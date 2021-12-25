TEWKSBURY – In the previous 26 years that the Town Crier has named a Tewksbury Male Athlete of the Year, there's been a handful of top-rate, first-class young men. Certainly this year's choice, Jason Cooke, ranks right up at the top of that list.
A tremendous, high character kid, who always has a smile on his face and is so respectful in and out of school, Cooke is also that way on the ice, the golf course and the lacrosse fields.
On top of it all, you certainly enjoy writing about a kid who wants to attend college to become a sports journalist.
“Jason is one of the most respectful, appreciative, thoughtful and team oriented guy I’ve had the opportunity to coach in my career in all sports,” said TMHS Golf Coach Jim Sullivan, back when the season was ending in October. “He’s the first to come over every day and say 'Thanks Coach,' every day, practice, match, breakfast, post match pizza, whatever it is, he’s so appreciative of it all. He’s just a special type of person that any coach would love to coach and have in their program.
“In addition to his tremendous athletic skills in the golf course, hockey rink and lacrosse field, Jason is even better as a student where he is not only a member of the TMHS National Honor Society, but he’s also one of the Co-Presidents of it as well along with (teammate) John Ragucci.”
Over a calendar year, Cooke was instrumental in two league championship teams, with hockey and golf taking the MVC Division 2 titles.
In addition, he was among the leading scorers on both the lacrosse and ice hockey teams, and was named All-Conference in ice hockey and a league all-star in lacrosse, thus earning him this year's TC Male Athlete of the Year.
SORRY SISTER, WE OWE YOU
Jason Cooke is the oldest of three children to Dave and Andrea. Dave grew up in Bedford and was a baseball player and Mom grew up in Everett and really wasn't involved in sports, but her brother was a pretty good hockey player, while Jason has a number of cousins who also were pretty good with the skates and stick.
When Jason was younger, he played basketball until someone suggested to put him into 'Learn to Skate' and ever since then, it's been a successful marriage.
That love for the game trickled down to his younger brother Matthew, who is also a pretty talented hockey player himself. Matt is part of the second line of this year's team, while older brother is on the first. The two of them have always been competitive when it comes to hockey.
“My dad put up a backyard rink so every winter, we would be out there and just battling it out. It was always a competition. It's always a competition, well friendly competition that sometimes would turn into more,” said Jason with a laugh. “It's awesome though, we have been competing against each other our whole lives. I think it's only brought us closer, especially playing hockey together (here at the high school).”
On the ice, Matthew is extremely fast and talented as well.
“From last year to this year, (Matthew) took a huge jump. He looks really good this year. He played for a really good fall season team,” said Jason.
While the two older children have bounced around from rink-to-rink to play the game they love, younger sister Allison, 13, has also bounced from rink-to-rink.
“I kind of feel bad for her to be honest. She would always get lugged around to all of our games, so she basically lived in a rink. At times I don't think she really liked it, but now (that we're getting older) we all get along and we're a close family,” said Jason, while noting that his sister is a dancer.
AN ABSOLUTE CANNON
In terms of the calendar, Cooke first participated with the ice hockey team and the abbreviated schedule, then came lacrosse, golf in the fall and now he's two games into this hockey season. The abbreviated hockey season was tough in the sense that throughout the season, between injuries and COVID-19, the entire line-up was never together, still the Redmen finished 8-2, losing both games to D1 power Central Catholic, including in the MVC Cup by a 5-2 score.
“It was tough but we were just so grateful to be able to play. It was still fun. We just went out there to have fun and just tried to make the best of it but we were still able to compete pretty hard,” said Cooke.
During that season, Cooke finished with 11 goals and 8 assists, which came after his impressive first two seasons that saw him end with 9-10-19 and 21-12-33. He currently has 42 goals and 30 assists in his career as he has a chance to reach the 100-point plateau.
“I've been very fortunate to be able to play with some of the great players like Campbell (Pierce) and Will (O'Keefe), which is so easy just to play with them on a line because they literally just put the puck on your stick (all of the time). They deserve like 98 percent (of my success). I'm not even kidding, I've been very blessed,” he said.
While he's had that chance to play with some elite players over the years, he will always remember his freshman season, when he helped the Redmen reach the Division 2 state championship game, losing to Canton at the TD Garden.
“Freshman year was such a memorable year. It's good to realize what it takes to get to the Garden and now we're trying to lead some of the younger guys, even though we have a lot of returners,” he said. “We know what it takes to get there (so hopefully we can do it again this year).
“It's still pretty crazy when you think about it. When you get out there for warm-ups, you start looking around and you're like 'OK this is crazy, this is where the Bruins play'. It's pretty surreal but I think you just have to take (it all in) during warm-ups because once the puck drops, it's just a regular game and you have to play hard.”
On the Garden ice and certainly on the local rinks over the years, Cooke has displayed an absolute rocket of a shot, both snap and slap shot. There's been guys who have certainly belted the biscuit with speed over the years, but again, he's right at the top, if not at No. 1.
“He has probably the hardest shot I have ever seen. Seriously, he can hammer the puck. He also has such a quick release and he has a snapshot that's just crazy good,” said coach Derek Doherty.
Doherty added that he wants to see Cooke use that shot a lot more this year. Cooke was asked how he was able to develop his craft, of not only it being hit at such an incredible speed, but also it's extremely accurate and consistent.
“(My shot) is a credit to my dad and him making the backyard rink. It's all because of the extra reps I would get from having the rink. That was the one thing that I wanted as long as I could remember, was having a good shot, a good snap and slap shot. I was able to just go out to my rink at home, after my own practice for hours and it would just be repetition and I was able to work on it.”
On the ice Cooke has it all, size (6-2, 180), strength, skating ability, Hockey-IQ, discipline, the shot and is a terrific linemate and teammate, so finding a spot for him after high school shouldn't be that difficult.
“He's such a solid hockey player. He's getting interest from a lot of different schools and who knows maybe he will do a year of Prep or something like that. He has such great hands, he can skate, he can fire the puck and he's the nicest kid you'll ever meet,” said Doherty.
There's been a lot of interest from D3 schools, but also he has a chance of some D1 programs possibly checking out his game at some point this season.
“I'm still trying to figure (out college),” he said. “I'm still considering a Division 3 route, or going to play Juniors or a Post-Grad for a year. I have also applied to some colleges already. Right now I'm interested in Syracuse, Northeastern and UMass-Amherst, to study sports journalism. I'm just going to see how this (hockey season) goes. My whole life my goal is to play Division 1 college hockey, but now that I'm here (in high school), I realize how hard it is to do that and the commitment it takes. I'm just going to play this hockey season and see how it goes and reevaluate everything.”
A GOOD MIX
This past spring was a trying lacrosse season. The Redmen didn't win a lot of games, the team suffered through some injuries and 'attitude problems', yet for Cooke, a forward, as always, he made the best of it.
“It wasn't the best season record wise, but at the end of the day I think we had a lot of fun. It's always been my second sport, but since freshman year I've come to like it a lot more. You can relate it to hockey in a lot of ways with the movements, cycles and stuff, but it was fun being out there and competing with some of the same guys that I do here in hockey,” he said.
Jason Pontes, who was the program's first-year coach last spring, said that the high-IQ Cooke has for hockey, follows him on the lacrosse fields.
“Jason is great at working off-ball and getting open for quality shots. He has incredible hands, he knows exactly where his stick should be at all times, has great off-ball movement, and knows when to make a cut,” said Pontes back in the spring. “He’s always moving his feet, trying to get open, and seldom misses when he’s on the crease.”
After that lacrosse season, Cooke enjoyed the summer, before picking up the golf clubs for the fall. He was inserted into the Varsity line-up for the first time as the team's No. 7 guy.
“This golf season was awesome. No one thought that we would win the MVC (Division 2 title) like we did and make it to the state tournament like we did. It was awesome just being a part of that. I wasn't the best guy by any means, but it was just so much fun and awesome to be a part of it all,” he said.
Cooke said that he can drive the ball around 280 yards but his short game “is atrocious”. Actually it was the short game of his playing partner Ryan Flynn, who was a key factor in the Redmen coming away with a huge win and eventually the league title.
“We were seventh and eighth all season and we had some pretty good camaraderie going. I like playing with him. We didn't know it at the time, but the Andover match was coming down to the last hole. The two of us needed to take all five points in our match for (the team to win) and he hit a long putt and it won us the match. Everyone was just watching beside the green and when we told them we took all five points, everyone just went crazy,” Cooke recalled.
Sullivan said that Cooke brought a lot more to the program each day – besides his 280-yard drives and so-called bad iron shots.
“Jason is such a great person to have had in our program,” said Sullivan. “He has been a fantastic leader and even though he plays down in the order he is looked up at as a senior leader as if he were the number one guy in the lineup. Jay’s been solid for us all year locking down the seven spot with partner Ryan Flynn at eight and the two of them really came threw a few times for us this seasons especially in the Andover match where we were able to take the last group 5-0 to win 10.5-9.5,” said Sully.
Certainly that golf match, the two league titles and just the days of practices and games with the 'guys' are all things that Cooke will remember. He said though none of it would have happened without the ultimate sacrifice from his mother and father, as well as several others who have supported him.
“I would like to thank my parents, one-hundred percent. I want to thank them for putting up with (everything). The commitment that they have to make, especially for us playing hockey, but all my sports, it's just huge. The money, the time, the effort, and just everything, they come to every game, they wish me luck and support me. I obviously want to thank my brother and (all of my) teammates.
“I also want to thank my coaches, especially Coach (Derek) Doherty and the whole Redmen staff. They have all been great. One thing that I have noticed about the Tewksbury High Hockey program in general, is that they truly care about you. It makes you a better person. I look back at my freshman year and how much I have grown as a person and a big part of that is due to this coaching staff. They always preach respect and they always treat us like we're men so I do want to thank them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.