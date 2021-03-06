This story appeared in the Town Crier back on February 27, 2019.
Thirty-seven years ago a Tewksbury High School girls’ varsity basketball team would set the bar of hoop excellence with a high water mark not exceeded since.
This season’s TMHS team coached by Mark Bradley comes about as close to that 1982 team as any squad since. And that’s saying something, considering that 1982 team is in the TMHS Athletic Hall of Fame along with its’ coach and star player.
The 1982 TMHS girls finished that season 20-1, with the only loss coming to Winthrop (64-47) in the Eastern Massachusetts Division II semifinal game played at Watertown High School. Tewksbury went into that contest with a 23-game regular season winning streak. No TMHS girls’ varsity basketball team has reached the semifinals of the tournament since. The word “since” is worth repeating.
Coach Bradley’s TMHS girls have a shot at taking that word out of any future discussions when they begin tournament play Thursday night with a home game against Saugus. Tewksbury is the No. 2 seed in the tournament looking to accept the challenge of rewriting some history and establishing its’ own place in TMHS basketball memory banks.
Back in 1980, Coach Barry Sheehan challenged his team to be the best that it could possibly be. Two years later, that team would make history and secure enshrinement in the TMHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997. That team is remembered not only for its’ Hall of Fame coach and star player, but for a collection of solid role players that helped to develop a style of play that was not typical of varsity girls’ basketball back in 1982.
Center and tri-captain Jerrie Bernier would be among the first group of inductees into the school’s Hall of Fame in 1994. Guard Patty Murphy, another tri-captain, had speed to burn and great playmaking ability. Tri-captain June DeStefano led that collection of role players that included guards Sue Rheault and Robin Riddle along with forwards Leanne Stewart, Pam Brabant, Mary Hill, Cindy Fentross and Maria Catalano. Chris Kiernan, Shawna Booker, Kris Robinson and Kathy Sullivan rounded out the TMHS roster. Everyone contributed. Everyone worked hard to be the best. And they were.
A FUN, FAST-BREAKING ATTACK
The TMHS 1982 girls ran a fast break attack, pushing the basketball up the court at every opportunity. They pressed full court and sprung defensive traps on unsuspecting opponents. And they had the best two players in the Merrimack Valley Conference with center Jerrie Bernier and point guard Patty Murphy. Bernier would grab the rebound and get it to Murphy and the TMHS girls would be off and running. This break-out style of play would usually result in a layup or a short Bernier jumper for an easy two points.
There was plenty of hard work in practice coupled with a fun, competitive atmosphere for everyone involved. Assistant coach Don Ciampa remembers just how much fun being around that team was.
“I just remember that practices were so much fun and competitive,” says Ciampa. “They wanted to get better every day. They worked so hard on their defense, shooting and conditioning. We focused on speed and defense, so the one-on-one dribbling defense drills were intense, especially with Suzy Rheault and Murph, Jerry and June. Even running suicide drills, they would be laughing- but they did not want to lose.
“For a Saturday morning practice, our friends would come and we would make teams and have very intense mixed-gender pick-up games which were always fun and competitive. Steve Catalano, Gene Manley, Keith Caveney, Mike Manna, Rick Cooke, Billy Mackey, Ronnie Magee, Kevin Anderson and Gary Jenkins would show up. We had a full house, and just played hoop. No one missed Saturday practice.
“Barry was a great coach. In a very intense game against Chelmsford, I think Patty was going to the line with under a minute to go and we were at home. It was a full house — we brought a full house every game — even on the road — and a title was on the line. Barry calls a timeout. You could feel the tension in the gym. The girls came to the bench and the whole team stood around anxiously awaiting Barry’s instructions. They were focused, and you could sense the anticipation of his instructions, so he took a measured moment, then very calmly says — ‘OK now listen, I called this timeout to remind you that we have practice tomorrow morning at 8 am, so don't anyone be late.’ Everyone laughed, including Barry and I.
“He then says ‘OK, listen. After Patty makes these shots, pick up full court man-to-man and keep them in front of you — no ‘sneakaways’. Of course, Patty made both shots, the girls shut them down on the inbounds, and we won.”
Tewksbury defeated Bishop Fenwick, 69-48 in round one of the tournament in 1982, but the team would run into a tough defensive opponent in Winthrop that slowed their vaunted fast break and ended the TMHS season with that 64-47 defeat.
Tewksbury would hang tough after a turnover-plagued first half behind the play of Bernier (21 points) and Murphy (17 points). The three-time MVC all-star teammates would fall short of their ultimate goal while still firmly establishing themselves in TMHS basketball history.
IT ALL BEGAN IN 1980
Tewksbury began establishing its’ girls basketball identity in 1980 when Sheehan, a great TMHS basketball guard and still playing in the town’s adult basketball league, decided the he wanted his team to run and run some more.
That first year of that aggressive style of play showed that Sheehan’s idea worked. The team fell to Wakefield, 58-56 in a heartbreaker of a first round loss in 1980.
Then in 1981 Tewksbury romped past Watertown, 67-49 at Andover High School before losing to Concord-Carlisle, 47-43. That squad was led by seniors Susan Farr, Nancy Barbour and Annette Landry. There was a glimpse of still better results to come in that tourney with Bernier playing a brilliant game against Watertown (25 points on 10 for 12 shooting, 13 rebounds) along with running mate Murphy (12 points).
In the two seasons prior to 1982, Tewksbury rolled to a 30-10 record, finishing 26-5 in the Merrimack Valley Conference. No team since the 1963-64 TMHS girls’ varsity squad (inducted into the TMHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000) had shown such a potential for greatness. Sheehan knew all about the history of that 1963-64 team, but he wanted his team to make their own niche and they did just that.
The coach’s pride in the achievement are reflected in his comments from the 1982 TMHS yearbook.
“There was a dedication to hard work, and the girls had an overall willingness to sacrifice. The girls played extremely well under pressure, but could not seem to overpower Winthrop’s strong defense,” noted Sheehan. He also remembered all the hard work that led to a four-year scholarship to UMass/Amherst for Bernier, while Murphy earned a four-year scholarship to New Hampshire College.
Robin Riddle sometimes relaxes on a boat in Quincy’s Marina Bay in the summer and reflects on her time spent many years ago with some of the best basketball players in the history of Tewksbury High School. Robin has been friends with the boat’s captain, 1982 teammate Chris Kiernan, since the eighth grade. The camaraderie established 37 years ago still exists today.
“We all got along great,” remembers Riddle. “We had a special team with great coaching. It was an easy game for us having Jerrie and Patty.”
An easy game fueled by hard work. Leading to a fast-breaking ride straight to the Hall of Fame.
