 130 yards and added 40 yards rushing.
Ortiz added 38 yards on the ground and junior Caleb Caceres of Billerica finished with 22 yards rushing.
Senior Mavrick Boudreau of Billerica had three catches for 24 yards and junior Evan Galanis of Tewksbury contributed two rushes for nine yards and a catch for 10 yards.
The next action for the Rams is a home game on Friday night at 6 p.m. against Manchester before a big game the following Friday in Wakefield against Northeast Regional, also at 6 p.m.
Manchester enters Friday's game with a 4-1 record with victories over Greater Lowell (34-7) and Whittier Tech already until its belt.
GAME NOTES
·Before the game, a moment of silence was held for long-time Shawsheen football writer Michael Ippolito, who died last week.
·Friday’s game will be a matchup of teams ranked No. 1 in the MIAA’s power rankings. As of Oct. 7, Shawsheen was the top ranked team in Div. 5. Manchester enters the game as the top team in Div. 8.
·The assistant coaches for Shawsheen threw a surprise party for coach Al Costabile after the game, celebrating Costabile’s 200th career victory on the sideline last week in Andover. Costabile became the 55th coach in state history to reach that plateau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.