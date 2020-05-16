TEWKSBURY – Last Thursday morning, at around 9:30 a.m. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s office announced in a statement that golf courses in Massachusetts were allowed to open, effective immediately. It was the news that golfers, not to mention golf course employees all over the state, had been anticipating for weeks, and Tewksbury was no exception.
With three golf courses located in, or bordering the town, Tewksbury was perhaps one of the towns most invested in seeing Governor Baker lift the ban on courses being open, as had already been done in 47 other states, including bordering states like Rhode Island, Maine and New Hampshire. Needless to say, it was welcome news to the people who run and manage those courses.
Long Meadow Golf Club, Tewksbury Country Club, and Trull Brook Golf Course have all been met with incredible demand for tee times since the announcement was made on Thursday morning, and have been scrambling to keep with the demand. Trull Brook in fact, has been so swamped with responding to customer over the past several days that they very apologetically told the Town Crier they literally did not have any time for a statement for this story.
But you won’t find the folks over at Trull Brook, or at the other two courses for that matter, complaining about being so busy. In fact, quite the contrary, as they are all thrilled to be back at work and welcoming customers back onto their courses, albeit with some strict, state mandated restrictions.
“We were thrilled to be able to open,” said Shawn Scott, who is beginning his second year as the club professional at Long Meadow Golf Club, which is on the Tewksbury/Lowell border. “There are some pretty strict guidelines, which was assumed there would be, but we were thrilled to hear the news.”
Mike Rogers, who is entering his 20th years as the club pro at Tewksbury Country Club, was equally thrilled to see the ban lifted, although the restrictions do make for a bit of a challenge.
“It was a long time coming. I was excited mostly to give golfers something positive to look forward to. It is a step in the right direction. Hopefully more businesses can start to open up as well,” Rogers said. “It is challenging at this point because we are still getting our feet wet. There is a lot to do, to keep everything clean and sterilized and follow all the regulations, but we are just very happy to finally be open.”
Among the new regulations that Scott and Roger referred to, at least as of Thursday’s opening were, according to a press release, all staff must wear face coverings, and no caddies, carts, or rental clubs will be permitted, according to safety guidelines published by Mass Golf. Practice areas and indoor facilities, including restaurants and clubhouses, must remain closed, and facilities must have “readily accessible” hand sanitizer.
Among other guidelines, only the golf course will be open, players will wait in their cars until 15 minutes before their tee time, carts will only be available to single riders, and golf course set up “will be minimal.” Any player who does not follow proper social distancing guidelines will be asked to leave.
The lack of golf carts raised the ire of many golfers in the state who suffer from disabilities which prevent them from walking the course. It also certainly raised the concern of those who run the courses. Scott, speaking on Saturday afternoon, before the ban on carts was lifted for those players with disabilities on Sunday night, was definitely worried about the impact the ban would have on the club members at Long Meadow.
“It is nice to be open, but in trying to included everybody, I wish we could use the carts,” Scott said at the time. “Hopefully after they see that everyone is following all the rules they have put in place, they will reconsider the use of carts. I think that is only fair to golfers with disabilities.”
Scott proved to be prescient, when on Sunday evening, according to the official Massachusetts website detailing coronavirus guidelines for golfers, motorized carts “may be permitted for any individual with a disability who is seeking a reasonable accommodation to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). A golfer who wants to use a cart should provide documentation or otherwise certify in writing to the golf course that he or she has a disability that requires the use of the cart."
Speaking on Monday morning, one day after the golf cart ban had been lifted, Rogers was thrilled to see another step in the right direction for local golfers.
“Progress was made yesterday,” Rogers said. “That particular rule was one that definitely needed to be addressed, so I was glad to see they were able to resolve that.”
As excited as they were to be given the all clear to open, part of the reason why places like Trull Brook and others are so swamped was the suddenness of Governor Baker’s announcement. Although most golf enthusiasts and employees were anticipating the opening the “effective immediately” part of Thursday mornings announcement caught everyone a little off guard.
“For sure, it was kind of a surprise that they said effective immediately,” Scott said. “We were pretty much ready to go on Thursday, but we were thinking the announcement would come on Thursday, but be for a Friday opening. But we got word on Wednesday night that it could be immediate, so we were ready.”
While employees in the golf business are obviously thrilled to be open, perhaps the only people happier than them are the golfers themselves. One such golfer, Jerry Selissen, actually fits both roles. The 73-year old Selissen, who began golfing when he was 17 years old, has long since retired from his job with the Department of Defense where he worked for over 40 years. He has since worked part time at Tewksbury Country Club for the past eleven years, and Thursday’s news was like music to his ears.
Selissen, who has played golf in nearly every state in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, could not have been happier.
“Speaking for myself, because I am an avid golfer, I was really excited that this was happening,” Selissen said. “Right about now, I live for golf, and with not a lot else to do right now, I was especially happy for it.”
Perhaps it is Selissen’s attitude, which is shared by many golfers, is the best news of all for golf course employees, who are thrilled to not only be working again, but also to be interacting with their customers again. All while practicing appropriate social distancing, of course.
“Everyone is following the rules and having a good time out on the course,” Scott said. “Our emphasis right now has just been to make sure everyone stays safe, so we are trying to do all of the right things. Everyone is cooperating, which has been great to see, and that has made things a lot easier.”
Rogers added, “People have been very agreeable to all of the rules changes. People will call and ask exactly what the rules are, and will pay over the phone. If anything, customers are even more friendly than ever. I think everyone is just excited to be back out playing again.”
