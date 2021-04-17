TEWKSBURY — Knowing that the team was extremely young and inexperienced, first-year track coach Nick Parsons was hoping that the members of the team would grow and improve, regardless of what the record may be at the end of this abbreviated Fall-2 season.
This past week the Redmen were able to split two meets against league rivals Chelmsford and Billerica to put the team's record at a surprising 2-2 mark. The Redmen were able to gain that second win, 60-40 over Billerica, thanks to those inexperienced guys peaking at the right time.
“There’s the old joke that says, 'our sport is your sport’s punishment' with regards to the training we have to do to get prepared for meets,” said Parsons. “To some extent it’s true. What gets you through the practices is your teammates and the shared experience that your struggled with and overcome an obstacle, and you did it together. These guys get that, and it’s been such an amazing process to watch over the last seven weeks. I love these guys, and I’m looking forward to what they can accomplish in the next few months.”
Last Wednesday, things started out well when the Redmen defeated the Indians. Tewksbury had four individuals who placed in multiple events, and the group of Ryan Covier, Lovens Lamousnery, Derek Munroe and Zach Connolly combined for five first places, a second and three thirds for a total of 31 of the team's 60 points.
Covier was first in the high jump, clearing 5-10 and was second in the 300 at 38.62. Lamousnery was third in both the hurdles (8.9) and high jump (5-4).
Munroe kept up his undefeated season, winning three more events with the long jump (19-10), shot put (45-9.50) and 55-meter hurdles (8.2) and Connolly was first in the two-mile at 11:11.21 and third in the mile at 4:54.39.
The other first places came from Alex Arbogast in the 55-meter dash (6.5), Julian Quintal in the 1,000 (1:39.51) and the 4x200 relay team with a combined time of 1:39.52.
One of the second places came from Conor Moynihan in the shot put as he threw this one 41-3.
“Connor has shown improvement in the shotput in every meet we’ve had. He’s another quietly hard worker who had some great success this season. He stepped up as a leader of our throws group and regularly set the tone for the practices they have. He’s consistently scored second place in every meet we’ve had. He's a stellar kid, good human, and great teammate,” said Parsons.
The other second places came from Danny Kusmaul in the 55-meter dash (6.7) and Alek Cranston in the 600 (1:35.09), while third places came from Romyn Lorick in the shot put (29-7), Elijah Achonolu in the dash (6.9), Jake Pelletier in the 300 (39.5), John Linnehan in the 600 (1:39.51) and Nick Alvarado in the 1,000 (2:58.53).
Although the final score wasn't what the team wanted, a 65-35 loss, Tewksbury did have some solid performances in the meet against Chelmsford. Lamousnery was second in the long jump (18-5) and third in the high jump (5-4) and 55-meter hurdles (8.8).
“Since the season started Lovens has begged to be in the long jump. He said he just knew he could be good in it. I’m glad I trusted his gut and entered him there. He’s seeing some success now, but I think he can really take off in that event in the spring season,” said Parsons.
Connolly was back taking points in two events, third place in the 600 at 1:31.1 and in the two-mile at 11:11.
“Our distance boys continue to show improvement. Senior captain Zach Connolly recorded a personal best 1:31 in the 600 meters with sophomore Nick Alvarado behind him in 1:34. Mid-distance was an area we were weak in toward the beginning of the season, but we are quickly overcoming any deficit we have had in those events. Will Eskenas continued his improvement in the 1,000 meter. He is another younger guy, a sophomore, and he is really finding his stride. It’s great to see this hardworking crew see some improvement,” said Parsons.
Munroe won three more events making it 12-for-12, taking the long jump (19-7), shot put (44-6) and hurdles (8.5). Cuvier took the high jump clearing 5-10, Arbogast won the dash at 6.5, and Kusmaul placed second in the 300 with a time of 38.4.
Also improving drastically has been Achonolu.
“Elijah is our other high performer who has flown under the radar,” said Parsons. “He had been instrumental in every 4x200-meter relay we’ve run this season. We were undefeated as of Saturday, but we ran our best time against Chelmsford in that meet of 1:35. Elijah is a consistent third place finisher in the 55-meters and long jump. He is only a sophomore and has a lot of growth ahead of him. This season, I’d consider him one of the unsung heroes on our team.”
