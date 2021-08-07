TEWKSBURY – After a tremendous run to the championship game of the Conway Classic Tournament, the Tewksbury 10U All-Star team came up just short of capturing the tournament title despite a great effort in the title game, as they dropped a 9-8 heartbreaker to Winchester when the Sachems scored seven times in the top of the sixth inning to turn 6-2 Tewksbury lead into a 9-6 deficit.
A spirited comeback attempt by Tewksbury in the bottom of the sixth came up just short, as they had to settle for second place with the 9-8 defeat.
Tewksbury jumped on top early in this one, scoring in the first inning with an RBI single from Lucas DiFranco. Tewksbury hit the ball well all day long, banging out 12 hits on the day, with DiFranco, Jason Khourie and Logan Augustyniak all notching multiple hits on the day, with Augustyniak hitting his third home run of the tournament. Robbie Bjorkgren, Justin Plamondon, Shea Morris and Ethan Chase each collected hits for Tewksbury.
Chase also got the job done on the mound, allowing seven hits and two runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out six and walking only one. Tewksbury’s catcher, Jack Ryan, had a great game behind the plate. In the fifth he caught a tough fly ball in foul territory to end the inning.
The Redmen did manage to get the first two outs in the top of the sixth, but Tewksbury pitcher Ollie Greene was the victim of some very bad luck, as Winchester broke out to a 9-6 lead with a seven run outburst, before Tewksbury’s comeback attempt came up just short.
Despite the loss in the championship game, Tewksbury had a tremendous tournament from start to finish, earning the number one seed heading into the playoffs, as they were the only team in the seven team field to go 3-0 in pool play. Not only that, but they outscored their opposition 32-3 over those first three games.
Their dominant play continued in their 11-3 semifinal win over Methuen on Friday night. Methuen got on the board first, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, but from that point on, it was all Tewksbury, as they scored once in the bottom of the third, before exploding for ten runs in the fifth inning to secure
The fifth inning outburst came from a walk to Owen Bourgea, followed by singles from Jason Khourie, Ethan Chase, Patrick Quinlan and Logan Augustyniak. Augustyniak also got the win for Tewksbury on the hill. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out 3. Ethan Chase threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
That dominant win must have seemed very familiar to Tewksbury fans, as it was a theme through entire preliminary round, starting with a 7-1 win over Windham, New Hampshire in the tournament’s opening game.
Augustyniak once again led Tewksbury both on the mound and at the plate, allowing only three hits and one run over five innings of work before yielding to Ethan Chase, who pitched a perfect sixth inning to close out the game.
At the plate, Augustyniak got Tewksbury off to a great start with a first inning hime run. He was not alone in his offensive exploits, however, as Jason Khourie, Shea Morris, Jack Ryan and Justin Plamondon also collected hits in the game. Patrick Quinlan had a nice catch in left field late in the game to stop would could have been a rally for Windham.
The first time Tewksbury had faced Winchester in the tournament, they had rolled to a 12-0 win back on July 23rd, with Augustyniak tossing a shutout at the Sachems. The game was not the cakewalk the final score would indicate, however, as Winchester kept things close until the fifth inning when Tewksbury scored eight times to take control of the game thanks to timely hits by Lucas DiFranco, Shea Morris, Patrick Quinlan, Jack Ryan, Justin Plamondon and Ollie Greene. Tewksbury totaled 14 hits in the game.
The next day, Tewksbury wrapped up pool play with another dominant win, this time topping Londonderry, NH with a 12-1 blowout win. Augustyniak’s second home run of the tournament gave Tewksbury a 1-0 first inning lead, before they added four more runs in the fourth inning to take control and they never looked back from there. then notched 4 runs in the 4th inning. DiFranco had another big day at the plate with an RBI double, while Chase had a pair of hits as part of Tewksbury nine hit overall attack. Chase also picked up the win for Tewksbury, with four strong innings where he allowed only two hits and one run while striking out five.
While disappointed to see his team lose in such heartbreaking fashion in the championship game, 10U coach was anything but disappointed with his team’s overall effort in the tournament.
“I am very proud of this team. They hit well, they field well, they run well, they pitch well… and they are only going to get better,” Greene said. “They are a great group of kids and a pleasure to coach. Excited to build on what we have.”
The Tewksbury 10U All-Star team included Will Andriolo, Logan Augustyniak, Robbie Bjorkgren, Owen Bourgea, Ethan Chase, Lucas DiFranco, Ollie Greene, Jason Khourie, Shea Morris, Justin Plamondon, Patrick Quinlan and Jack Ryan.
In addition to manager Evan Greene, Tewksbury was also led by coaches Nick Bain, Steve Powers and Dan Plamondon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.