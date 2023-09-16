The Tewksbury Youth Football fifth grade team is off to a pretty good start.
Actually, maybe really, really good fits a bit better.
In two games this season, the Redmen are 2-0 and have scored 77 points while allowing only six. Those six? They came on the final play of Saturday’s 38-6 demolition of visiting North Middlesex.
“The defense definitely played well,” said head coach Nick Zullo. “The first couple of weeks we put up 39 points against Wachusett (a 39-0 victory) and then 38 against these guys, but you have to give a huge amount of credit to the defense for only allowing six points in the first two games.
“And in the Wachsett game, they didn’t even let up a first down until the fourth quarter,” Zullo added.
Zullo praised assistant coaches Derek Graffeo and Mike Parent for running the defense.
“I kind of stay away from the defense,” joked Zullo, who runs the team’s offense. “It’s really good to know that if the offense doesn’t get rolling early, we’ll have a little bit of a cushion because the defense will take care of business for us.”
Other assistant coaches for the fifth-grade squad include Anthony Monteiro and Johnny Pasquariello, two current Tewksbury High players, Andy Richardson and Dave Peters.
“I am so proud of those kids,” Zullo said. “They’re unbelievable.”
The offense didn’t take long to get going on Saturday as Tommy Bjorkgren broke free for a long touchdown run to make it 6-0 and quarterback Cam Parent ran in the extra point.
The Tewksbury defense didn’t allow much.
North Middlesex’s first drive of the second quarter lasted three plays after tackles by Steven Murphy, Sean Fitzpatrick and Ryan Pasquariello.
Two plays later, the fifth graders were in the end zone again as Parent scored on a 17-yard run and Bjorkgren ran in the point-after. Tyler Richardson set up the touchdown with a 31-yard pickup on a reverse.
More big plays on defense by Murphy, Joe Nalen and Emmett Mercer led to a punt that was returned by Richardson to the Patriot 13-yard line.
Three plays later, Parent hit Richardson with a 3-yard touchdown pass for a 20-0 lead.
James Rogers, Matty LaCount, Matty Peters, Carmen Parziale, Mason Tognarelli and Fitzpatrick dominated on the offensive line for Tewksbury.
Bjorkgren added a long touchdown run just before halftime to make it 26-0.
In the second half, Bjorkgren and Danny Morneault added scores before North Middlesex scored its only points in the final drive of the morning.
The fifth graders are back on the field Sunday at 12:30 p.m. for a road game against Maynard/Nashoba in Bolton.
