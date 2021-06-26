BILLERICA – It says a lot about the success of the Shawsheen Tech Boys Track and Field team in recent years that the biggest news they made all season was when they actually lost a meet. That rare occurrence occurred back on June 10, when the Rams suffered their first loss of the season, dropping a hard fought 80-56 decision to CAC rival Greater Lawrence at the Charles H Lyons Athletic Complex.
The loss marked not only the Rams first loss of the season, but snapped a streak of 30 straight dual meet victories in the CAC, assuring that for the first time since 2017, the Rams will not be CAC dual meet champions.
The Rams put up a tremendous effort against the talented Reggies in this meet as well, but their opponents were just too strong this time around.
“We did really well, but we just met our match against Greater Lawrence,” Shawsheen coach Jeff McGrath said. “They were just an incredibly talented group. I talked to their coach and we gave them their toughest battle by far of the season, but they were just super strong and very deep.”
Despite the loss, the Rams got some outstanding performances on the day. Leading the way once again for Shawsheen was senior Tyler Archibald, who placed in four events, taking first place in the 400 meters in a time of 55.17 and the triple jump with a distance of 37-02.00, while taking second in the long jump with a distance of 18-11.50. He was also a part of the first place 4x400 relay team.
Fellow senior Derek Costello of Wilmington had a big day as well, joining Archibald as part of the first place 4x400 relay team, while also taking first in the 400 hurdles in a time of 1:02.61. Senior Alex Smith continued his fine season with a first place finish in the 800 meters in a time of 2:16.95 and a second place finish in the mile in a personal best time of 5:07.92.
Freshman Zach Rogers continued his big first season with the Rams, taking first place in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 19.09 and second in the 200 at 24.51. He was also second in the shot put with a distance of 36-05.00. Senior Randy Leavitt meanwhile, was part of the first place 4x400 relay team, while also taking second in the javelin with a throw of 125-00 and third in the 400 meters in a time of 58.50.
While disappointed of course to see the streak come to an end, McGrath was able to look back with pride on what his team has accomplished over the past four seasons, with of course one season lost in the middle due to COVID-19.
“I remember losing our first meet of the year in 2017 to a very strong Lynn Tech team, but we had done so well that I remember thinking we might not lose again all season,” McGrath said. “And we didn’t.”
They also didn’t lose again in 2018, 2019 or this season until coming up against Greater Lawrence, putting together a streak that will live on in the history of the program for years to come.
“It represented a lot of talented individuals who bought into a team concept,” McGrath said. “There was a culture established that lead to one graduating class passing the torch onto the next.”
The Rams would rebound from the Greater Lawrence loss in impressive fashion just two days later, rolling past Essex Tech in a road meet June 12 by a score of 99-37 to close out their regular season with a 4-1 record.
Archibald, Costello, Rogers and Smith once again led the way for the Rams, with each winning multiple events on the day. But Shawsheen also got some strong performances from other sources, with Christian Rainone taking first place in the 100-meter dash and second in the 200-meter dash, while Ben Hollenbeck was second in the 800 meters in a time of 2:22.26 and first in the two mile in a time of 11:42.68. Thomas Cormier, meanwhile, finished first in the discus with a distance of 82-01.
Overall, McGrath was very happy with not only the results in this meet, but for the season overall. The season not only represented a success for this season, but also provided a glimpse as to what looks like a bright future for the Rams. He felt the senior leaders of this year’s team were a big part of the reason for the team’s success, with athletes like Smith, Archibald, Costello, Leavitt and others leading the way for the Rams on and off the track.
“A lot of teams would be very happy with a 4-1 record,” McGrath said. “There was potential for the culture of our program to fall apart after the lost 2020 season. I was concerned we would essentially be starting from scratch with two classes worth of athletes (freshmen/sophomores) who hadn’t been in the program and would make up roughly half the roster. But the seniors brought a leadership style that revived the culture established six years prior and quickly got expectations back to where we want them to be. I’m very thankful that they chose to come out even with the circumstances as they were.
“These kids worked really hard to make this the best possible experience they could and I appreciate all they have done for this program.”
