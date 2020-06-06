Two weeks ago, the Town Crier wrote a story about the possibility of the MIAA passing a new rule in high school volleyball in which boys would be allowed to play on the front line, thus being able to spike the ball, and also block the ball against female players.
This past Thursday morning, the MIAA Volleyball Committee and a designated Blue Ribbon Commission met for a virtual meeting and decided to push off the idea/vote for one more year.
According to the Boston Herald, "The additional time will allow both groups to gather more information as it pertains to the legal issues with the Massachusetts state constitution that come with any decision."
Boys have been allowed to play on girls' teams if their school does not field a boys volleyball team, but there are restrictions of where the boys can play.
Since 2007, the 83.5.1 rule states, “It is a fault for a male player on a mixed gender girls’ team to attack a ball, if, on contact, the ball is completely above the height of the net and in the front zone.”
On social media, this subject has been controversial with many high school coaches having great concerns about safety, however, in the MIAA’s Title IX guidelines, it is clearly stated that “player safety should not be taken into consideration when excluding a gender from participating on teams belonging to the opposite gender.”
Barnstable coach and Volleyball Committee coaches’ representative Tom Turco said safety issues arise when boys get to attack a 7-foot-4 net when they play on the girls' teams and that's seven inches shorter than what is used in boys volleyball, which plays in the spring.
While the volleyball committee met Thursday to discuss that topic, the field hockey coaches and committees met the following day to discuss boys playing against girls, which has been going on four decades.
During a virtual meeting, the committee voted 11-1 in favor of a rule change proposal that potentially would create 7-on-7 boys' field hockey as a separate sport.
The Boston Globe reported that, “Sherry Bryant, the MIAA liaison to the committee, presented the proposal as part of the association’s rules change process. Any rule changes proposals must be submitted to the MIAA by Monday (June 1) in order for the change to take effect by July 1, 2021.
According to the Globe, “The proposal and vote came up shortly after a presentation by the Massachusetts Coalition to Preserve Girls Field Hockey. The coalition also has been advocating for some form of change to the current system in which boys are allowed to play on girls’ teams in MIAA field hockey, as has been the case since the 1979 court ruling in “Attorney General v. MIAA.
“The coalition cited several factors in its proposal — including diminished playing time and educational opportunities as girls are displaced by boys, as well as safety and competitive imbalance. Somerset Berkley, with a pair of boys on its roster, won the Division 1 state championship each of the last two seasons.”
Besides that gender topic, the committee also decided to change the high school format of two 30-minute halves, to four 15-minute quarters. There also was discussion regarding alignments for the statewide tournament, and whether the sport’s 204 teams are a better fit for three or four divisions and that will be discussed more at the next meeting, scheduled for June 15.
